DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Jason E Huff. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Jonathan M. and Heather I. Joseph. Amount: $318,000.

Grant and Erin Larshman. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Seller: Calvin E. and Joanne Barto. Amount: $500,000.

Leo T and Courtney M McHugh and Leo R McHugh. Property Location: Benton Twp. Amount: $350,000.

Davidson Realty Development LLC. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Seller: Berwick Industrial Development Association. Amount: $1,425,000.

Devon Brooke Dietrick and Alexander Nole. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Patrick J and Lindsey Amato. Amount: $325,000.

Charles J Snyder. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Seller: Hung Anh Nguyen and Anh Hong Thi Ho. Amount: $300,000.

Gardner Realty Investments LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Shelby Lee Keefer. Amount: $305,000.

Wing Sun Ku and Wai Kwan Lau. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: James L. and Helen K. Patterson. Amount: $321,000.

Michael R and Ashley R Cromely. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Joseph E. and Amy E. Heller Jr. Amount: $350,000.

Robert and Emily Brunner. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Matthew E Elipe M Gilbert. Amount: $464,900.

Miriam S Krug. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Emerson Equities LLC. Amount: $327,750.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Siniawa Plaza LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Dean Sai One Enterprises Inc. Amount: $1,850,000.

CC Pokosmoke MD LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: John Grow. Amount: $925,000.

Philip J Kolatis. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Joseph Arthur Skiscim. Amount: $352,000.

Chestnut Residential Group LLC. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Nicholas Mangieri. Amount: $330,000.

Jude P Colewell. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Christopher Schank. Amount: $255,000.

Corey Furdin. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Kurt Stiles. Amount: $345,000.

Michael McKeefery IV. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $335,000.

BP & S Holdings Co. Inc. Property Location Moosic. Seller: Michael J Sinkevich. Amount: $625,000.

Brandon Chen. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Christopher J Yurkanin. Amount: $338,000.

Robert J Volmut Jr. Property Location: Moscow. Seller: William J Fox. Amount: $505,000.

Vernon D Gross. Property Location: Moscow. Seller: Paula Tischler. Amount: $500,000.

Blue Iris LLC. Property Location: Olyphant. Seller: Eileen Mallas. Amount: $262,500.

Lauren E Nichols. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Lawrence Smith Construction Inc. Amount: $645,000.

Daniel P Haggerty. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Carl J Greco. Amount: $585,000.

Heidi Erickson Lewis. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Jerome D Scott. Amount: $325,000.

Gary Hughes Sr. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Chrismarq LLC. Seller: $400,000.

Ramical Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Asma Malik. Amount: $369,940.

Chon Prieto LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: EZ Realty Scranton LLC. Amount: $330,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Joshua Alexander Jacks. Amount: $274,000.

James A Specht. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: National Residential Nominee Services Inc. Amount: $274,000.

Stephen M Eberle II. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Joseph R Riviello Jr. Amount: $265,000.

Raol Dhruvrajsinh. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Jun Ling. Amount: $420,000.

Marisa L Pell. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: James A Specht. Amount: $281,500.

John J Mercuri. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: 427 Gravel Pond Holdings. Amount: $525,000.

Fran J Perna. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Donald W Williams. Amount: $590,000.

Frank J Conslato. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Alexander J Lupinski. Amount: $250,000.

Abington Development Inc. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Sterling Way Properties LLC. Amount: $604,800.

Louis S Szakmary. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Richard H Spalletta. Amount: $318,000.

Edward Marushock Jr. Property Location: Throop. Seller: Robert Magliocchi. Amount: $265,000.

Rocks LLC. Property Location: Throop. Seller: United Realty LLC. Amount: $400,000.

Ronald Perry. Property Location: Throop. Seller: Damski Builders and Design LLC. Amount: $372,000.

Volos Properties IV LLC. Property Location: Throop. Seller: Fricchione Family Partners LLP. Amount: $1,750,000.

Lloyd Ebersole. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Karen Seamans. Amount: $270,000.

Tung Du. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Norman N Gevanthor. Amount: $675,000.

Ryan Romanaskas. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Coverleaf Developers LLC. Amount: $345,000.

Ryan Sheehan. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Jeannine McKnight. Amount: $350,000.

James Marzolino. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: William T Mickere. Amount: $275,000.

Susan Schnaitman. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $271,500.

PA Commonwealth. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: David Colombo. Amount: $364,625.

Leslie A Bentz. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Richard A Bovard. Amount: $350,000.

Revolutionary Home Health Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Romar Auto Sales Inc. Amount: $650,000.

Barry Shepherd. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Patricia A Arter. Amount: $325,000.

TNT Foundations LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Newrez LLC. Amount: $305,000.

William Scott Lynett. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Annette M Rice. Amount: $342,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Hawkeye Capital Properties LLC. Property Location: Luzerne. Seller: Fannie Mae. Amount: $359,500.

James A Youngblood. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Bonnie L. Stachnik to James A. Amount: $460,000.

Renalty Properties LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: John c. Wise. Amount: $575,000.

Brenda R Zaggar. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Brian B. Andes. Amount: $330,000.

Steven N Mykoliw. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corp. Amount: $327,900.

Lisa DeAngelo. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Philip Petris. Amount: $300,000.

Edward E Mallas. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Angela Rogalski et al. to Edward E. Mallase. Amount: $285,000.

Anthony Kadysewski III. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Michael C Reisenweaver. Amount: $289,000.

Nico Autero. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: William M Worley. Amount: $474,900.

Kenneth Moules. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Rebecca A. Ruckno. Amount: $295,000.

Diana Bodzio. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Scott H. Greene. Amount: $259,090.

Piatnik Family Partnership Ltd. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Seller: Henrietta Viola. Amount: $440,000.

Lisandro Ortiz. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Carol N. Uston. Amount: $348,550.

Christopher Garza. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Presidential Land Company Ltd. Amount: $484,900.

Alfonso Buceta. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: James E. Miller. Amount: $280,000.

David M Pacchioni. Property Location: Exeter. Seller: Gary L. Edmonds. Amount: $270,505.

100 Jenkins LLC. Property Location: Yatesville. Seller: Marie Just Mancia. Amount: $1,238,500.

Brian W Bedwick. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: S J. O’Malley. Amount: $379,000.

Richard Alexander Alexy. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: Samantha Reed. Amount: $250,000.

Nicholas Wade Harding. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Scottie W. Mendenhall. Amount: $275,000.

John E Drury. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: Eric D. Mollo. Amount: $264,900.

Excela LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: DeLuca LP. Amount: $475,000.

Ayman Shakfa. Property: Wright Twp. Seller: Bryan Yurkanin Amount: $280,000.

Eric James Covert. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: John E. Bradley. Amount: $276,600.

Waterfront Management Group LLC. Property Location: Pittston. Seller: John B. Cooper. Amount: $560,000.

David James Henry. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Eastwest Properties Hazleton LLC. Amount: $390,000.

Richard T Malcolm Jr. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Carmela Jr. Serpico. Amount: $355,000.

James Fitzmaurice. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Irman Saeed. Amount: $400,000.

Sammy’s Family Golf Center LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Rodan Inc. Amount: $440,000.

Reinga M Hall. Property Location: West Pittston. Seller: Jason Cunningham. Amount: $279,000.

PSI Realty LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Medley Investments LLC. Amount: $4,2000,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Clearing LLC. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: William and Barbara Raczko. Amount: $540,000.

NEPAVR LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Arthur and Mildred Kingren. Amount: $361,250.

Kenneth and Sirtiary Washington. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: James and Amy Nehlsen. Amount: $325,000.

Peggy and John Pinto. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Stephen and Patricia Jenkins. Amount: $432,500.

William and Jodi Spies. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Jan Osipowicz Est., Karol Osipowicz (admr.). Amount: $315,000.

Bryan and Melissa Laricchia. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: Joseph and Jeannine Ksiaskiewicz. Amount: $340,000.

Tabitha Oman. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Laura and Benjamin Archer. Amount: $449,000.

Jeffrey Kreisler and Anne Teutschel. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Emil and Patricia Feiger. Amount: $340,000.

Brian and Peggy Boylan. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Mary Geisel A/K/A Mary Dion. Amount: $324,900.

Christopher and Tarren Austad. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Katherine Wilkin. Amount: $325,000.

PCS Mental Health LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Richard and Mary Miraglia. Amount: $879,000.

Dejean and Christina Murray. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $308,992.

Scotrun 611 Plaza LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Ronald and Judith Martinell Revocable Living Trust, Ronald and Judith Martinell (trus.). Amount: $1,330,000.

Maurice White and Zughel Ortiz. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties T/A Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $321,500.

Farah Barreau and Martine Mathieu. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $323,900.

Meredith and David Mead. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Joanne and Anthony Ciranello Sr. Amount: $319,800.

Afshin Sachmechian. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Anne-Louise Strickland. Amount: $460,000.

Bashkim Gjekaj and Ourania Mavrogiorgos. Property location: Paradise Twp. Seller: William and Barbara Coffman. Amount: $340,150.

Fritz Michel and Juliette Julmisse. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Robert and Carol Vitacco. Amount: $342,500.

Gerald and Katherine Fels. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: John and Tracey Hili. Amount: $315,000.

ABPA LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Glen-Ross Properties LLC. Amount: $775,000.

Callum and Marie Nieto. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: John and Kathryn Teeple. Amount: $315,000.

Corey and Leah Arlequin. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Timothy and Heather Gilbertsen. Amount: $339,000.

FIG-GG LLC. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Raymond Forbes, Patrick Forbes, Marie Sotos A/K/A Marie-Regina Forbes. Amount: $1. (Tax basis: $510,553.)

Patrick and Seairrah Henninger. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Denise and Vladimir Kolomizew Jr. Amount: $309,900.

Thomas Morrison. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Sean Bellamy and Barbara and Sean Dryden-Bellamy. Amount: $330,000.

Daniel Mengara. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Kanubhai and Meena Patel. Amount: $330,000.

Moore Properties LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Martha Coyer, Jeffrey Thomas, Rebecca Mixon, David Thomas. Amount: $305,000.

JSB Holdings LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Daniel and Wendy White, William and Rita Blakeslee. Amount: $350,000.

Aneta Ciborowski. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Robert and Victoria Marmelstein. Amount: $370,000.

Colby Bonderheid and Lori Blue. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Askins-Gast Revocable Trust, Bradley Askins and Alive Gast (trus.). Amount: $343,000.

Todd and Sara Bonin. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Donald and Kathleen Knezovic. Amount: $375,000.

James Mitchell. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Morton and Marcia Wolpert. Amount: $315,000.

Danielle Turner. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: George and Jessica Smith. Amount: $325,000.

Akwete Sackey and Jean McDonald. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Twin Lake Estates Development LLC. Amount: $349,000.

Lori Snyder. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Patrick and Mary Jones. Amount: $370,000.

Peter Bresnak and Stephanie Gardner. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Brian Hannis. Amount: $315,000.

AKS Realty LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Marathon Petroleum Co. LP, LPC Investment LLC (gen. partner). Amount: $286,585.

Kashaun Roberts and Joan Thomas-Bhola. Property Location: Pocono Twip. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $311,542.

Ryan and Carrie Bonham. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Kenneth and Kathy Leitt. Amount: $348,900.

Bhupinder and Seema Varma. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Lot Holdings Co. LLC. Amount: $73,750. Tax basis: $476,900.

Randolph Drayton. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $374,900.

Steven and Kathleen Martin. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Simon and Julia Beynon. Amount: $365,000.

Paul and Mary Funari. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Patricia Dracos. Amount: $315,000.

Brian and Jan Biddulph-Krentar. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: William and Cynthia Black. Amount: $368,200.

Saluki Management LLC. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Steven and Teresa Mitchell. Amount: $325,000.

Amy and David Rzaca Jr. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: William Clark and Breen Sullivan. Amount: $365,000.

Mencesus and Suphannika Gilgeours. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Twin Lake Estates Development LLC. Amount: $374,800.

Charles and Wanda Agens. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Anne Schmitt. Amount: $370,000.

Ryan and Samantha Kolb. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Jimmy and Linda Schlier. Amount: $410,000.

Shanu Aggarwal and Suneeta Krishnareddy. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Janet Stillwagon and Kerri Rubio. Amount: $460,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Matthew C and Alicia Marlene Whinnery. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Robert J and Fawn Glasglow Jr. Amount: $295,000.

Daniel Durdek and Ellen Smirnoff. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Michael and Susan Ratki. Amount: $508,000.

Ronald and Kristen Schmidt. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Anthony Paolicelli. Amount: $290,000.

Ylber Albert Dauti. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Gerwin Bell, Jacqueline Gottlieg and Victoria Gottlieb. Amount: $475,000.

Lisa T O’Connor. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Robert and Susan Winters. Amount: $395,500.

Ronald J and Lynn E Kissinger. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Peter and Anne Drysdale. Amount: $325,000.

Joseph R and Reta R Stapleton. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Arthur J and Hildegarde V Balek. Amount: $265,000. Amount: $335,000.

Michael and Paige Dworak. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: John A and Joanne T Perillo. Amount: $335,000.

Enrique Castineiras, Nydia and Manuel Castineiras. Seller: Nancy L Metropoulos. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Amount: $330,000.

Nicholas E and Kiersten Galeone. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Gary M and Michele L Polanis. Amount: $255,000.

Robert and Bonnie Kay Zaruba. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Dean Quirk, Arlene Quirk. Amount: $412,500.

1361 PA-507, Inc. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Lynda Dunn. Amount: $400,000.John A and Loretta F Galvin. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $326,500.

1425 Rte. 6 LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Rajiv S Patel (Pinky Patel agent), Suryakant C Patel, Sarla S Patel, Devyano Seetharaman (ind. & agent) for Muthukrishnan. Amount: $800,000.

Danie Christian, Del Monte and Nancy M Del Monte. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller; Marc B Palmerio, Rosemarie Cevallos Palmerio. Amount: $365,000.

John D Morrison, Annamarie Morrison. Propery Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Archilla, Gregory, Michael, and Joseph Macaluso, Roseann Klar. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Amount: $305,000.

Bryan White. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Joseph S and Tammy Ann Murdock. Amount: $448,000.

Khrystyna Mrochko. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Vincent J and Adrienne Rutuelo. Amount: $335,000.

Christopher T and Christine Bromley. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Janina Andrejczyk, Franiszek Andrejczyk. Amount: $264,000.

Facility Care Services. Property Location: Milford Borough. Seller: Biddis & Co. LLC. Amount: $375,000.

Gregory M and Gwen E Blasses. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Eric J Hupka. Amount: $259,000.

Thomas M and Jessica Roman. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Mary Louise Kidd, Heather M Sutter. Amount: $325,000.

David L Edwards and Barbara A Winski. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Kumatage Investment Inc. Amount: $325,000.

Yury and Janine E Dzyubanny. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: William K Willard Est., Arthur F Howarth (exe.). Amount: $412,300.

Michael and Dana Derkacz. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Peter and Margot A Clauss. Amount: $1,105,000.

Dennis J and Angela Kolumber Jr. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Paula M and Joseph T Russella. Amount: $405,000.

Paupack Village LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Kevin Coughlin. Amount: $260,000.

Scott A and Jill B Landis. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Matthew Yue Ma and Katherine Jinhong Guo. Amount: $535,000.

Andrew and Julia Chayka. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Patrick J and Maryanne Kelly. Amount: $687,500.

Gerald Najarian. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Amount: $357,900.

SCHULYKILL COUNTY

Clemer Group, Inc. Property Location: Fountain Springs. Seller: Joseph and Jovay Kisela. Amount: $300,000.

Allen and Lori Ann Celmer. Property Location: Tremont. Seller: John D. Light. Amount: $338,000.

Ellen Lurwick and Bryan Skosnick .Property Location: North Manheim Township. Seller: Karen Lurwick and Cheryl Rubright. Amount: $262,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

David H Faux. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Seller: Michael Longman. Amount: $354,000.

Nine Manor Drive Property Co. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Seller: JJYJF. Amount: $435,000.

Jonathan M and Christa L Burkholder. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Joseph Gestetner. Amount: $300,000.

Dorothy Tighe, Dorothy Coyne, John Thomas Hal, Michael Hale, William Hale, Jane Scarmazzo, Julia Tunkel, Michael J Farley, By AF. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Michael Urda, Stephen Kowalsky. Amount: $650,000.

Itzhak and Claudine Gartenberg. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Janet R Monsen (TR), Kristin Monsen Petry, Richard R. Monsen. Amount: $899,900.

John J Brunet and Doris Vega. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: Margaret Ann Heller, Stanley Zory. Amount: $295,000.

David D and Mary K Wilts. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Audrey A Hayslett. Amount: $320,000.

David S and Francesca F Haller. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Salvatore L Mauro (TR0, Karen Mauro TR, Smaka). Amount: $302,000.

Kevin A McGonical. Property Location: South Canaan Twp. Seller: David W and Arlette C Marquette. Amount: $324,900.

Justin E and Sandra M Glover. Property Location: Sterling Twp. Seller: Patrick A and Andrea A Tigue. Amount: $250,000.

Jurgensen Limited Partnership. Property Location: Texas Twp. Seller: Matthew S and Diana Fritz. Amount: $500,000.

Ricky J and Debbie L Avery. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: Dennis W and Martha A Avery. Amount: $390,000.

Stanley H and Melissa L Sroka. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Seller: Anthony and Gale L Barrett. Amount: $323,000.

Dunne Manning Realty LP. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Seller: Alsqstop Real Estate. Amount: $702,000.

Mary Ellen Smith. Property Location: Honesdale Boro. Seller: James and Vicki OConnor. Amount: $290,000.

Joseph Patrick and Kelly Ann Mulligan. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Charles S Eckenroth. Amount: $385,000.

Deborah J Hummel. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Seller: Renata and Daniel J Greenwood. Amount: $270,000.

Elizabeth L Freeman. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Seller: Fabrice Michel and Caroline Lebourgeois. Amount: $440,000.

Heather F and David Matisoff. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Karras Upstate. Amount: $300,000.

Kent L Brown Jr. and Jolyn T Taylor. Property Location: Oregon Twp. Seller: Peter and Barbara Ridd. Amount: $475,000.

Steven and Denis Pettinger. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Brad C Clark. Amount: $372,500.

Robert M and Dolores A Murray. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Tomasz Ilewski. Amount: $540,000.

Richard M and Alice M Wetherill (Tr). Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Mark Frederick and aura Elizabeth Dingfield. Amount: $319,000.

Brian S and Betty L Johnson. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Robert and Michele Johnson. Amount: $365,000.

Constance McTigue. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Kerry and Sean Driscoll. Amount: $545,000.

Thomas Kerr (exr) and Gloria Patrick (est). Property Location: Scott Twp. Amount: $325,000.

Matthew T and Ellen K Kuber. Property Location: Texas Twp. Seller: M&J Jurek Realty Group. Amount: $325,000.

Ellen Memorial Health Care Center Honesdale. Property Location: Texas Twp. Seller: EMHCC Holdings. Amount: $765,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Winding Creek Ranch LLC. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Select Sires Inc. Amount: $290,000

BKKK LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Audi Management V LLC. Amount: $510,000.

Mark H Hokins Sr. Property Location: Overfied Twp. Seller: Brian Paul Miller (exe), Paul L Miller (decd). Amount: $260,000.

Aldi Inc. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Ranwood Properties LLC/ Amount: $1,100,000.

Steele Land Holdings LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Donald L Sherwood, Arthur W Sherwood. Amount: $421,000.

Arthur W and Jennifer L Sherwood. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Seller: Roger A and Cynthia K Place. Amount: $295,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

NEPA Homes LLC. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: Jeffrey Knorr. Amount: $250,000.

Grant J and Erin L Marsham. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Gary L and Pamela A Smith. Property Location: Fishingcreek Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $345,000.

Davidson Realty Development LLC. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: Ohio National Life Insurance Company. Amount: $2,000,000.

David B and Colleen M Schultz II. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $327,700.

Devon Brooke Dietrich and Alexander Nole. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $308,750.

Alfred B and Kelly Sue Linton. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $378,400.

Robert B and Jill D Elliott IV. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $375,000.

Michael R and Ashley R Cromley. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $320,336.

Eric L and Jannienne A Verse. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: MERS. Price: $416,070.

Emily and Robert Brunner. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $464,900.

Foust Holdings LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Susquehanna Community Bank. Amount: $7,000,000 and $2,000,000 respectively.

Cristian C Foust. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Susquehanna Community Bank. Amount: $7,000,000 and $2,000,000 respectively.

Herbert M and Linda L Young and Nathan and Michelle Cherrington. Property Location: Beaver Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $321,742.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

CNH Inc. Property Location: Carbondale. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Truct Co. Amount: $4,511,632.31.

Sinawa Plaza LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $1,480,000.

John B Dempsey Jr. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $365,000.

Gary J Hughes Sr. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $715,700.

B&M Realty Co. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Fidelity Dep and Disc Bank. Amount: $375,000.

Philip J Kolatis. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $347,000.

Chestnut Residential Group LLC. Property Location Dunmore Boro. Lender: Manufacturers & Traders Trust Co. Amount: $305,000.

Jude P Colwell. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $259,250.

Daniel Bruce Farnham. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Discount Bank. Amount: $258,000.

Corey Furdin. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Unit. Amount: $276,000.

Anthony Basciano. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $272,900.

Teri Butts. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: FNCB. Amount: $250,000.

Teri Butts. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: FNCB. Amount: $250,000.

MDBP LLC. Property Location: Jessup Boro.: PA Industrial Dev. Authority. Amount: $488,318.

P A Hutchinson Co. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.

TCNE Valley View LLC. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Texas Capital Bank. Amount: $67,291,346.

53 Glenmaura LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,200,000.

William J Rosado. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $332,000.

Kelly C McKeefery. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $335,000.

Brandon Chen. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: MLD Mortgage Inc. Amount: $270,000.

Iqbal A Khan. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Manufacturers & traders Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

Paul Bochon. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $275,000.

Ardito LLC. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $326,539.50.

Jeffrey M Kimmel. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $287,500.

Joseph Scaduto. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Synergy One Lendings Inc. Amount: $271,807.

Lauren E Nicholls. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: First Nationall Bank of PA. Amount: $598,000.

Dimitrios Zaharopoulous. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $425,000.

PA 14 Taylor LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Webster Bank. Amount: $21,600,000.

Hoffman & Kozlansky Realty Co LLC. Location: Scranton. Lender: Wells Farg bank. Amount: $700,000.

Daniel Simrell. Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Meghan S Haggerty. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bank. Amount: $468,000.

Christopher Anthony Lewis. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: First National bank of PA. Amount: $325,000.

53 Glenmaura LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,200,000.

Thomas P Doherty. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

Ilimdar L Kadyrov. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $425,000.

Gary Hughes Sr. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $715,700.

Gary J Hughes. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $715,700.

Gary Hughes Sr. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $715,700.

NGP Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $550,000.

NGP Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $531,000.

Charles Burke. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Garden State Home Loans Inc. Amount: $265,000.

Elizabeth A Swartz. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $287,120.

Chon Prietto LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: EZ Realty Scranton LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Joseph R Dandrea. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Keyur Mavani. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: One American Mortgage. Amount: $384,000.

Jessica R Eberle. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $257,050.

Tracey Hubbard. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Amerisave Mortgage Corp. Amount: $256,000.

Raol Dhruvrajsinh. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $336,000.

Patrick Doherty. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $465,880.

Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $1,500,000.

Frank J Perna. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $472,000.

William H Lisk. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $297,500.

Dimitrios Zaharopoulous. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $425,500.

Spana Patel. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Ban & Trust Co. Amount: $273,000.

Jeffrey D McAllister (atty. in fact). Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Michael Alfonso Sr. Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Co. Amount: $401,000.

Ryan J Martin. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $292,500.

PA 14 Taylor LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Webster Bank. Amount: $21,600,000.

K&D Parts & Service Co. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Bank. Amount: $3,200,000.

Ronald Perry. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Lender: PA State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $342,000.

Dimitrios Zaharopoulous. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $425,000.

Michael T Goodrich. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: P&G Mehoopany Emply Fed Credit Union. Amount: $487,834.16.

Ryan Romanaskas. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $265,000.

Ryan Sheehan. Property Location. W. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $303,836.

Werner Christiansen. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $382,500.

Revolutionary Home Health Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pa. Amount: $350,000.

Cherie Shepherd. Property Location W. Abington Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $285,950.

Stephanie Murphy. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: NET Federal Credit Union. Amount: $425,000.

Brian T Corbett. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Manufacturers & Traders Trust Co. Amount: $274,500.

LUZERNE COUNTY

James Ronald McRipley. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $315,000.

Andrew L Hawley. Property Location: Dallas. MERS. Amount: $457,000.

Dennis W Driscoll. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $488,000.

Jeffrey L Gittleman. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Trumark Financial Credit Union. Amount: $622,500.

Maureen M Carter. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: ABC Bail Bonds Inc. Amount: $250,000.

Melissa A Youngblood. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $368,000.

Renalty Properties LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Firdelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $940,000.

Dean Browne. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank, 4,120,861.

Bayard Pennsylvania LLC. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC. Amount: $13,000,000.

Brenda R Zagar. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,000.

Angela Desanto. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,500.

Steven N Mykoliw. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $262,320.

Paul T McCue. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $578,000.

Jonathan Ginocchetti. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Robert Dermer. Amount: $272,100.

Prem Bansal. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Greg M Werner. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,800.

Edward E Mallas. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $266,900.

Steve Thompson. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $259,055.

Davison Monk Holdings LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,600,000.

DM & DM Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,600,000.

Public Square Associates. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $1,411,794.

John Ducaji. Property Location: Nuangola. Lender: MERS. Amount: $360,000.

Richard Amen. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $475,000.

Nico Autero. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $483,210.

MONROE COUNTY

Leary Chester. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $309,700.

Kenneth and Sirtiary Washington. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $319,113.

Bryan and Melissa Laricchia. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Amount: $329,800.

Monroe County Transportation Authority. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $650,000.

Tabitha Oman. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Trident Mortgage Co. LP. Amount: $359,200.

Jeffrey Kreisler and Anne Teutschel. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: CrossCountry Mortgage Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Michael and Lori Dalton. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $477,850.

Richard and Barbara Feman. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $360,000.

Christopher and Tarren Austad. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $315,000.

DLP Professional Building LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: QNB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

William and Nancy Regan. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Mortgage America Inc. Amount: $620,000.

Marlyn Kathmere LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB. Amount: $800,000.

DLP Professional Building LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: QNB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Robert and Sharon Lefever. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $302,400.

PCS Mental Health LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Richard and Mary Miraglia. Amount: $300,000.

Scotrun 611 Plaza LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,064,000.

Maurice White and Zughel Ortiz. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $305,425.

Farah Barreau and Martine Mathieu. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Parkside Lending LLC. Amount: $318,032.

Vinayak Corp. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $13,450,000.

Afshin Sachmechian. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $360,000.

ABPA LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Glen-Ross Properties LLC. Amount: $560,000.

Salerno Properties LLC, Cold River Properties LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $4,950,000.

Gary and Debra Kessel. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $430,000.

Franklin-Summit Investors LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $430,000.

Gary Kessel and Angelo Borzio. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $430,000.

Magnolia Properties LP, Magnolia Management LLC (gen. partner). Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Univest Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $1,450,000.

Corey and Leah Arlequin. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $328,830.

Marlyn Kathmere LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB. Amount: $800,000.

Thomas Morrison. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $302,197.

Daniel Mengara. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: TIAA FSB. Amount: $313,500.

JSB Holdings LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Connectone Bank. Amount: $278,000.

Colby Conderheid and Lori Blue. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Supreme Lending. Amount: $308,700.

Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, Ed Cook, Bob Kelly and Steve Kemmerer (trus.). Property Location: Stroud Township. Lender: Wesleyan Investment Foundation Inc. Amount: $1,060,000.

Galmay Corp. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: John James. Amount: $471,700.

Danielle Turner. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $319,113.

5 Earth Group Family Limited Partnership, ATQ Group LLC (gen. partner). Property Location: Ross Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $250,000.

Akwete Sackey and Jean McDonald. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Supreme Funding. Amount: $331,097.

Kashaun Roberts and Joan Thomal-Bhola. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $306,017.

Ryan and Carrie Bonham. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $331,455.

Dennis Dombrowski and Debra Wolaniuk-Dombrowski. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $340,000.

Bhupinder and Seema Varma. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $362,800.

Cresco Post Office Holdings LLC. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: First Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Skytop Lodge Corp. Property Location: Barrett Twp and Pike County. Lender: Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank. Amount: $6,300,000 and $1,500,000.

Robert Marki. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.

Fairmount Hospitality LLC. Property Location: Delaware Water Gap. Lender: Promiseone Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Mencesus and Suphannika Gilgeours. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Residential Home Funding Corp. Amount: $356,060.

Charles and Wanda Agens. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $309,000.

Eastlake Outdoor LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Amy Whitmore. Amount: $400,000.

Bryan Fuerst and Dennis Forde Jr. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $543,800.

Richard and Joyce Chung. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $340,600.

PIKE COUNTY

Michael and Mary Jane Chilebowski. Property Location: Matamoras. Lender: MERS. Amount: $261,504.

Thomas M and Jessica Roman. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $292,500.

Facility Care Services Inc. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: Biddis & Co. Amount: $250,000

Daniel Durek, Ellen Smirnoff. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $457,200.

310 Broad St. LLC. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $475,000.

Yury and Janine E Dzyubanny. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $329,840.

Christopher T and Christine Bromley. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,000.

David L Edwards, Rochelle Meyer. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $648,000.

Daniel Christian and Nancy M Delmonte. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $324,850.

Steven J and Kerry E Oliver. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $307,205.

Andrew and Julia Chayka. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $550,000.

Kevin A and Lisa Crichton. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Huntington National Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Paul Paciello. Property Location: Hawley. Lender: TD Bank NA. Amount: $405,000.

Bryan White. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: $358,400.

Khrystyna Mrochko. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $252,250.

Skytop Lodge Corp. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $630,000.

Robert and Bonnie Kay Zaruba. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Wayne bank. Amount: $330,000.

SCHULYKILL COUNTY

Allen and Lori Ann Celmer. Property Location: Tremont. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $338,000.

Jason and Mary Richter. Property Location: Washington Twp. Lender: North Western Bank. Amount: $257,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Carol Ann Siepiela. Property Location: Honesdale Boro. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $250,000.

John J Brunet, Doris Vega. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $301,342.

Steven and Helene Mavroudis. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, MERS. Amount: $367,500.

Steven and Helene Mavroudis. Property Location Scott Twp. Lender: Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $367,500.

Anthony and Jennifer Martirano. Property Location: South Canaan Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $258,215.67.

James Spano. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Lender: Avana Capital LLC. Amount: $5,100,000.

Peter R and Barbara A Ridd. Property Location: Cherry Ridge and Oregon Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Thomas Nikles (TR), Thomas Nikles Rev. TR. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Embassy Bank. Amount: $600,000.

James M Renehan. Property Location: Manchester Twp. Lender: Bryn Mawr Trust Co. Amount: $4,600,000.

David S and Francesca F Haller. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $271,800.

John J and Jennifer Murphy. Property Location: Clinton Twp. 1. Lender: MERS. Amount: $320,000.

Jonathan M and Christa L Burkholder. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Lender: Anabaptist Financial. Amount: $650,000.

Jonathan M and Christa L Burkholder. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Anabaptist Financial. Amount: $670,000.

James and Vicki O’Connor. Property Location: Honesdale Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $290,000.

Jurgensen Lim. Partnership. Property Location: Texas Twp. 1&2. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Nicholas Michael Yanuavich, Sarah Lynn Matthias. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $271,600.

Wendy Erman Wels. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,000.

Itzhak and Claudine Gartenberg. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $674,925.

Raymond D and Jill Ellen Earle. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $484,350.

WYOMING COUNTY

KKZ Realty LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Boro. Lender: People Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

Victor O and Tina M Gorham. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: Citizens and Northern Bank. Amount: $269,800.

Jeffrey F Kintner. Property Location: Washington twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $263,650.

Mark H Hopkins Sr. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $262,000.

HRRM Investments LLC. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $978,000.

Steele Land Holdings LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Donald L Sherwood, Arthur W Sherwood. Amount: $417,000.