DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

David W Dennis. Property Location: Millville. Seller: Columbia Wood Industries Inc. Amount: $491,751.20.

Stone Financing LLC. Property Location: Cleveland Township. Seller: Christine M. and Michael Kemmerer. Amount: $333,250.

Nabil Tabish and Minha Javed. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: SR Holdlings LLC. Amount: $289,900.

Christopher and Jessica L. Coombs. Property Location: Fishingcreek Township. Seller: George and Amber Johnson. Amount: $306,000.

Timothy S and Allyson M Turner. Property Location: Cleveland Township. Seller: Allen S. Lucia Baruch. Amount: $355,000.

Ryan H Maylath. Property Location: Beaver Township. Seller: Anthony J. and Lynn A. Ziller. Amount: $335,000.

Colin D Klebon and Jordan A. Marks. Property Location: Locust Township. Seller: Nickolas J. and Autumnlea G. Rosini. Amount: $305,000.

Jonathan M and Heather J. Joseph. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Mark W. and Jeanne R. Fitzgerald. Amount: $344,000.

Wenger Foods LLC. Property Location: Benton Township. Seller: L&K Mills Inc. Amount: $839,899.72.

Klingerman Family LP. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Seller: Jane L. Breach. Amount: $495,000.

Cartus Financial Corporation. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Seller: Scott and Autumn D.Irwin. Amount: $310,000.

Frank Dam Zuan and Can Ing Seet. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Seller: Cartus Financial Corporation. Amount: $310,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

D& L Realty Co. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Dickson City Commons LLC. Amount: $1,555,000.

Mark D Mesko. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Jose Antonetti. Amount: $285,000.

Pornipita Mukdasatit. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Eric Evans. Amount: $520,000.

Mary L Green. Property Location: Fell Twp. Seller: Lucan Ryan Bordick. Amount: $365,000.

Scott Burr. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Cartus Finan Corp. Amount: $453,000.

Cartus Finan Corp. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Edward M Desole. Amount: $453,000.

John W Gilhool Jr. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Haley Properties LLC. Amount: $285,000

Syed Beyabani. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Eugene Paciotti. Amount: $449,000.

Christopher King. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Kevin Clarke. Amount: $260,000.

Leslie Lyness. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Pornipita Mukdasatit. Amount: $285,000.

C Store Development LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Propane Realty Holdings LLC. Amount: $370,000.

Glenmaura Commons LP. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: George Abdalla Amount: $270,000.

Zagorski Family Trust. Property Location: Moscow. Seller: Christopher J Tonkin. Amount: $288,040.

Daniel R Sandrowicz. Property Location: Moscow. Seller: Keith Edward Cawthern. Amount: $408,000.

J Ward Fitzpatrick. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Matthew Ryan Walsh. Amount: $369,000.

Eric J Wallace. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Sarah D. Stella. Amount: $282,000.

Joseph Sebastianelli. Property Location: Olyphant. Seller: Davelisa LLC. Amount: $550,000.

Jason Woldzarn. Property Location: Olyphant. Seller: Patrick Scanlon. Amount: $339,900.

Ryan Romanaskas. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Danie Pane. Amount: $452,580.

John Basalyga. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Alberto A Marante. Amount: $765,000.

Eugene F Hickey III. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Demetrio Madrid. Amount: $265,000.

Patrick Douglas Sellers III. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Anthony Philip Bartocci. Amount: $284,830.

Frank X Hoban TR. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Victor Kochmer. Amount: $352,500.

Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: James M.Munley. Amount: $469,975.43.

Josephine Guzzi Est. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Christopher Oyede. Amount: $310,000.

Adolf Riedl. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: William T James II. Amount: $265,250.

Tung K Du. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Sean Massey. Amount: $315,000.

John Schulken. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Jeffrey Montagna. Amount: $544,000.

Joseph Sebastianelli. Property Location: Throop. Seller: Davelisa LLC. Amount: $550,000.

Man Kwong Chan. Property Location: Throop. Seller: Michael R Klingerman. Amount: $325,000.

Stanley J Karoscik. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Christa Lucas. Amount: $289,000.

James M Munley. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: James Theodore Michel. Amount: $300,000.

Joanne Farley. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Aaron Nivert. Amount: $430,000.

Gerald A Gillette. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Alex J Boccardo. Amount: $400,000.

Gene E Goldenziel. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Ankur Shah. Amount: $457,500.

Scott D Lombardi. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Lawrence Gliniecki. Amount: $264,000.

FMP Realty. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Goodfield 515 LLC. Amount: $640,000.

SF III Peckville LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Core Peckville LLC. Amount: $5,075,000.

Catherine M Loughney Est. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Laureen H Sheypuk. Amount: $310,000.

James B Henkelman. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Frank Marciano. Amount: $372,500.

SB Healy Revocable Living Trust. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: John J Scandale. Amount: $351,703.88.

Matthew Ryan. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kyle Andrew Springs. Amount: $442,500.

Kenneth Powell. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Dionavalli SRI Sandeep Babu. Amount: $360,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

George Thomas Yanchuk. Property Location: Dallas, Seller: Louis J. Czaja, Amount: $265,000.

David Lantz. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: James J. Gaudino, Amount: $379,700.

Darrell J Yost. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Maria R. Asevedo. Amount: $292,500.

Amerco Real Estate Company. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Second Pennsylvania Corporation. Amount: $550,000.

Edward J Cullen. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Ray W King. Amount: $279,000.

17333 Lakeside Drive LLC. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Richard C Angelicola. Amount: $450,000.

Robin Powell Feerrar. Property Location: Duryea. Seller: Coleman J Dirhan. Amount: $309,000.

Robert Winkler. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Prestige Development Group LLC. Amount: $319,000.

David C Coles. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Merima Basuljevic. Amount: $277,500.

Daniel W Block. Property Location: Bear Creek Village. Seller: James C Spagnola. Amount: $350,00.

Richard A Greco Jr. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Jeffrey Miller. Amount: $270,000.

Chamberson LP. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corp. Amount: $300,000.

Kevin Harger-Blizzard. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Joseph G Kester. Amount: $269,000.

Stell West Nanticoke Holdings LLC. Property Location: Nanticoke. Seller: John J Stredny. Amount: $333,750.

Jonathan Reil. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: George Rinaldi. Amount: $310,000.

Sean O Tubbs. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $344,476.

Lianne N Glenn. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: James L Bobeck. Amount: $331,000.

Leslie T Bullock. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Stephanie K Wallace. Amount: $299,000.

Angelo Marscio. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Roy Bartlett. Amount: $277,000.

Tom Yahel. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Harold S Edmunds. Amount: $250,000.

Matthew Rettig. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Travis R Daunet. Amount: $272,501.

Anthony J Angelella III. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Joseph Chairge Jr. Amount: $250,000.

Steven C Wilson. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Kenneth H Tomczyk. Amount: $437,000.

Scott C Anderson. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Paula A Brookman. Amount: $263,800.

Madelene Perrelli. Property Location: Slocum Twp. Seller: Christopher Ditroia. Amount: $350,000.

Hawkeye Capital Properties LLC. Property Location: Luzerne Seller: Fannie Mae. Amount: $359,500.

MONROE COUNTY

Zachary Powell and Allison Hahn. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Robert and Jill Howell. Amount: $449,900

Bergen Kings LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock, Tobyhanna Twps. Seller: Robert Delese. Amount: $300,000.

Tadeusz Jandura. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Mark Thomas. Amount: $320,000.

6053 Route 209 LLC, JJ Fixl Properties. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: AOA Management Co. LP. Amount: $1,100,000.

Michael McDermott. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Gary and Judy Summers. Amount: $307,000.

Eduardo Navas and Annie Mendoza. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Miller Family Trust, Eric and Claire Miller Amount: $335,200.

Teresa Tighe-Smith. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Michael Jarzyna Living Trust, Michael and Shelley Jarzyna (trus.). Amount: $430,000.

Stewart and Barbara Abrams. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Carlos Sattler and Elise Felicione. Amount: $320,000.

Dimitry and Maria Petrovski. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Linghang Ying. Amount: $355,000.

Doug and Carmen Seamster. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: US Bank NA, RMAC Trust Series 2016-CTT, Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Michael and Christina Wells. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Jung Kim. Amount: $319,900.

Ralph and Roxanne Odierno, Ralph Odierno Jr. Property location: Polk Twp. Seller: Haydt Enterprises Inc. Amount: $317,000.

Leilannie Morrissey. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: Michael Quigley. Amount: $456,000.

Thomas Anderson. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: ATD Park Slope LLC. Amount: $342,000.

Cimarron Po. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: Thomas and Margaret O’Leary. Amount: $349,000.

Bryan Lundberg. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Central Penn Capital Management LLC, Noble Advisors LLC. Amount: $385,000.

Abundant Properties LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Harvest Corners Produce & Materials LLC. Amount: $250,000.

Sidney McAdams and Andrew Charles. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Jordon and Beth Green. Amount: $312,555.

Tannning & Driving LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB D/B/A Christiana Trust. Amount: $310,000.

Anthony and Christine DiGiovanni. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Robert and Judith Cahill. Amount: $555,000.

Jacob and Jennifer Elston. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Bryan Baumgartner, Barry and Maxine Schaffer, Robert and Donna Coleman. Amount: $340,000.

Jonathan Powley. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Donald and Heather Bendian. Amount: $324,500.

Devin and Kathleen Gallagher. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: David Hunt and Paula Kramer. Amount: $312,000.

Micar5 Holdings LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Gary and Katherine Stidham. Amount: $1,200,000.

Rana Abuhadba. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Carrie Elsayed. Amount: $295,000.

Dansbury Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Brenda and Frank Hess Jr. Amount: $307,000.

Vladimir Volel. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Robert Kepp. Amount: $299,900.

Dreher Estates LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Franklin Mazuk. Amount: $634,500.

Nepavr LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Leanid Tsikhinia. Amount: $300,000.

Austin and Elizabeth Golat. PropertyLlocation: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Amanda and Matthew Zanzalari. Amount: $299,900.

James Schoch. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Joel Smith. Amount: $350,000

PIKE COUNTY

Warren Tschopp Sr. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Warnerville LLC. Amount: $650,000.

Warner Tschopp. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Warnerville LLC. Amount: $250,000.

William C Medina (exec.). Property Location: Shohola. Seller: The Evans Family Trust. Amount: $175,000.

Robert W Kingston. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: The Paparella Family Trust. Amount: $175,000.

Edward V and Maureen A Collins. Property Location: Liability Co. Palmyra. Seller: Dal 2 Limited. Amount: $1,899,000.

Thomas G and Kathleen A Regenski. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Christopher Ferreri and Donna Ferreri. Amount: $450,000.

Christopher W and Beth F Simmons. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Richard Bartsch and Kelly J Sciacca. Amount: $252,000.

Christopher and Donna Ferreri. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: John and Barba Tomitz. Amount: $425,000.

Gary Dosch and Denis Dosch. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Alyssa Marie and Matthew Joseph Reggio. Amount: $250,000

William K Parkins. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Gadi Beer and Beth Gellman-Beer. Amount: $265,000.

Stephen B and Marjorie J Bromberg. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Christopher W and Beth F Simmons Sr. Amount: $349,000.

R&B Investors LLC. Property Location: Palmyra. Sellers: 2503 Rte. 6 LLC. Amount: $660,000.

Robert F and Antoinette M Barnett. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: David Phillips. Amount: $450,000.

Clark and Barbara L Gruman. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Kyle McNicholas. Amount: $400,000.

Arcadi Ezri and Tamara Dikshteyn. Property Location: Lehman. Seller: Brenda R Colclough. Amount: $350,000.

Bernardino and Theresa Lombardi. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Deepak and Ekata Kamdar. Amount: $555,000.

Davies W and Ann L Russell. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Frank and Janet Pepe Jr. Amount: $269,900.

John J and F Marie Palladino. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Sellers: Steven E and Elayne J Wertz. Amount: $455,000.

Mark J and Lisa M Kropa. Property Location: Greene. Seller: George C and Ashley E Wirth. Amount: $265,000.

Najlah F and Michael Hicks. Property Location: Greene. Seller: Robert F and Christine B Vogel. Amount: $450,000.

Jared D Piccone and Gurjeet K Bassi. Property Location: Greene. Seller: Michael A and Laurie E Mastrangelo. Amount: $260,000.

Paul and Ella Iris Geida. Property Location: Green. Seller: Mary Ann Fritsch. Amount: $270,000.

James William Rohner III and Mary Mader. Property Location Dingman. Seller: Daniel and Kelly Wallace. Amount: $350,000.

Thomas and Mary Ellen McGowan. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Richard J and Jayne M Wester. Amount: $265,000.

Joshua A and Casey Butler. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Joaquim Fidalgo. Amount: $275,000.

Carmen Castellano. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Nickolas J and Jennifer R Huss. Amount: $345,000.

Ernest J and Mary A Harnett. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Chia-Hsueh Wang. Amount: $357,500.

David and Amy S Garrison. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Eric and Louisa Havermann. Amount: $449,000.

Jesse Tashlik. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Jeremy R and Amanda Marie Dumont. Amount: $259,000.

Deborah Cassidy. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: John T and Daia H Flynn. Amount: $349,000.

Investco Properties LLC. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Timothy and Alyson Navitsky. Amount: $267,000.

Bryan J and Carolyn M White. Property location: Delaware. Seller: Martin J and Rosemary Hernon. Amount: $312,500.

Louise Eppel. Property Location: Delaware. Seller: Michael F Tyrrell. Amount: $310,000.

Alison Curtin (ecec) Anna M Curtin Est. Property Lcoation: Bloomign Grove. Seller: John Fisher and Elizabeth Fisher. Amount: $500,000.

Sergei and Natalie Mikheyev. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Derek Power and Patricia Power. Amount: $289,000.

Aikolai USA One LLC. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Unification Sanctuary Inc. Amount: $354,000.

Richard and Giselle Caridi. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: William M and Kimberly F Walhs. Amount: $265,000.

Robert H Pityo. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Anne Connors and Anthony Troianiello. Amount: $320,000.

SCHULYKILL COUNTY

Lawrence Turnbull and Erica Hain. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Seller: Walter Meck. Amout: $600,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Richard and Marissa Cooper. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: Maurice F Meagher Jr. Amount: $400,000.

Michael Shatalov, McFarland PIA. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Seller: Bruce Wayne and Susan A. Burke (TR), Bruce Wayne Burke Declaration of Trust, Susan A Burke Declaration of Trust. Amount: $315,000.

Michael Anthony and Jessica Marie Aiesle. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Seller: Robert M and Sheri L Rutledge. Amount: $300,000.

Ann and Thomas Michael Maxwell, Robert John Germain. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Edward P and Kathleen Ann Greco. Amount: $510,000.

Christina Lake. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Michail and Galina Yusim. Amount: $485,000.

Roxanne J Paquette. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: George A and Geraldine A Krooss. Amount: $332,000.

Dustin Chapman. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Grassie & Sons Inc. Amount: $250,000.

Lori Shipsky. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. Amount: $330,000.

Walter Bilecky. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Seller: Joseph Giardina. Amount: $250,000.

Marc Haynes. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Seller: Mark Faber. Amount: $267,500.

Susan Phuvasitkul. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Hans Oriol. Amount: $250,000.

Joseph Pisciotta. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Seller: Veronica Lamkin. Amount: $575,000.

Stone Financing. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Seller: William Hugar. Amount: $260,000.

Deanna Gilbert. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Seller: Stone Financing. Amount: $260,000.

Hannah Clarke. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Susan Sadler. Amount: $600,000.

David Glocke. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Sean Smullen. Amount: $1,050,000.

Robert Murphy. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Laurie Murphy. Amount: $310,000.

Starrucca Creek B & C LLC. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: Shamus Five Four. Amount: $250,000.

SPGTWO. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Esther Marchington. Amount: $256,000.

Michael Piripavel. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: David Huck. Amount: $340,000.

Ronald Witte. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Joseph Civini. Amount: $322,500.

McDonalds USA. Property Location: Texas Twp. Seller: Mark HM Associates. Amount: $675,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Christine M Traver. Property Location: Eaton. Seller: James M Foresman. Amount: $260,000.

BKV Operating LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: S. Borel Inc. Amount: $605,000.

David Raulfs Jr., Rebecca L Raulfs. Property Location Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Brian E Strely. Amount: $262,500.

Richard S Kowalczyk, Nancy L. Kowalczyk. Property Location: Falls. Amount: $254,900.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Christopher and Jessica L Coombs. Property Location: Fishingcreek Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $316,098.

David M and Ann Maire Yost. Property Location: Franklin Township. Lender: UNB Bank. Amount: $325,000.

ADIF Pennsylvania LLC. Property Location: Conyngham Township. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $425,000,000.

Timothy and Allyson Turner. Property Location: Cleveland Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $355,000.

DJJS Property LLC. Property Location: Franklin Township. Lender: Fulton Bank. Amount: $363,000.

Dennis A and Deborah M Hashagen. Property Location: Jackson Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $442,602.

Calvin E and Joanne Barto. Property Location: South Centre Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $375,000.

Joel D and Sarah M Knoebel. Property Location: Cleveland Township. Lender: First Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $1,038,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

David J Uzialko. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC. Amount: $250,813.

Samuel D Smith Sr. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $257,217.

Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon Trust. Amount: $75,000,000.

Frederick K Toy. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount $350,000.

Steve Koroneos. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $315,000.

Mountain Summit Apartments. LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Northfield Bank. Amount: $7,000,000.

Eric Evans. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc. Bank. Amount: $416,000.

Binnie Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Elmhurst. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $780,000.

Mary Ann Stoppini. Property Location: Elmhurst. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Donald Bunda. Property Location: Fell Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $271,000.00

David Cosklo. Property Location: Fell Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Lucas Ryan Bordick. Property Location: Fell Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $292,000.

Edward M Delsole. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $453,000.

Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $75,000,000.

William Burchell. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: NPT Bank. Amount: $475,000.

Greenfield Twp. Sewer Authority. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Haley Properties LLC. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $280,000.

Eugene Paciotti. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $449,000.

Geff Blake. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Amount: $321,000.

Hit Portfolio I Owner LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Morgan Stanley Bank. Amount: $870,000,000.

Michael D Grives. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $296,917.

Propane Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $292,000

George Abdalla. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $256,500.

Christopher J Tonkin. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: JG Wentworth Home Lending. Amount: $273,615.

Keith Edward Cawthern. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LL. Amount: $387,600.

Charles McAndrew. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $400,000.

John Conaboy. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $270,824.

Matthew Ryan. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc BK. Amount: $295,200.

Alexander Mielnikowski. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Amount: $333,533.00.

N Abington – Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: Pennsylvania Inc. of New York Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $ 75,000,000.

Janie Hrobuchak. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: Q Tip Trust. Amount: $725,000.

Joseph J Granko. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Amount: $480,000.

Kerriann Kathleen Moore. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $308,000.00

Tracy Scanlon. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $322,905.

Daniel Pane. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $429,951.

Brian Tinsley. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, Amount: $750,000.

Alberto A Marante. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc BK. Amount: $459,000.

Jon T Flynn. Property location: Scott Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $338,000.

Weatherbey Street Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

James J Cilento. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Home Point Financial Corp. Amount: $260,000.

Mountain Summit Apts. LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Northfield Bank. Amount: $7,000,000.

Akshar Lackawanna Station Hospitality LP. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Simpson Motor Co, Inc. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $1,275,000.

Simpson Motor Co. Inc. Property Location: Scranton. Lender First National Bank of PA. Amount: $1,275,000.

Vakpateya LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: First Symetra National Life Insurance Co. Of New York. Amount: $260,200

Demetrio Madrid. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Mortgage Unlimited LLC. Amount: $260,200.

Kaitlyn Garvey. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Pennymac Loan Services LLC. Amount: $253,085.

Webster Towers (Per agent). Property Location: Scranton. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon Trust. Amount: $75,000,000.

Michael Hinchman. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Customers Bank. Amount: $558,000.

Aaron Hufford. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $750,000.

Thomas Gregory Hillebrand. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $436,960.

Clarks S Summit Hotel Holdings LLC. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB. Amount: 360,000.

Sean P Massey. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $252,000.

Jeffrey Montagna. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $339,500.

SM Rental Properties LLC. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $1,2000,000.

Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Thornhurst. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. Amount: $75,000,000.

Michael R Klingerman. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $319,113.

Timothy Radzelovage. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Ark La Tex Financial Services LLC. Amount: $132,000.

Christa Lucas. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $274,550.

James Theodore Michel. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $291,000.

Daniel Benjamin Stuble. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep. And Disc BK. Amount: $434,203.

Alex J Boccardo. Property Location: W. Abington twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc. BK. Amount: $250,000.

Ankur D Shah. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $366,000.

Goodfield 515 LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $512,000.

Core Peckville LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: BSPRT CMBS Finance LLC. Amount: $3,750,000.

Laureen H Sheypuk. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $263,250.

Eric J Wallace. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $459,000.

Kyle Andrew Springer. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Lott Mary Woodbridge. Amount: $400,000.

SRI Sandeep Babu Dronavalli. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc. BK.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Christopher Lupini. Property Location: Necopeck. Lender: First Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $730,000.

LSAM Development Inc. Property Location: Pittston. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $1,332,000.

Frank R DeBona. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $268,000.

David Lantz. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $300,000.

DHD IV LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $332,000.

Darrell J Yost. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $292,500.

John A Eisenhauer. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $480,000.

ANZ Wilkes Borough LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Rialto Mortgage Finance LLC. Amount: $5,700,00.

Brendan Carter. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: ABC Bail Bonds Inc. Amount: $875,000.

1733 Lakeside Drive LLC. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $416,000.

Carmen Sofia Benavides. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $253,600.

Robin Powell Feerrar. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $293,550.

Robert Winklerfrom. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $255,200.

James Deom. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $605,900.

MDDD Realty LLC. Property Location: Ashley. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $264,000.

David C Coles. Property Locations: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $283,466.

Richard A Greco Jr. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $270,000.

MPL Development LLC. Property Location: Plymouth. Lender: Citizens & Northern Bank. Amount: $3,600,000.

Norman A R Dick. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $408,200.

Michael G Kuczura. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $403,000.

Mary Christine Kosek. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $349,600.

Alba Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Alba Properties LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company. Amount: $75,000,000.

HSK1 LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Lender: Corevest American Finance Lender LLC. Amount: $1,144,000.

Sean Tubbs. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $334,141.

Shawn Alexis. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $272,650.

Michael A Glenn. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $264,800.

Plymouth Storage LLC. Property Location:Plymouth. Lender: Devon Bank. Amount: $780,000.

Laurice M Burdick. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $254,000.

Deborah A Pride. Property Location: Bear Creek Village. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $339,500.

Mark E Morris. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank, & Trust. Amount: $701,487.

Steven C Wilson. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $451,421.

Sterling Realty of New York Inc. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $850,000.

Luchi Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Branch and Trust Company. Amount: $1,700,000.

Cristina Agolino. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $315,425.

James Ronald McRipley. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union$. Amount: 315,000.

Andrew Hawley. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $457,000.

Dennis V Driscoll. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $488,000.

Jeffrey L Gittleman. Property Location, Hazle Twp. Lender: Trumark Financial Credit Union. Amount: $622,500.

Maureen M Carter. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: Lexington National Insurance Corporation. Amount: $250,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Zachary Powell and Allison Hahn. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $427,000.

Bergen Kings LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock and Tobyhanna Twps. Lender: Frist National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $300,000.

JE Smith Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: 21st Century Bank. Amount: $545,500.

Noah and Jennifer Smith. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Homeside Financial LLC. Amount: $301,636.

John Auer and Regina Ireland-Auer. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: One Reverse Mortgage LLC and Commissioner of HUD. Amount: $435,000.

Rebecca Kuhar. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $379,500.

Bergen Kings LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twip. Lender: CACL Federal Credit Union. Amount: $252,500.

Gary and Cecilia Warner. Property Location: Polk and Chestnuthill Twps. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $1,300,000.

Eduardo Navas and Annie Mendoza. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $318,000.

Michael and Christina Wells. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twip. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $303,905.

Leary Chester. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $309,700.

EMMC Realty LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Leilannie Morrissey. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $433,200.

Thomas Anderson. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $307,800.

Judith Stillinger. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $380,000.

Cimarron Po. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: Movement Mortgage LLC. Amount: $332,405.

Anthony and Christine DiGiovanni. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $440,000.

Jacob and Jennifer Elston. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $351,220.

Micar5 Holdings LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: People First FCU. Amount: $1,459,800.

Michael and Carolann Roulis. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: People First FCU. Amount: $1,459,800.

DEPG of Shawnee III LP. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Dansbury Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Marvin Papillion. Amount: $300,000.

Dreher Estates LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $475,875 and $104,400.

Bartonsville Investors LLC, Winterstar Corp. (manager). Property Location: Stroud Township. Lender: Citizens Bank NA. Amount: $55,768,972.

James Schoch. Property Location: Polk Township. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $339,500.

PIKE COUNTY

Thomas Neidhart and Angelique Neidhart. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Freedom National Abstratct. Amount: $337,500.

Anthony and Kathleen Pararella (Tr) Paparella Revocable Family Trust. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: Mortgage America Inc.. Amount: $360,000.

Daniel and Kelly Wallace. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System. Amount: $327, 750.

Deepak and Ekata Kamdar. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $416,250.

Peter A Williams. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Services Inc. Amount: $258,445.

Earl and Keisha Axon. Property Location: Porter Twp. Lender: MES. Amount: $286,710.

Joseph A and Paula E Veres. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount $250,000.

Christopher M and Penny D Keating. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $296,296.

Walter E and Linda M Egli. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $321,035.

George C and Ashley E Wirth. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $255,000.

Eric David and Gracie Tiedeman. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $258,084.

Derek and Patricia Power. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,100.

Unification Sanctuary Inc.. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Aikolai USA One LLC. Amount: $318,600.

Nickolas J and Jennifer R Huss. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $276,000.

Chia-Hsueh Wang. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $286,000.

Kevin Trent, Jeanne Kenyon. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank and Trust. Amount: $356,000.

Anthony Troianelli, Anne Connors. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Amount: $256,000.

Robert F and Christine B Vogel. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $405,000.

Michael F Tyrrell. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $304,385.

Steve and Ann Idelsa Milutinovic. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $328,050.

Brenda Colclough. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $300,000.

Eric and Luisa Havemann. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Paul Havemann. Amount: $449,000.

Nicholas and Margaret Valenta. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $370,000.

William E and Casey L Poore. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $275,378.

SCHULYKILL COUNTY

Todd and Shawna Driesbach. Property Location: Tamaqua. Lender:1st National Bank. Amount: $335,374.

Lawrence Turnbull and Erica Hain. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Lender: Trident Mortgage Co, LP. Amount: $453,000.

Andrew and Jill Miller . Property Location: Orwigsburg. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $325,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Timothy Petroski. Property Location Berlin Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $300,162.

Countryside Apartment Rental LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $405,600.

Michael Dougherty. Property Location: Lake Twp. Amount: $325,000.

Neil M and Carol Buss. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $315,000.

Thomas Michael and Ann Maxwell. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $459,000.

Allen D and Nancy K Strathy. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $356,869.

Richard and Marissa Cooper. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $380,000.

Christina Lake. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Hudson Heritage Federal Credit Union. Amount: $388,000.

Eric W and Amy J Williams. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $258,795.

Joseph Pisciotta. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $275,000.

SGPTWO. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $291,000.

James Alberti. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $880,000.

Deanna Gilbert. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $265,590.

Roman Guriyelov. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: United States of America. Amount: $500,000.

Michael Piripavel. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $272,000.

Ledges Hotel. Property Location: Hawley Boro. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $1,200,000.

Charles Isaacs. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Homesdale National Bank. Amount: $250,000.

James Merritt. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Phil Hobson. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $300,000.

Maurice Kelly. Property Location: Mount Pleasant Twp. Lender:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $317,131.

Marc Haynes. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $254,125.

Walter Belchick. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $330,000.

Gregory Post. Property Location: Dyberry Twp. Lender: AGChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $252,000.

Samhaven Lake LLC. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Sterling National Bank. Amount: $24,000,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Craig D Smith (Tr) and Nancy L. Smith (Tr). Property Location: Nicholson. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $300,000.

K&B Holdings LLC. Property Location: Northmoreland. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Chesapeake AEZ Exploration LLC, Chesapeake Clements Acquisition LLC, Chesapeake Appalachia LLC, Chesapeake Exploration LLC, Chesapeake Land Development Co. LLC, Chesapeake Plains LLC, Chesapeake Royalty LLC, Express LLC, GSF LLC, MC Louisiana Minerals LLC, MC Minerals Co LLC, Chesapeake Louisiana LP, Empress Louisiana Properties LP. Property Location: Forkston, Meshoppen, Braintrim, North Branch, Lemon, Windham, Washington, Nicholson, Tunkhannock, Mehoopany. Lender: Stephen Warfel (tr), MVFG Union Bank. Amount: $5,000,000.

Indialoka Animal Sanctuary Inc. Property Location: Falls. Lender: Dharma Trust. Amount: $460,000.

Richard S Kowalczyk and Nancy L Kowalczyk. Property Location: Falls. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $254,900.

Charles E McCarthy Jr and Patricia Ann McCarty. Property Location: Meshoppen. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $568,000.