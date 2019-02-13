Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Mifflin Overlook Estates. Property Location: Mifflin Twp. Seller: Helen Home. Amount: $250,000.

Marr Residential Sales LLC. Property Location: Mifflin Twp. Seller: Helen Home. Amount: $320,000.

Austin Switzer. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Members Choice Financial Credit Union. Amount: $325,000.

John C. Klingerman. Property Location: Montour Twp. Seller: Yvonne M. Katerman. Amount: $1,800,000.

Michael S. Snyder Sr. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Seller: Edward T. Capper. Sr. Amount: $354,000.

Jenna M. Foust. Property Location: Pine Twp. Seller: Daniel G. Houck. Amount: $339,000.

Karen Hudspeth. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Daken L. Vanderbutg. Amount: $480,000.

Calument Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Commercial Stainless Inc. Amount: $2,468,400.

Russell’s & Kristy’s LLC. Property Location: Milville. Seller: George A. Laubach. Amount: $775,000.

Aaron D. Young. Property Location: Mifflin Twp. Seller: Luther Diehl Jr. Amount: $300,000.

HACCP Assurance Service Inc. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Seller: Jake’s Place LP. Amount: $275,000.

John R. Hartman. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Jeffrey A. Davis. Amount: $430,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Jean M. Gilbride. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Gerald Trapper. Amount: $262,000.

Santo P. Recchia. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Michael P. Duncklee. Amount: $310,000.

Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter Inc. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Seller: Robert Delessandri. Amount: $630,000.

Parth Apartment LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Jackson Janice. Amount: $375,000.

OSJ Of Scranton LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Tru Trust 2016. Amount: $2,000,000.

Trovatos Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Carmelo Trovato C Co. Ptnr. Amount: $250,000.

Robert J. Trently Jr. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Garvin S. Bixler Jr. Amount: $293,000.

Michael Ciuccoli. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: William F. Farber III. Amount: $380,000.

Diana P. Rendon. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Thomas S. Flynn. Amount: $375,000.

Josaeph Ferrario. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Thomas J. McDonald. Amount: $360,000.

R L R Investments LLC. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Seller: Carrier Coal Enterprises. Amount: $2,200,000.

Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter Inc. Property Location: LaPlume Twp. Seller: Robert Dalessandri. Amount: $630,000.

Colleen Patricia Kuharchik. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $300,000.

Quick N Easy Car Wash LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: USPG Portfolio Five LLC. Amount: $1,767,587.

William Worthington Scranton. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Seller: Mary L Scranton Est. of Decd. Amount: $390,244.

Heera Rasaily. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: Rose M. Herman. Amount: $315,000.

Crown Scott Township Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Scott Plaza. Amount: $3,400,000.

81 Ventures LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Pedmar Inc. Amount: $600,000.

Pharmacann Penn Plant LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Scranton Lacka. Industrial Bldg. Co. Amount: $925,000.

Gollhardt.Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Jamlett Inc. Amount: $545,000.

Elizabeth M. Garcia. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Amil M. Minora. Amount: $260,000.

NSS Clam House LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Martin Fangio. Amount: $830,000.

338 Scranton Properties LLC. Property Location; Scranton City. Seller: Harriet G. Rosenstein Est. of Decd. Amount: $435,000.

ETK JR Realty LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Ronald Davis. Amount: $450,000

Martin Lynch Slaght. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Robert S. Nestrick. Amount: $268,000.

Kevin Black. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Richard A. Arcuri Sr. Amount: $280,000.

Summit Site Contractors Inc. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Flowserve US Inc. Amount: $865,000.

Greg Snyder. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Michael Williamson. Amount: $300,000.

OHI Asset PA LP. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Seller: 500 WH Street LLC. Amount: $13,220,000.

GHG Real Estate of SPA. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: Grasselli USA Inc. Amount: $815,000.

Michael P. Barrett. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: George Stephen Collins Jr. Amount: $275,000.

Kevin J. Janeski. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Anthony M. Cutro. Amount: $323,000.

Kevin McLane. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $385,177.

Marion Knight. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $298,600.

Don Phillip Melia Jr. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Mark David Knox. Amount: $332,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Loree Associates. Amount: $4,140,000.

Michael A. Lombardo. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Robert Ottensman. Amount: $300,000.

Irene Terkowski.. Property Location: Plymouth Twp. Seller: Jen Ann Mack. Amount: $263,900.

Mahadev Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Mark A. Flaherty. Amount: $270,000.

Michael Lee Kovach. Property Location: West Pittston. Seller: Lawrence W. Harding. Amount: $289,000.

New Way Property Management LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Devon Service LLC. Amount: $365,000.

John Ormando. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Lisa Barrett. Amount: $465,000.

Samuel C. Giunta. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Stephen Hannon. Amount: $344,000.

Alejandro Rodriguez. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $356,310.

John D. Nardone. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: APEX Bank. Amount: $715,000.

David D. Domzalski. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Anthony F. Madden III. Amount: $367,500.

Stephen Koppelman. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Village at Greenbriar Inc. Amount: $310,000.

Jayme Burke. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Dirk J. Saar. Amount: $276,000.

OHI Asset (PA)LP. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: 615 Wyoming Ave. LLC. Amount: $7,100,000.

Matthew Thomas Ogonosky. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Petra Thomas. Amount: $1,599,900.

Best Evolution LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Shire Real Estate Holdings LLC. Amount: $280,000.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company Inc. Property Location: Laflin. Seller: David C. Popple. Amount: $1,050,000.

Jeffrey D. Attick. Property Location: Conyngham. Seller: Marlene H., Turnbach.. Amount: $250,000.

Edward Walinchus. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Patricia Rogers. Amount: $340,000.

Andrew Archut. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Salvatore Ferlisi. Amount: $311,000.

Maplewood Plaza Associates LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Westminister Properties Inc. Amount: $825,000.

Frank M. Cunius Jr. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $455,000.

Peaceful Spring Lodge LLC. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: Edward Lech. Amount: $450,000.

FNCB Bank. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Branch Banking & Trust Company. Amount: $550,000.

Brent Makarczyk. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: William B. Hudson. Amount: $305,000.

620 Oak Ridge LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Butler Enterprises Inc. Amount: $732,600.

Richard P. Eckman. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: David R. Mariner. Amount: $780,000.

Duane E. Deivert. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Brian A. Morra. Amount: $590,000.

Bonnie Lynn Kenewell. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Chad L. Kelley. Amount: $725,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB. Property Location Hazleton. Seller: Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau. Amount: $400,000.

Patrick W. Lehman. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Samuel Desiderio. Amount: $400,000.

Rjstella Mineral Realty LLC. Property Location: Avoca. Seller: CDG. Rayjoe Management Inc. Amount: $375,000.

Thomas M. Romanowski. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Dorothy May Spencer. Amount: $250,000.

NP Hanover Loomis LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Earth Conservancy. Amount: $2,750,000.

Courtney L. Petrosky. Property Location; Rice Twp. Seller: Dipak K. Mallik. Amount: $385,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Russell Perkins. Property Location: Tobyhanna. Seller: Charles Smith. Amount: $347,500.

Wayne Douglas. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: David Adrian. Amount: $765,072,

William Roberts. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Leland Junge. Amount: $380,100.

John Lyons. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Wydrinski Living Trust. Amount: $543,000.

William Harrington. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Arkady Chase. Amount: $520,000.

Olubanky LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Neil Goldman. Amount: $450,000

Charles Treator. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Thomas Divonas. Amount: $307,500

Timber Rise LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield. Seller: Alexander Halpern. Amount: $$690,000.

Robert Daley. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: JHJF Properties LLC. Amount: $375,000.

Ralph Fils-Aime. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $327,720.

RCI Properties LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Perdue Foods LLC. Amount: $350,000.

Chenita Thompson-Brooks. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Parlay LLC. Amount: $369,900.

Kirt Gilmah. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Shibber Khan. Amount: $380,000.

Tyler Powell. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Eva Sheesley Est. Amount: $400,000.

Boliver Sandoval. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Michel Saouda. Amount: $375,000.

Florence Sanders. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $307,685.

Lawattee Best. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Glen Gatz. Amount: $391,250.

Akex Gibzakez. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Jonathan Fields. Amount: $385,000.

Jyoti Dham Dover LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: CPI Penn SPE One LLC. Amount: $556,887.

Alfred Busuego. Property Location; Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Karl Mylow. Amount: $360,000.

Louis Vorgetts. Property Location. Hamilton Twp. Seller: Donald Yawnick. Amount: $340,200.

WG Properties LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: First Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $525,000.

Mowbein Kofol. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: James Wilson. Amount: $899,000.

L&S Management LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: David Samad. Amount: $410,000.

Syed Rahman. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. Amount: $329,964.

Jessica Clark. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: Marion O’Donnell. Amount: Amount: $369,000.

Legacy 301 North Ninth Street LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Whitmire Holdings LP. Amount: $1,500,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Mark Strouse. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Warner Tschopp Sr. Amount: $700,000.

Pike Health Properties LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Amount: $1,725,000.

Charles E. Merrill IV. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Victor S. Kunitsky Jr. Amount: $292,000.

Kenneth W. Battiato. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: David English. Amount: $660,000.

David B. Viola. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Robert I. Paine. Amount: $275,000.

Frank M. Scheets. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Jack Swedelson. Amount: $359,000.

Kayjen Realty LLC. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Estate of Jack Pascale. Amount: $360,000.

Lawrence Leung. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Andrew Donohue. Amount: $460,000.

Kenneth E. Graver. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Dieter Schmidt. Amount: $310,000.

Francis Roldan. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Massimo Bazzarelli. Amount: $250,000.

John Iacono. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Nicholas D’Andrea. Amount: $1,200,000.

John T. Raia Customhouse Brokers Inc. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Daniel Bakerman. Amount: $375,000.

Sula B. Jacobs. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Catherine Kuellmer. Amount: $405,000.

Frederick Cermak. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Jessica F. Longobardi. Amount: $292,000.

Jason Feese. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Shawn Russell. Amount: $345,000.

Leonard Spinazzola. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Randall Sandke. Amount: $448,050.

Olena Svchuk. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Lev Dvoyakin. Amount: $260,000.

Michael J. O’Leary. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Ireneusz J. Kolodziej. Amount: $275,000.

SCHULYKILL COUNTY

RKRLCV Ltd. Partnership. Property Location: North Manheim Twp. Seller: Richard Moyer. Amount: $400,000.

Richard Reed. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Seller: Martha Rich. Amount: $455,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Christopher Pensak. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Seller: Reynold Lackey. Amount: $288,000.

Kenneth John Carlson. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: William Anthony Mack. Amount: $206,383,

Matthew Fritze. Property Location: Meshoppen Twp. Seller: Kenneth H. McMicken. Amount: $312,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Dean G. Gordon. Property Location: Millville. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,000,000.

Brookside Acres Investments LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. $550,000.

Hock Bros. Holdings LLC. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $273,000.

Stephanie Decker. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: Lexington National Insurance Corporation. Amount: $2,000,000

Isaac S. Stolzlus. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $300,000.

Austin Switzer. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $308.750.

Landmark Signature Homes LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Muncy Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $1,300,000.

Michael S Snyder. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $354,900.

Karl Z. Hunsinger. Property Location; BriarcreekTwp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $326,400.

Bradley Poust. Property Location: Pine Twp. Lender: Citizens & Northern Bank. Amount: $339,000.

Loren Hudspeth. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $399,000.

Lynn R. Robbins. Property Location: Pine Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $337,500.

Lynn R. Robbins. Property Location: Pine Twp. Lender: Commissioner of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $337,500.

Russell’& Kristy’s LLC. Property Location: Millville. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $765,000.

Pamela E. May. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $371,746.

John R. Hartman. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $387,000.

Central PA Petroleum LLC. Property Location: Catawissa. Lender: City National Bank of Florida. Amount: $2,800,000.

Kendall L. Hayman. Property Location: Locust Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $400,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Edward J. Zindle. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $302,400.

M & D Realty Group LLC. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $600,000.

OCCC GDP TA Dickson City LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: First Bank. Amount: $1,180,000.

R McGregor Companies Inc. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,150,000.

R. McGregor Companies Inc. Property Location; Dunmore Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $460,000.

R. McGregor Companies Inc. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,750,000.

Dunmore Hospitality Group Inc. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $2,300,000.

Robert J. Trently Jr. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $263,700.

Michael Ciuccoli. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bk. Amount: $361,000.

William Farber III. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $410,400.

John F. Janosky. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $308,600.

Dianna P. Rendon. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Reg. Sys. Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Janet B. Incelli. Property Location: Jermyn Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc. Bk. Amount: $285,000.

Joegil, LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,100,000.

Quick n Easy Car Wash LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: First Savings Bank. Amount: $706,800.

Five J Realty LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,100,000.

George D. Larock. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $530,000.

Gerald S. Lefever. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: TD Bank. Amount: $325,000.

David Ka Pun Phang. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $474,300.

Heera Rasaily. Property Location; Old Forge Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $299,250.

Mahant Swami Krupa Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Amount: $960,000.

Crown Scott Township Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $2,720,000.

81 Ventures LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $450,000.

Ayanna Santos. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wilmington Savings Fund Society. Amount: $522,000.

Jeffrey O’Malley. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $271,900.

Gollhardt Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender NBT Bank. Amount: $420,000.

SDO Fund II D32 LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Northeast Bank. Amount: $12,000,000.

Saroj Hotels Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount $280,000.

NSS Clam House LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $425,000

NSS Clam House LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $340,000.

NSS Clam House LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: NEPA Alliance Business Finance Corp. Amount: $350,000.

338 Scranton Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: 326,250.

CMARQ LLC. Property LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $260,000.

321 Development LP. Property Location; Scranton City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $2,450,000.

Kevin Black. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $252,000.

Lakewood Development Co. Inc. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fairway Cons. Disc. Co. Amount: $372,624.

Summit Site Contractors Inc. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $648,750.

Ryan Heins. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $306,320.

Greg Snyder. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $297,000.

Bart J. Sacco. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $1,637,000.

Peter Straw. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $293,697.

Eugene D. Lucas. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $415,000.

Eugene D. Lucas. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $415,000.

Kevin McLaine. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $365918.

Don Phillip Melia. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Fidelity Dep Disc. Bk. Amount: $265,600.

ETK LTD. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $900,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Terrence W. Cassey. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $293,595.

John Ormando. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $372,000.

Alejandro Rodriguez. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $337,544.

Victoria Kochanski. Property Location: Nanticoke. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $351,000.

Millett Real Estate. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $7,000,000.

Jeffrey D Kenewell. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company. Amount: $300,000.

Jaume Burke. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $271,687.

Passang Dolma. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $277,500.

Jeffrey Attick. Property Location: Conyngham. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $258,250.

Edward Walinchus. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Absecon. Amount: $272,000.

Ruth H. Sennett. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $500,000.

Andrew Asrchut. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $321,000.\

Robert P. Powell. Property Location: Conyngham. Lender: Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company. Amount: $400,000.

Lakewood Development Company. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Fairway Consumer Discount Company. Amount: $372,624.

Greater Hazleton Area New Development Organization Inc. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. $500,000.

Thomas R. Wysokinski. Property Location: Exeter. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $320,000.

Christopher Galle. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $273,000.

3s Company Investments LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $1,750,000.

Eric R. May. Property Location: Lehman. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $800,000.

Gallagher Development LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Elisabeth Marie Shovlin. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $318,670.

KCB LP. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $2,100,000.

Peaceful Spring Lodge LLC. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: UNIVEST Bank & Trust Company $337,500.

Walter K. Balliet. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $491,700.

Walter K. Balliet. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $431,700.

John Ormando. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $372,000

Quad Three Group Inc. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $792,526.

Michael J. Crawford Jr. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

Michael J. Crawford Jr. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $500,999.

Quad Three Group Inc. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Quad Three Group Inc. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $400,000.

William A. Alles. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $285,000.

William A. Alles. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $285,000.

Duane D. Deivert. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $453,000.

Central Development Group LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.

Bonnie Lynn Kenewell. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $375,000.

Joseph Delia. Property Location: Nuangola. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $424,000.

Brian Harashinski. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $264,000.

Patrick M. Lehman. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Patrick M. Lehman. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Timothy Schechterly. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $336,300.

Courtney L. Petrosky. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $365,750.

MONROE COUNTY

RJA Development Corp. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $750,000.

Wayne Douglas. Property Location; Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $656,000.

John Lyons. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Penn Community Bank. Amount: $350,000.

William Roberts. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $320,000.

Chad Witmer. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $462,000.

Anthony Nostro. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $300,000.

Olubanky LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $360,000.

Duaba Nebdez, Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Family First Funding LLC. Amount: $299,669.

Pocono Products Co. Inc. Property Location; Stroud Twp. Lender: City Northbridge Credit LLC. Amount: $24,000,000.

Robert Daley. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Synergy One Lending Inc. Amount: $562,000.

Ralph Fits-Aime. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Reliant Home Funding Inc. Amount: $317,888.

Randy Page. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: First Bank. Amount: $435,000.

Walter Lapidus. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Newtek Small Business Finance LLC. Amount: $1,212,000.

Chaste Abimana. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $433,000.

Tyler Powell. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: CrossCountry Mortgage Inc. Amount: $360,000.

365 Pocono Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $1,000,000.

Social Bliss LP. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $375,000.

Alfred Busuego. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $323,730.

Louis Vorgetts. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Aberdeen Proving Good Federal Credit Union. Amount: $323,190.

WG Properties LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: William Grant. Amount: $535,000.

Christopher Kofol. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $719,200.

Historic Prop. Holdings LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Visio Financial Services Inc. Amount: $359,650.

L&S Management LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $328,000.

Jessica Clark. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: TIAA FSB. Amount: $350,550.

Legacy 301 North Ninth Street LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Embassy Bank. Amount: $1,275,000.

Tyler Powell. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: CrossCountry Mortgage Inc. Amount: $360,000.

LJ Homes LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $311,250.

PIKE COUNTY

Charles E. Merrill IV. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $262,800.

Charles Padula. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Lords Valley Holdings Inc. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $280,987.

Sula B. Jacobs. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $300,000.

Mark Strouse. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Warner H. Tschopp Sr. Amount: $700,000.

Edward M. Rose. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: One Reverse Mortgage LLC. Amount: $295,500.

Edward M. Rose. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Commissioner of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $295,500.

Vincent F. Lepore Jr. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $330,000.

Guy C. Sappah. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $271,000.

Maryann Narbutas. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Live Well Financial Inc. Amount: $270,000.

Michael A. Dickerson. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Lakeland Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Jason Feese. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $345,000.

Gary Dennis. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Timothy McCabe. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $291,626.

Mary E. Jorgenson. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Lori A. Young. Property Location; Palmyra Twp. Lender: NBT Bank Na. Amount: $368,900.

Old Lumberyard Shops LLC. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

CJMJ LP. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $700,000.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

RKRLCV Ltd. Partnership. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $413,000.

Michael J. Rothermel. Property Location: Porter Twp. Lender: One Summit Real Estate LP. Amount: $1,000,000.

Shauna Herber. Property Location: Schuylkill Haven. Lender: Ephrata National Bank. Amount: $334,000.

Frack & Broad LP. Property Location: Frackville. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $2,760,821.

WYOMING COUNTY

Tunkhannock Hospital Company LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $2,000,000,000.

Francis B. Strumski Jr. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $273,000.

Francis B. Strumski Jr. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $273,000.

Christopher Pensak. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $259,200.

Anita Christine Deblasio. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $285,000.

Kintner Modular Homes Inc. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

Sarah J. Williams. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $264,000.

Keystone Commons Development LLC. Property Location: Factoryville Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $3,500,000.