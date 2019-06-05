Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Richard S Duncan. Property Location: Catawissa Township. Seller: Matthew J. and Marie C. Miniter Living Trust. Amount: $431,000.

Thomas and Nicole Stewart. Property Location: North Centre Township. Seller: Eric R. and Mary Schmeck. Amount: $325,000.

Eric B and Emily R Kahn. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Amy E. Covill. Amount: $419,000.

Valley Preservation LLC. Property Location: Fishingcreek Township. Seller: Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania. Amount: $320,000.

Valley Preservation LLC. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Seller: Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania. Amount: $520,000.

Aldi Inc. Property Location: Hemlock Township. Seller: JY’s Bethel LLC. Amount: $1,300,000.

Jessica L and Michael J Carney. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: T&S Realty LLC. Price: $337,100.

Thomas R Ernst Jr. Trust Estate. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Estate of Judith Ann Ernst. Price: $398,134.

Jason M and Jessica L. Schauer. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Entrepreneurial Ventures Ltd. Price: $445,000.

Kendra E Kile and Jonathan D. Eroh. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Seller: James R. and Karla M. Mungo. Price: $302,750.

Nicholas Purdy. Property Location: Hemlock Township. Seller: John W. and Noreen M. McKiniry Sr. Price: $568,250.

Suez Water Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Montour Township. Seller: Wayne C. and Debra A. Brouse. Price: $350,000.

Calumet Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Township. Seller: Geisinger System Services. Price: $3,200,000.

Corey D Bower. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Margaret I. Marrfka Margaret I. Bower. Price: $440,000.

Matthew E and Elyse M Gilbert. Property Location: Montour Township. Seller: Jennie S. Beyer. Price: $340,000.

T&S Realty LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Your Building Centers Inc. Price: $450,000.

Orange Township. Property Location: Orange Township. Seller: Ronald W. and Janet H. Hunter. Price: $308,500 and $22,000 respectively.

Reichard Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Robert N. and Rhonda J. Seebold. Price: $742,000.

Ryan C and Vanessa Ruckle. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Benjamin a. Carteza. Price: $326,000.

BNY Melon N.A. successor trustee OBRA 93 Special Needs Disability Trust for the Benefit of Shannon Lee Di Blasi. Property Location: Montour Township. Seller: Estate of Myles W. Katerman. Price: $340,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Michael A Roy. Property location: Covington Twp. Seller: Perih Group LLC. Amount: $550,000.

Henry Rose LLC. Property location: Dickson CIty. Seller: SADG1 Inc. Amount: $500,000.

Dileo Real Estate Holdings LLC. Property location: Dickson City. Seller: BD Carbondale LP. Amount: $975,000.

Christian Missionary Alliance Church of Peckville PA. Property location: Dickson City. Seller: John Grow. Amount: $365,000.

Joseph Newark Legg. Property location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Salman S Mirza. Amount: $775,000.

Dashnay M Johnson. Property location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $333,000.

Brian Guse. Property location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Robert A Mazzoni. Amount: $287,500.

Birney 1 LP. Property location: Moosic Borough. Seller: Light Acadia 11-89 LLC. Amount: $3,850,000.

TD&F Realty LLC. Property location: Moscow Borough. Seller: Robert Tinsley. Amount: $530,000.

Mark R Nelson. Property location: Moscow Borough. Seller: Lynn Mendicino. Amount: $286,200.

Gary A Howell. Property location: North Abington Twp. Seller: Richard K Hodges. Amount: $450,000.

Patrick J Houlihan. Property location: North Abington Twp. Seller: Edward B Brown III. Amount: $465,000.

Leslie L Gleason. Property location: North Abington Twp. Seller: Nancy V Scaglione. Amount: 307,500.

MIMI Equities LLC. Property location: Scranton. Seller: Peter J Bonacuse III. Amount: $1,200,000.

MIMI Equities LLC. Property location: Scranton. Seller: Anne F Glauber, estate of the deceased. Amount: $675,000.

MIMI Equities LLC. Property location: Scranton. Seller: East Scranton Properties LLC. Amount: $250,000.

Christopher Piazza. Property location: Scranton. Seller: Gregory S Garvey. Amount: $270,000.

Hunter Realty Partners LP. Property location: Scranton. Seller: Saint Stanislaus Polish National Church. Amount: $1,100,000.

University of Scranton. Property location: Scranton. Seller: John L Chipak. Amount: $950,000.

Harsh TEJ Real Estate LLC. Property location: Scranton. Seller: Shree RR Real Estate LLC. Amount: $591,163.

Anil K Verma. Property location: South Abington Twp. Seller: Michael Paolucci Jr. Amount: $470,000.

William Beard IV. Property location: South Abington Twp. Seller: Thomas Hoecker. Amount: $265,000.

Acadia Property Group LLC. Property location: Taylor Borough. Seller: Shawn Walsh. Amount: $520,000.

Dolores A Karcheski. Property location: Throop Borough. Seller: Anthony E Yerka Sr. Amount: $294,000.

Brian J Tinsley. Property location: unknown. Seller: Thomas Marino Curra. Amount: $420,000.

Clifford T Capuano Jr. Property location: unknown. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $302,000.

Quad Blakely LLC. Property location: unknown. Seller: BG Real Estate LP. Amount: $1,168,842.

NP. Property location: unknown. Seller: Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Co. Amount: $4,564,300.

Joseph Demko. Property location: unknown. Seller: Audrey Eisenstat Kaufman, per atty. in fact. Amount: $290,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Justin T Gutsie. Property location: Butler Twp. Seller: Robert Maier Jr. Amount: $250,000.

Mark L Lehman. Property location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Patrick Marshall. Amount: $272,000.

594 Humboldt LLC. Property location: Hazle Twp. Seller: QG Printing II LLC. Amount: $6,625,000.

Jacqueline J Champi. Property location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: Fairway Consumer Discount Company. Amount: $290,000.

KBJ real Estate Investments 2 LLC. Property location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Westguard Insurance Company. Amount: $1,800,000.

Jason Patrick Wolfe. Property location: West Wyoming. Seller: Thomas P. Ciampi. Amount: $300,000.

Gabriel O Velasquez. Property location: Butler Twp. Seller: David L. Brown. Amount: $307,000.

Kieran Casey. Property location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Quentin Reese. Amount: $305,000.

Meritage Properties LLC. Property location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Kimberly Koehl. Amount: $385,000.

Chad Wandel. Property location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Daniel R. Vnuk. Amount: $289,000.

BBBD LLC. Property location: Conyngham Twp. Seller: Theron I. Knouse Jr. Amount: $475,650.

Civitas Real Estate LLC. Property location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Civ-News LP. Amount: $2,912,505.82.

William H Perry Jr. Property location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Kurt C. Jones. Amount: $275,000.

Tiffany Commer. Property location: Rice Twp. Seller: Jonathan R. Kroeger. Amount: $415,000.

Michael Anthony Repcsik. Property location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Joseph S. Zoldi. Amount: $375,000.

Rhonda J Curcione. Property location: Union Twp. Seller: Jennifer Colon. Amount: $305,000.

Paul J Lauer IV. Property location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Steven W. McCrum. Amount: $761,000

James Lawrence Heffers. Property location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Jean M. Eckroth. Amount: $400,000.

Graphic Packaging International LLC. Property location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Letica Corporation. $3,825,000

ANZ Wilkes Boro LLC. Property location: Plains Twp. Seller: Wilkes-Barre Hotel Group LLC. Amount: $5,560,000.

Thomas D Hovey. Property location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Steven Kutney. Amount: $325,000.

Matthew Kurt Zeppenfeld. Property location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Jordan Thomas. Amount: $348,000.

John Siegal. Property location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Gail Ann Potter. Amount: $280,000.

Eric D Patrick. Property location: Butler Twp. Seller: Anna Dorothy Morey. Amount: $515,000.

Leigh Hillman. Property location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Albert A. Krebs. Amount: $255,000.

John David Nebzykoski. Property location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: Thomas P. Godin II. Amount: $294,000.

National Transfer Services LLC. Property location: Butler Twp. Seller: Cheryl E. English. Amount: $370,000.

Jason Holly. Property location: Butler Twp. Seller: National Transfer Services LLC. Amount: $370,000.

Michael D Casari. Property location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: James E. Cibak. Amount: $385,000.

DDC Fox Run LLC. Property location: Butler Twp. Seller: Fox Run Plaza LLC. Amount: $1,470,000.

Baldoni Investment Group LLC. Property location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Prestige Development Group LLC. Amount: $350,000.

Julie Ann Kennedy. Property location: West Wyoming. Seller: Joseph V. Slakis. Amount: $262,000.

Lyn Godin. Property location: Butler Twp. Seller: Michael L. Schreder. Amount: $335,000.

Randall Herring. Property location: Plains Twp. Seller: Joseph D. Spagnuolo Sr. Amount: $267,000.

Benjamin D Pearce. Property location: Wright Twp. Seller: Carol J. Dural. Amount: $279,900.

Leonard Joseph Jankowski Jr. Property location: Rice Twp. Seller: Duane E. Deivert. Amount: $396,000.

James J Baldassari. Property location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Robert D. Loy. Amount: $287,000.

Misericordia University. Property location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Payne Printery Inc. Amount: $3,500,000.

Raymond W Merrill. Property location: Hazle Twp. Seller: U.S. Bank. Amount: $295,000.

Tanner Long. Property location: Wright Twp. Seller: Jack Rosenzweig. Amount: $1,465,000.

Genea Dobson. Property location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Luchi Real Estate LLC. Amount: $323,900.

Eileen Giambrone. Property location: Hazle Twp. Seller: John Eric Atherholt Amount: $275,000.

Keith J Forshee. Property location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Scott Larson. Amount: $340,000.

Juan Manuel Arreguin. Property location: West Pittston. Seller: Lauren P. Argenio. Amount: $352,500.

Joseph E Heller. Property location: Fairmount Twp. Seller: John D. Klimchak. Amount: $361,500.

Christina M Hogrebe. Property location: Franklin Twp. Seller: Keith Forshee. Amount: $340,000.

Leah L Gryboski. Property location: Rice Twp. Seller: Tanner A. Long. Amount: $520,000.

Matthew C Williams. Property location: Franklin Twp. Seller: John R. Blankensop Jr. Amount: $353,000.

2 Surfers LLC. Property location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Tallison LLC. Amount: Amount: $569,500.

New Day Storage LLC. Property location: Hazle Twp. Seller: CTG Rentals Inc. Amount: $275,000.

MYA Valley LLC. Property location: Wyoming. Seller: Lawrence Nicolais. Amount: $300,000.

115 Brown Ventures LLC. Property location: Yatesville. Seller: KMS Investments LLC. Amount: $375,000.

IMBRIACO 1720 LLC. Property location: Hazleton. Seller: Julio R. Rojas. Amount: $300,000.

Anthony J Ryba Jr. Property location: Conyngham. Seller: DB Investments Partners LLC. Amount: $1,200,000.

Partha P Pramanik. Property location: Wright Twp. Seller: Joseph Blass. Amount: $365,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Mariama Diallo. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $395,310.

Justin Moser. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Thomas and Kelly Masselle. Amount: $400,000.

Irina and Quinn Martin Jr. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Jennifer and Michael Eggers. Amount: $448,000.

2158 West Main LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: American Cancer Society Inc. Amount: $310,000.

Debabrata and Anita Banerjee. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: Glenn Berdela. Amount: $360,000.

Mark and Leslie Fundakowski. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Thomas and Suzanne Dean. Amount: $505,000.

Jennifer and Eugene Campbell III. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Edward and Margaret Meinking. Amount: $329,000.

Lourdes Fernandez. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: Georgia Baez, N/B/M Georgia Henry, Lawrence Henry. Amount: $309,500.

Tyler Smith and Corrina Lamonte. Property location: Township. Seller: Victor and Natalia Litchtchouk. Amount: $369,000.

Antonina, Imer and Latif Cami. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Christopher and Linda Barnas. Amount: $335,000.

Albert Giles. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Jeffrey and Lisa Wiedecki. Amount: $538,000.

Novus Adult Care Services Inc. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Oak Tree Properties Inc. Amount: $255,000.

Mark Nisbett. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Miroslaw Kubis, Tadeusz Pokorski. Amount: $305,000.

David and Lynette Quaresimo. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Ross Roggio, John Martin (trus). Amount: $430,000.

Bartonsville Investors LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: DEPG Bartonsville Route 611 Plaza LP, DEPG Brothers 611 LLC. Amount: $1,300,000.

Michael McCollum. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Llorna Jacoba A/K/A Llorna Jacobs-Herring, Willie Herring. Amount: $330,000.

Nikita Zorin and Yelena Shilkrut. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Smith Family Trust, Rowland and Linda Smith (co-trus.). Amount: $306,000.

Todd and Olivia Miller. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Kevin and Kirsten Osland. Amount: $390,000.

Earl and Joanne Rose. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Milton and Cynthia Flores. Amount: $330,000.

Daniel and Elisabeth Hafler. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: SR Inv. Co. Amount: $320,000.

Montmarg LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Dreher Farm LLC. Amount: $930,000.

Kenneth and Helene MacDonald. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Christopher and Lisa Politza. Amount: $362,500.

Richard and Kimberlee McKenna. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: River and Abigail Robertson. Amount: $319,800.

Salvatore and May Cuccia. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Hannig Development LLC. Amount: $463,287.

Van Lauren Properties LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Lawrence and Karen Buzzard. Amount: $400,000.

Susan Roberts. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: Richard Johnson Trust, Buck Hill Falls Co. Amount: $875,000.

Jazmin Dejoie and Kenwyn Ramroop. Property location: Eldred Township. Seller: Michael Frost, Ginner Hagerman N/B/M Ginny Frost. Amount: $354,900.

Mark and Alison Daugherty. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Michael and Janis Glenn. Amount: $440,000.

L&C Jewelry Corp. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Catherine Guydish. Amount: $450,000.

Jessie and Heidi Johansen. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Gerard and Karen Brogna. Amount: $309,000.

UGI Energy Services LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: Kenbar Investment Group, Kenneth Schuchman and Barth Rubin (partners). Amount: $775,000.

Skylark Holdings Inc. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Mark and Stephanie Maloney. Amount: $349,000.

Lee Gelman and Helen Tran. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: William and Karen Babcock. Amount: $551,000.

Moritz Embroidery Works Inc. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Russell and Linda Nohejl. Amount: $310,000.

Jesse and Sarah Zuba, David and Bonnie Angelone. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Seller: Jeremy Frechette. Amount: $390,000.

Debbie, Felicia and James Fielden, Timothy Gomez. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Cheryl and William Dunnigan Sr. Amount: $445,000.

Magna Properties LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Steve Zhou. Amount: $260,000.

210 Mt. Nebo LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: RMR210 LLC. Amount: $850,000.

Stephen and Amy Williams. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Michael and Michelle Nardozzi. Amount: $342,500.

Seraphina Nelson-Holder. Property location: Price Township. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $352,318.

David Kraemer and Jean Scheaffel. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Jill Possinger. Amount: $330,000.

Nepavr LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Angela Mosely and Stephen Watts. Amount: $260,000.

Peter Hewitt and Alina Munteanu. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Bryan and Conception Lundberg. Amount: $345,000.

SR Squared LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Moritz Embroidery Works Inc. Amount: $1,200,000.

Christopher Adams. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: John and Judith Stout. Amount: $500,000.

Robert Howell. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Rosemarie Moore. Amount: $330,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Robert W O’Keefe and Laura K O’Keefe. Property location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Bernard Schultz. Amount: $280,000.

George Braadt. Property location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Ebrahim Paybarah Family Trust. Amount: 318,000.

William A Sanders and Nancy Sanders. Property location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Steven J Cullmann and Erica Cullmann. Amount: $250,000.

Christopher J Martin and Marcia Mann Martin. Property location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Robert McCarthy and Celeste McCarthy. Amount: $315,000.

Timothy Bradley. Property location: Dingman Twp. Seller: James Sorenson and Kristine Sorenson. Amount: $255,000.

Javier Jara and Marisa Jara. Property location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Roberta Horna and Liliana Horna. Amount: $255,000.

John Strowbridge and Jonnie Strowbridge. Property location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Mark Healey and Kathleen Healey. Amount: $349,900.

Elan Steve Rome. Property location: Dignman Twp. Seller: Round Table Investments. Amount: $675,000.

Jonathan Kelly. Property location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Gary J Meisenhelder and Crystal Meisenhelder. Amount: $255,000.

Virginia S Rude and Amy E Rude. Property location: Dingman Twp. Seller: David L Scasta. Amount: $385,000.

Cono Cimino and Ellie Cimino. Property location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Audrey Tveter by Susan Castiglione, agent. Amount: $320,000.

Jay C Buchalski. Property location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Lakeview Road Realty, LLC. Amount: $325,000.

Stanislaw W Skorupski and Agnieszka Skorupska. Property location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Kieran May and Katherine A May. Amount: $365,000.

William Krzenski and Amanda Krzenski. Property location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Vincent Bochilo and Mariane Bochilo. Amount: $260,000.

Vincent Patrick Bochilo and Marianne Bochilo. Property location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Daniel Deluca and Jennifer Deluca. Amount: $340,000.

Chris Burton and Michelle Burton. Property location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Joseph T Couch III and Pamela M Couch. Amount: $309,000.

Steven Stravitz and Gloria Stravitz. Property location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: William P Murphy and Diane K Diliello. Amount: $250,000.

Highland Village Development Co. LLC. Property location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Lehman’s Pointe Aquisition, LLC. Amount: $1,100,000.

Lealta LLC. Property location: Milford Twp. Seller: Michele I Fleming. Amount: $550,000.

Steven Baier and Susan Fiske. Property location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: William B Bessman and Margarete L Bessman as trustees of the Bessman Revocable Trust of 1995. Amount: $297,500.

Robert J Devine and Cheryl A Devine. Property location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Joseph M McSweeny and Joan M McSweeny. Amount: $330,000.

Ronald Victor Moraski and Donna Marie Moraski. Property location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Thomas C Gregory. Amount: $252,000.

Quality Steel Pennsylvania Inc. Property location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Shohola Commercial Property, LLC. Amount: $3,400,000.

Quality Steel Pennsylvania Inc. Property location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Tracy L Badgley, distribution trustee under the Maurice A Ryman Alaska Inheritance Trust. Amount: $1,175,000.

Allan C Masters and Rebecca K Masters. Property location: Westfall Twp. Seller: North Atlantic Properties, Inc. Amount: $289,000.

SCHULYKILL COUNTY

Ad Trex, LLC. Property Location: Frackville. Seller: George Eyster. Amount: $265,000.

Francis and Amy Doyle. Property Location: Seltzer City. Seller: Beth Senavatis. Amount: $254,000.

James Wiest. Property Location: South Manheim Twp. Seller: Seth and Dinah Riffey. Amount: $293,000.

Gregory Kenenitz. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: Leandra Edmondson. Amount: $340,000.

Snapcaster, LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Greg and Jen Kenenitz. Amount: $430,000.

DG Distribution, LLC. Property Location: Highridge Business Park, Foster Twp. Seller: NE CAD, LLC. Amount: $10,255,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Peter D Trosky and Rhonda Trosky. Property location: Lemon Twp. Seller: Daniel R Helman, administrator, for Jane L Helman, deceased. Amount: $395,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Berwick Offray LLC. Property Location: Briarcreek. Lender: JP Morgan Chas Bank. Amount: $150,000,000.

Carver Place LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Willard H. Kile Jr. Amount: $6,645,000.

MVRN One LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $250,000.

MVRN Four LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $250,000.

MVRN Three LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $250,000.

MVRN Two LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Dhwani Realty Inc. Property Location: Hemlock Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,644,000.

Tanishrushi Realty LLC. Property Location: South Centre Township. Lender: Northeastern Economic Development Company of PA-CDC Inc. Amount: $986,000.

Derk A and Deanna Reed. Property Location: Hemlock Township. Lender: Fulton Bank. Amount: $343,931.

Jessica L and Michael J Carney. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $337,000.

MK-Menlo Second Street LP. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $139,666,488.

Jason M and Jessica L Schauer. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $422,750.

Nicholas Purdy. Property Location: Hemlock Township. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $568,250.

Harrisberg Realty Inc. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: The Muncy Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $250,000.

Gerald J and Patricia A. Zeisloft. Property Location: Pine Township. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $350,000.

JAG Housing LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $255,000.

Gerald J and Patricia A. Zeisloft. Property Location: Madison Township. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $850,000.

Frederick J and Melissa J. Bennett III. Property Location: Orange Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co Amount: $350,000.

Marr Development Mulbery II LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,886,000.

Richard D Kingsbury. Property Location: Benton Township. Lender: Members Choice Financial Credit Union. Amount: $355,000.

Richard D Kingsbury. Property Location: Sugarloaf Township. Lender: Members Choice Financial Credit Union. Amount: $355,000.

T&S Realty LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Reichard Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Robert N. Seebold. Amount: $697,673.

Ryan C and Vanessa Ruckle. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $320,095.

Christopher L and Shawnna L Lupini. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Lender: First Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $730,000.

Christopher A and Angela M Hess. Property Location: North Centre Township. Lender: Lancaster Mortgage Company. Amount: $392,255.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Colette Smith. Property location: Carbondale City. Lender: Lexington National Insurance Corp. Amount: $500,000.

Costa Group Realty LLC. Property location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $467,500.

Raymond G Kuehner Jr. Property location: Covington Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $316,800.

Michael A Roy. Property location: Covington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $484,350.

Jeb Co. Property location: Dickson City. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $4,033,687.

Henry Rose LLC. Property location: Dickson City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $425,000.

Becrett LLC. Property location: Dickson City. Lender: Lakeland Bank. Amount: $4,950,000.

PDM Realty Co. Property location: Dunmore. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $4,033,687.

John J Gregory Jr. Property location: Dunmore. Lender: Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank. Amount: $365,000.

Joseph Newark Legg. Property location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $542,500.

Robert McCarthy. Property location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $310,000.

Dashnay M Johnson. Property location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $316,350.

Brian Guse. Property location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Newrez LLC. Amount: $287,500.

Jason B Hollister. Property location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $336,400.

Joseph Vonderhey. Property location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $320,000.

MDBP LLC. Property location: Jessup. Lender: PA Industrial Development Authority. Amount: $2,250,000.

Adam Reed Fuller. Property location: Madison Twp. Lender: Susan Innes. Amount: $325,000.

Angela R Deluccie. Property location: Moosic. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $370,000.

Birney 1 LP. Property location: Moosic. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $3,850,000.

TD&F Realty LLC. Property location: Moscow. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $372,000.

Mark R Nelson. Property location: Moscow. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $286,200.

Gary A Howell. Property location: North Abington Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $427,500.

Leslie L Gleason. Property location: North Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $301,929.

Patrick G Beatty. Property location: North Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $336,000.

Jamie Slupe Muchler. Property location: North Abington Twp. Lender: JG Wentworth Home Lending LLC. Amount: $340,000.

Michael Washo Construction Co Inc. Property location: Olyphant. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $750,000.

MCKT Realty Co. Property location: Olyphant. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $750,000.

P&J Bros LLC. Property location: Olyphant. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $514,250.

Michael Olenchak. Property location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $262,000.

Alessandro J Tuzze. Property location: Scott Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $260,000.

MIMI Equities LLC. Property location: Scranton. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $3,500,000.

Four One Company LP. Property location: Scranton. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

MK-Menlo North Main LP. Property location: Scranton. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $139,666,488.

JS Realty SCR LLC. Property location: Scranton. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $300,000.

ID Washington Property Group LLC. Property location: Scranton. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $303,200.

Harsh TEJ Real Estate LLC. Property location: Scranton. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $473,000.

Anil K Verma. Property location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Loandepo com LLC. Amount: $376,000.

William H Beard IV. Property location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $260,200.

Joseph McDonald. Property location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $422,000.

Raymond Decesare. Property location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Third Federal Savings & Loan Association of Cleveland. Amount: $303,000.

Thomas J Cesarini. Property location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Stephanie S Minkoff. Property location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $304,950.

JBAS Realty LLC. Property location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $357,000.

Steven Goul. Property location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $280,810.

Four P Realty LLC. Property location: Taylor. Lender: John Patchoski. Amount: $810,000.

Acadia Property Group LLC. Property location: Taylor. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Co. Amount: $318,750.

Damski Builders and Design LLC. Property location: Throop. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Kellee Tinsley. Property location: unknown. Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC. Amount: $367,675.

Jerome J Liuzzo. Property location: unknown. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $277,000.

Theodore J Tomaszewski. Property location: unknown. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $296,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Nanticoke Development Associates LLC. Property location: Nanticoke. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $1,150,000.

Michael A Corga. Property location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,900,000.

Insalco’s Foodline LP. Property location: Pittston. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $3,375,000.

Gerald E Palermo Jr. Property location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $575,000.

Mark L Lehman. Property location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $258,400.

B’Nai B’Rith Apartments LP. Property location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Mordechai SPira. Amount: $2,400,000.

KBJ Real Estate Investments 2 LLC. Property location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $1,007,407.

KBJ Real Estate Investments 2 LLC. Property location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

JPC Equestrian Inc. Property location: Butler Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

Wilkes-Barre South Main Street. Property location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Amount: $295,500.

KP Tamaqua LP. Property location: Hazleton. Lender: York Traditions Bank. Amount: $465,000.

Gabriel Velasquez. Property location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $291,650.

Michael Lewis Sampson. Property location: Hazleton. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $1,600,000.

Gabriel Velasquez. Property location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $291,650.

Kieran Casey. Property location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $274,500.

Chad Wandel. Property location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $280,330.

Wilkes-Barre South Main LLC. Property location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Amount: $295,500.

BBBD LLC. Property location: Conyngham Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $800,000.

Kevin M Piekara. Property location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $336,000.

Stark Holdings Inc. Property location: Hanover Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

Back Mountain Harvest Assembly. Property location: Kingston Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Gary J Stack. Property location: Wyoming. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Paul H Lauer IV. Property location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $346,750.

Joseph Dohman. Property location: Dupont. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $293,400.

James Lawrence Heffers. Property location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $360,000.

Prem Endeavors LLC. Property location: Hanover Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $696,700.

Jonathan M Glynn. Property location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $282,600.

ANZ Wilkes Boro LLC. Property location: Plains Twp. Lender: Daxa Patel Dynasty Trust. Amount: $6,300,000.

Michael Blessing. Property location: Jackson Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $368,582.

NP Hanover Industrial I LLC. Property location: Hanover Twp. Lender: CIBC Bank USA. Amount: $133,000,000.

Four One Company LP. Property location: Wyoming. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $3,975,535.

Four One Company LP. Property location: Wyoming. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

PDM Company Inc. Property location: Hanover Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $4,033,687.

Homer H Cote. Property location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Fifth Third Bank. Amount: $339,000.

Matthew Kurt Zeppenfeld. Property location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $359,484.

Jessica Dinko. Property location: Foster Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $317,600.

Lisa McElligott. Property location: Ross Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $330,000.

Eric D Patrick. Property location: Butler Twp.

Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $463,500.

Mary Deborah Vilegi-Peters. Property location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $322,000.

John David Nebzydoski. Property location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $394,000.

Michael D Casari. Property location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $308,000.

Stephen Carone. Property location: Rice Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Carone’s Realty LP. Property location: Freeland. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Charles M Eckman. Property location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $330,000.

Wilkes-Barre Hotel Group LLC. Property location: Plains Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $6,420,000.

MS Prime Inc. Property location: Larksville. Lender: Itria Ventures LLC. Amount: $670,000.

John Leettich. Property location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $267,300.

John S Berta. Property location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $308,228.

Ronald G Harvey. Property location: Huntington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $429,000.

Lyn Godin. Property location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $268,000.

Randall Herring. Property location: Plains Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $267,000.

Benjamin D Pearce. Property location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $265,905.

Leonard Joseph Jankowski. Property location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $376,200.

Stuart Gerhick. Property location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Walden Savings Bank. Amount: $334,000.

John Whitehead. Property location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $286,000.

John Strelish. Property location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $353,600.

Tanner Long. Property location: Wright Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $1,245,205.

Eileen Giambrone. Property location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $261,250.

Frank J Carey Jr. Property location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $389,700.

David Havrilla. Property location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $325,000.

Christopher M Phillips. Property location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $484,000.

Bre Diagostino Leonard. Property location: Salem Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $403,200.

Civitas Real Estate LLC. Property location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: DOCE HLP Investments 1 LLC. Amount: $6,391,554.

Mickey P Dudish. Property location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $320,000.

Mark E Morris. Property location: Jackson Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $701,487.

Keith J Forshee. Property location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $272,000.

Anthony M Badamo. Property location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $295,000.

Raymond W Merrill. Property location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Blaise Alexander. Amount: $302,551.

Kur Real Estate LLC. Property location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $475,000.

Juan Manuel Arreguin. Property location: West Pittston. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $323,000.

Benton S Snider. Property location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

DDC Fox Run LLC. Property location: Butler Twp. Lender: Innovative Capital Advisors LLC. Amount: $1,218,500.

Joseph E Heller. Property location: Fairmount Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $289,200.

Christina M Hogrebe. Property location: Franklin Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $272,000.

Kathleen C Kelly-Ostrowski. Property location: Lake Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $304,000.

Leah L Gryboski. Property location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $441,000.

John W Falzone. Property location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $402,677.

Matthew C Williams. Property location: Franklin Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $282,400.

2 Surfers LLC. Property location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $460,000.

Q Thomas Novinger. Property location: Wright Twp. Lender: Third Federal Savings & Loan Association of Cleveland. Amount: $273,000.

115 Brown Ventures LLC. Property location: Yatesville. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Richard D Kingsbury. Property location: Fairmount Twp. Lender: Members Choice Financial Credit Union. Amount: $355,000.

White Haven RE LLC. Property location: White Haven. Lender: Bio Alpha Venture LLC. Amount: $8,000,000.

Anthony J Ryba Jr. Property location: Conyngham. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $1,200,000.

Norman A R Dick. Property location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $286,500.

Pinnacle Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc. Property location: Nanticoke. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Paul J Eyerman. Property location: Wright Twp. Lender: Community Bank, Amount: $300,000.

U.S. Metro Enterprises Inc. Property location: Kingston. Lender: Honesdale National Bank, Amount: $321,000.

Kaival Food & Petroleum Inc. Property location: Newport Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank, Amount: $588,000.

New Lexington Associates II LP. Property location: Nanticoke. Lender: Lakeland Bank, Amount: $5,000,000.

Partha P Pramanik. Property location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $310,250.

MONROE COUNTY

Irina and Quinn Martin Jr. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $403,200.

Carlos Berrios, Dania Berrios F/K/A Dania Vera. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $418,500.

Four One Company LP, Four One Management LLC. Property location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $3,975,535.

Mark and Leslie Fundakowski. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $400,000.

Jennifer and Eugene Campbell III. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: Veterans United Home Loan. Amount: $339,857.

Dreher Avenue Holdings LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Branch Banking and Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

Albert Giles. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Co. LLC. Amount: $484,000.

Dushyant and Minalben Patel. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Noah Bank. Amount: $675,000.

Seth and Lauzanne Melnick. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: LoanDepot.com LLC. Amount: $334,900.

David and Lynette Quaresimo. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $387,000.

Michael McCollum. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Real Estate Mortgage Network. Amount: $320,336.

Todd and Olivia Miller. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $312,000.

Anthony and Nancy Zaferiou. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: Residential Home Funding Corp. and Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $435,000.

Earl and Joanne Rose. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $330,000.

Montmarg LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $697,500.

Kenneth and Helene MacDonald. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: US Bank NA. Amount: $326,250.

Kimberlee and Richard McKenna. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: US Bank NA. Amount: $299,800.

John and Michelle Vaticano. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: New Day Financial LLC. Amount: $310,500.

Jazmin Dejoie and Kenwyn Ramroop. Property location: Eldred Township. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $337,155.

Mark and Alison Daugherty. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $352,000.

L&C Jewelry Corp. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $360,000.

Jesse and Heidi Johansen. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Summit Mortgage Corp. Amount: $313,030.

Lee Gelman and Helen Tran. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $381,600.

SC Stream PA LLC, SC Palace PA LLC. Property location: Paradise Township. Lender: Sterling National Bank. Amount: $24,000,000.

Jesse and Sarah Zuba. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Lender: Guaranteed Rate Inc. Amount: $351,000.

Debbie, Felicia and James Fielden, Timothy Gomez. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Univest Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $356,000.

210 Mt Nebo LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $907,500.

Seraphina Nelson-Holder. Property location: Price Township. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $334,703.

SR Squared LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $960,000.

Christopher Adams. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: First Internet Bank of Indiana. Amount: $450,000.

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Mark Culin Spragg and Janelle Marie Spragg. Property location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Kelly A Gaughan and Martin C Gaughan. Property location: Milford Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $374,000.

Thomas W Jurlando Sr and Cecilia Jurlando. Property location: Greene Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $382,500.

John G Hannes and Valerie J Hannes. Property location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $333,000.

Jerrilyn Coulter and George J Vanvugt. Property location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $787,500.

Cono Cimino and Ellie Cimino. Property location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $256,000.

Quality Steel Pennsylvania Inc. Property location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Regions Bank. Amount: $10,430,000.

Jay C Buchalski. Property location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,000.

Belle Meade-Shohola LLC. Property location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Edward J Eppler and Sandra Eppler. Property location: Porter Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $283,977.

David R Cummings and Kathy J Hopta-Cummings. Property location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $288,750.

George Braadt. Property location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $318,000.

Chris Burton and Jennifer Sommers. Property location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $278,100.

William A Sanders and Nancy Sanders. Property location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,000.

Elan Steve Rome. Property location: Dingman Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $485,000.

Virginia S Rude and Amy E Rude. Property location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $378,026.

George A Barbier and Jill B Barbier. Property location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $340,500.

John S McKay and Patricia J McKay. Property location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $250,700.

SCHULYKILL COUNTY

Marsha Moyer. Property Location: Andreas. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $289,750.

James Wiest. Property Location: South Manheim Twp. Lender: Allied Mortgage Group, Inc. Amount: $293,854.

Gerard and Susanne DiCicco. Property Location: North Union Twp. Lender: Parke Bank. Amount: $353,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Peter D Trosky and Rhonda K Trosky. Property location: Lemon Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $295,000.

Four One Company LP. Property location: Eaton Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $3,975,535.

Chad R Patton and Diana J Patton. Property location: Eaton Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $250,000.