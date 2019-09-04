Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Richard A and Robin J McKelvie. Property Location: Roaring Creek Twp. Seller: Wayne D. Levan and Cheryl K. Blass. Price: $350,000.

Mifflin Overlook Estates LLC. Property Location: Mifflin Twp. Seller: Carl T. and Linda K. Shaffer. Price: $300,000.

Bryan Jao O’Young and Fangfang Han O’Young. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Donald B. and Suzanne E. Scatena. Price: $678,000.

Brian Defebo. Property Location: Briar Creek Twp. Seller: Donald E. and Hazel G. Meske. Price: $375,000.

John Clinton Klingerman. Property Location: Montour Twp. Seller: Estate of David R. Ficca. Price: $512,370.

Yvonne M Katerman. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Michelle Kindt, M. Joseph Willson, and Christopher Kindt Willson. Price: $543,000.

Katelyn and Ashley Koschoff. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Roy A. and Colleen M. Vantiem. Price: $324,000.

Hemlock Township. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Brandon L. and Andrea L. Ortman. Price: $280,000.

Elif M Onursal. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: T&S Realty LLC. Price: $305,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Fallbrook Associates LP. Property Location: Carbondale. Seller: Carbondale General LLC. Amount: $280,000.

Lexicon Government Services LLC. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Shawn McMillen. Amount: $472,600.

Greg James Snyder. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Lexicon Government Services. Amount: $472,600.

Ana Victoria Ali. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Charles A Stevens. Amount: $300,000.

Sirva Relocation Credit LLC. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Edward O’Brien. Amount: $449,000.

Joseph R Rievello. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Sirva Relocation Credit LLC. Amount: $449,000.

Brian E Trollope. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Nancy E Petrowski. Amount: $254,000.

Samantha Cardoni. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Shaun M Zuraski. Amount: $289,000.

CMJR Management LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: OCCC GDP TS Dickson City LLC. Amount: $1,869,900.

Patti Real Estate holdings LLC. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: James S Vieira. Amount: $305,000.

John P Dempsey. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Trevor Daniel Woodruff. Amount: $315,000.

Michael A Greene Jr. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Karen A Baker. Amount: $284,900.

Steven J Wallace. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Carolyn Clark. Amount: $265,000.

David Ramos II. Property Location: Jessup. Seller: Phillip S Craparo. Amount: $275,000.

#483 Pioneer Exchange Accommodation Titleholder LLC. Property Location: Jessup. Seller: FR Jessup Property Holding LP. Amount: $6,000,000.

Patrick M Clark. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Mark A Kaye Sr. Amount: $265,000.

Ronald M Metcho. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Thomas J Rayeski. Amount: $390,000.

Mehul B Patel. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $338,000.

Stacy L Hoover. Property Location: Moscow. Seller: Michael Williamson. Amount: $405,000.

Christopher W Lahr. Property Location: Moscow. Seller: Michael J Reilly. Amount: $289,500.

Lance Stuart Hamilton. Property Location: Newton. Seller: Kevin McLemore. Amount: $380,000.

Mark Peter Pallis. Property Location: Newton. Seller: Mark A Gabriel. Amount: $750,000.

Daniel Trent Colan III. Property Location: Old Forge. Seller: David J Dipipi. Amount: $315,000.

Advanced Precision Products. Property Location Olyphant. Seller: Advanced Metals Assets Company LLC. Amount: $700,000.

Brooke Lipperini. Property Location: Olyphant. Seller: Robert L Dodson. Amount: $350,000.

Gary David Loyack. Property Location Olyphant. Seller: Jonathan P Parise. Amount: $327,500.

Anthony V Mammato. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Blake D Conway. Amount: $254,600.

Paul Sinkaus. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Richard D Sames II. Amount: $370,000.

Killiany Properties LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: James H Pierson. Amount: $630,000.

Waverly 197-2 LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Joseph Soliman. Amount: $750,000.

Jerome Scott. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Jill Ann Murray. Amount $267,500.

Keystone Community Resources Inc. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: JBAS Realty LLC. Amount: $641,500.

Joseph W Walling Family Trust. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Theresa Ludlow. Amount: $270,000.

716 Vine LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: CMARQ LLC. Amount: $250,000.

Hudson Industries LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: TTJ Harris Real Estate LLC. Amount: $1,999,000.

HLS#1 LLC. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Anders P Nelson. Amount: $325,000.

Gerald Prazych. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Co. Inc. Amount: $325,000.

Christopher Musso. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Gregory L Boring. Amount: $409,900.

Craig A Hoenie. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Cheryl Keen. Amount: $312,000.

Richard A Lopez. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Gregory E Gagorik Rev. Tr. Agreement. Amount: $640,000.

Renee F Kuwahara. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Anne Gallagher. Amount: $340,000.

Conor Malone. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Craig Calderone. Amount: $459,000.

Patrick Rogers. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Marianne L Lukus Grantor TR. Amount: $475,000.

Angel L Gonzalez. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Sridnar Boini. Amount: $395,000.

Justin Thomas Verry. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Bruce M Hartley. Amount: $304,000.

Joseph K Pellegrino. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Phyllis J Cournan. Amount: $260,000.

Arianna Barry. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Jeffrey Nothiger. Amount: $756,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Peter M Rosencrans SR (per agent). Amount: $760,000.

Cory J Spangenberg. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corp. Amount: $760,000.

Christopher J Bianchi. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $546,766.

Monica Raquel Nasella. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Robert A Kern. Amount: $262,000.

Robert A Lantka II. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Shelley R Kresge. Amount: $312,000.

Timothy J Kopp. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: George J Kopp. Amount: $275,000.

Marina L Castellino. Property Location: Taylor. Seller: Kerri A Davis. Amount: $315,000.

Marianne Lukus Grantor Trust. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Michael P Mendola. Amount: $346,900.

Keith Hickox. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: James A Wells, (est. of dec.) Amount: $380,000.

David M Turano. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount:: $276,275.

Courtney Semplice. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Patricia A Marzitelli. Amount: $320,000.

Mohamed Ebedo. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Daniel Sinawa (per agent) Amount: $351,000.

RSK Holdings LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Dixell Realty LLC. Amount: $600,000.

Robert J McGrath. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Chad P Walker. Amount: $317,500.

Kelly A Burkhart. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Frank J Conslato. Amount: $270,000.

Hitesh Kumar Patel. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Scott Spatt. Amount: $395,000.

Alfonso Jaramillo. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Richard McMasters. Amount: $257,050.

Faraaz Siddiqui. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Bendan Wayne Arbuckle. Amount: $485,000.

Melissa Lestrange. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Josephine M Mahon (per atty.). Amount: $325,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Jacob J Macomber. Property Location: Dallas Two. Seller: Bruce Fine. Amount: $275,000.

Ryan D Daniels. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Jacqueline Corbett; Amount: $365,000.

Mary Jane Henry. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Tammy L Hiscox. Amount: $830,000.

Frank J Usavage. Seller: Mary E. Cornell. Amount: $450,500.

970 North Church St. LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Tri Cole Pennsylvania Properties LLC. Amount: $280,000.

Cody R Ripa. Pro Duryea. Seller: Richard S. Kornish Jr. Amount: $251,750.

RFDRHF LLC. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Jerry W. Scott Jr. Amount: $325,000.

Catherine O Mendez. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Mary Ritto. Amount: $265,000.

Chelsea R Mehr. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Baldoni Investment Group LLC. Amount: $349,000.

George J Elias Jr. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Don Cox. Amount: $297,500.

Jacob H Garcia et al. to William Schott, $415,000; Rice Twp.

William G McElwee. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Sheldon Lubin. Amount: $260,000.

Eric Bath. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Jennifer Parrish. Amount: $310,000.

King’s College. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Highmark Inc. Amount: $1,599,950.

Daniel S Kelsey Jr. Property Location: Nescopek. Seller: Shane P Malia. Amount: $260,000.

Robert Manfre. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Richard J Dempsey. Amount: $362,500.

Joseph R Acquaviva. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: David A Dawdy. Amount: $272,000.

Dylan Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Forty Fort. Seller: Jason R Smith. Amount: $325,000.

Erik Hensley. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Jennifer K Leung. Amount: $305,888.

Gene M Molino. Property Location: Duryea. Seller: John Denisco. Duryea. Amount: $324.900.

William R Koons. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Christopher Nash. Amount: $270,000.

Michael Coulter. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Gary R Griglock. Amount: $256,058.

Jane Viernes. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: William R Koons. Dallas Twp. Amount: $355,000.

Brian P Gula. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: David J Parrish. Amount: $370,000.

XITO Group LLC. Property Location: Wyoming. Seller: Lisa M. Lamprou. Amount: $250,000.

Robert E Gomeau. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: Jeffrey S. Klemm. Amount: $455,000.

Daniel Scott Rittenberg. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Prestige Development Group LLC. Amount: $329,000.

Zachary F Martini. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Helen Mary Fellin. Amount: $262,000.

Paul Covello. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Sandra Phillips. Amount: $379,900.

Freya Land Co. Property Location: Yatesville. Seller: Ironworkers Local 489 Building Corporation. Amount: $515,000.

Gregory R Bobeck. Property Location: Bear Creek Village. Seller: Carol Clark. Amount: $270,000; Bear Creek.

Daniel C Riley. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Alan C. Novitsky. Amount: $377,500.

Duan R Sprau Jr. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: John D. Brougher. Amount: $405,000.

Joshua Hogan. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Fred Hopersberger. Amount: $400,000.

Stephen P Alessi. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: Lorraine P. McGoey. Amount: $254,000.

Kris L Hoyt. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Carol Hanna. Amount: $286,000.

Charles X Kindler. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: William J Everett. Amount: $275,000.

Heritage Oaks Mountain Top LLC. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Charles A Hildebran. Amount: $300,000.

Donald Lee Mauney. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Donald Lee Fred S DeCusatis. Amount: $459,500.

Joseph Alario. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Presidential Land Co. Ltd. Amount: $495,900.

Brian C Roth. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Frank J Usavage II. Amount: $284,900.

Junghyun Ko. Property Location: Duryea. Seller: David C. Ferrey. Amount: $352,000.

Charles J Barone III. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Seller: Dryden Septimus Bouamalay. Amount: $550,000.

Scott N Goldstein. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Cathleen A. Bender. Amount: $260,000.

Justyn P Woznicki. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Anthony C. Falvello. Amount: $332,000.

Shane Michael Dalton. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: Patrick Deats. Amount: $300,000.

Benjamin Rebarchak. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: D. James Brownet Amount: $259,000.

Stephen R Shoemaker. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: Jan Myszczynski. Amount: $271,500.

James C DeFinnis. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Shawn Casey. Amount: $858,000.

Rory F Kirwan. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Eugene L. Kelleher. Amount: $295,000.

Gregory McMichael. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Brad W. Carver. Amount: $341,300.

Timothy R Lambert. Property Location: Wyoming. Seller: Charles M. Reilly. Amount: $350,000.

Gills Properties PA Inc. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Bascom Harris PA LLC. Amount: $950,000.

RRM Property Holdings LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Kingston Commerical PA Owner LLC. Amount: $350,000.

Rohinton Jehangir Morris. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Mark Paul Johnson. Amount: $470,000.

Manoj Das. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: John E Stefanski. Amount: $430,000.

Michael D Gravelle. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: Crystal McCaffrey. Amount: $380,000.

Beyond Behavior Realty Group LLC. Property Location: Forty Fort. Seller; MMR Jr. Prep. Amount: $475,000.

Michael Strawser. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: John Daniels. Amount: $415,000.

Janie M Griffiths. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Christopher J Mayerski. Amount: $280,000.

Tarek Awad. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Seller: Nisha Investments. Amount: $600,000.

120 Armstrong Road LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: RLR Investments LLC. Amount: $1,125,000.

Gary Collins Jr. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Daniel R Green. Amount: $370,000.

Sven C Marion. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Martin S Walko. Amount: $440,000.

ACT Courtyard LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Kingston Commercial PA Owner LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Paul M Russick Jr. Property Location: Avoca. Seller: Phillip J. Godlewski. Amount: $264,000.

Areal M Mello. Property Location: Hollenback Twp. Seller: Marvin E. Michael. Amount: $290,000.

1852 Wilkes-Barre LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Seymour Holtzman. Amount: $1,200,000.

Jennifer L Strzynski. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amlunt: $255,000.

Shree Mahant Swami Krupa Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Exeter. Seller: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $300,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Wilson and Marilyn Hernandez. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $295,000.

Alceus Pierre Jr. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: John and Peggy Pinto. Amount: $300,000.

Claire Honorat. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc., Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $334,000.

Mamadou Keita and Fatoumata Traore. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties, Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $334,000.

Jeffrey and Rachel Rossi. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Paul and Cynthia Bartoli. Amount: $389,000.

Garriy Rakhamimov. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Deborah and Brian Snyder. Amount: $499,900.

Danny Matos. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Dorado263 LLC. Amount: $255,000.

David and Kelly Spielman. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: James and Kelly Rattray. Amount: $325,000.

Freddie Stout Jr and Erin O’Brien. Property Location: Paradise Township. Seller: Michael and Allison Osborne. Amount: $477,000.

Taisha Cruz, Carlos Espino, Vanessa Ramirez. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: RGB Homes LLC. Amount: $290,000.

Eliesel Gonzalez Jr. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Yolanda and Manuel Cruz Jr. Amount: $318,000.

Eddie Saldarriaga and Marcia Zambrano. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Mark Capozzola. Amount: $365,000.

George and Patricia Andres. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Monroe-Pike Land LLC. Amount: $373,725.

Thomas Jamate. Property Location: Delaware Water Gap. Seller: Barry and Kathleen Kadonoff. Amount: $385,000.

Ganesh and Deomattie Bheir. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: ADC Electronix, ADC Electronix Corp., Constantin Muraru. Amount: $277,000.

Jeffrey and Katrina Ferlick. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: John Averett. Amount: $317,000.

Corey Clarke and Michele Chapman. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: David and Laura Turner. Amount: $425,000.

Mei Zhu. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Brian and Kristen Lasso. Amount: $323,900.

Rohan Whyte. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Richard and Marjorie James. Amount: $350,000.

Shirin Cooks. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Jose and Lourdes Gonzalez. Amount: $384,000.

Maurice and Shawntell Wright. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $328,145.

Miriam Pollard. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc., Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $308,000.

Nexus Property Management LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Alfred Schnog 15 Year Trust, Anita and Alfred Schnog. Amount: $325,000.

Allen McCord. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc., Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $304,500.

Charina Daiuto. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Olivia and William Fritsch III. Price: $318,900.

June and Anthony Gagliardo. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Anthony and Sally Diecidue. Amount: $376,400.

Wilfredo Pesante. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Theodore and Helen Kyriacopoulos. Amount: $315,000.

Hugh Boulware. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Twin Lake Estates Development LLC. Amount: $349,000.

Wilfredo Reyes Jr. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Roger and Jennifer Componovo. Amount: $487,500.

Jorge and Guadalupe Guarneros. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Anthony and Maureen Muscarello. Amount: $350,000.

Pocono Lake Realty LTD. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: 907 Route 940 LLC. Amount: $260,000.

JLFJJ LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Pocono Mountains United Way. Amount: $210,000.

Elizabeth Morgan. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Michael and Roseanne Walters. Amount: $640,000.

Robert McMaster. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Ryoko and Luis Latorre III. Amount: $300,000.

Cobald LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Home Path Services LLC. Amount: $284,000.

Sean and Donna Ahern. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Twin Lake Estates Development LLC. Amount: $340,625.

Jeremias Martinez and Margie Marmolejos. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $345,769.

Francky and Ditcherline Desravines. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Jose and Maria Valente. Amount: $305,000.

James and Wendy Lawson. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Boris and Viktorya Evelkin. Amount: $1,100,000.

Donnelly Dakle-Dockery and Marilyn Dakle. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Laura Depolo. Price: $310,000.

Deisi Kist and Alexander Weidenbaum. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Vanarch Design Build LLC. Amount: $310,000.

CJD Property Management LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Jayne and Russell Albert II. Amount: $675,000.

Dansbury Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Fred & Lou Holding Co. LLC. Amount: $430,000.

Plasencias Way Realty LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Alan Glynn and Paula Fitzpatrick. Amount: $399,800.

Calvary Chapel of Stroudsburg PA. Property Location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Salerno Properties LLC. Amount: $1,100,000.

Joao Soares. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $305,500.

Anurag Yagnik. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Marilyn Poskitt. Amount: $449,000.

Limchi Sang. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Jeffrey Wert. Amount: $425,000.

Leif Johansson. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: David Dobkin and Michael Voss. Amount: $397,000.

Bass Pike Properties LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Thomas Williams. Amount: $485,000.

Ronald Springs. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: B&G Gallagher Construction Inc. Amount: $369,800.

Chengyi Xu. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Leborio Dilberti. Amount: $340,000.

Penn Leaders LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Gary Swartz. Amount$375,000.

Allison Wujciak. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Michele Westerholm. Amount: $343,765.

Deer Run MHP LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Deer Run MHC LLC. Amount: $500,000.

Shawnee Tabernacle Church Inc. Property Location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Dennis and Gricel Bloom. Amount: $900,000.

Adam and Christine Levin. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: Craig Fussell. Amount: $295,000.

Great American Sealcoating LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Nicholas Potochnick. Amount: $340,000.

Craig Kopec. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Frederick Lehrer Revocable Trust. Amount: $320,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Linda Delling-Delabar, Alberta Delling. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: William and Kathryn Pitt. Amount: $275,000.

Harry Gill and Paul Walker Gill. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Martin B and Roberta Sadofsky. Amount: $425,000.

David and Lucy Yanchowsky. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Vito D and Barbara T Mola (TR), The Mola Liv. Tr. Amount: $350,000.

George Hunold. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Harriet J Greenberg. Amount: $255,000.

William and Joyce Anne Pickett. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Thomas and Pamela Ford Jr. Amount: $278,000.

Gloria T Cullen, Clark W Kuhlman. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: James A and Marion Connell. Amount: $275,600.

William G and Edith F Duncan III. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Mark and Sally Wiss Heiblim. Amount: $367,500.

Lisa Weiss. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Gerald Najarian. Amount: $370,000.

James Bernardini. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $261,640.

Timothy Krystofik, Rebecca Fatula. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Mark Treinkman. Amount: $262,762.

Sirva Relocation Credit. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Christopher F and Trinna L Kendl. Amount: $312,000.

Kyle R and Kelly A Soesman. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Sirva Relocation Credit LLC. Amount: $312,000.

Nick Dominick and Jeannie Vecchiarelli. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: James M and Linda M Reilly. Amount: $290,000.

John Henry and Deborah Penschow. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Gary P and Rose P Ziegler. Amount: $314,000.

John and Stephanie Kenlan. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Gary and Cassandra Patrissi. Amount: $317,000.

James E and Cassandra Creighton. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Stanley and Linda J Czeck jr. Amount: $317,500.

David and Kimberly Herold. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Barbara Benedix, Jean Casadone. Amount: $317,500.

Ryan C and Erika Neff. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Estate of Linda Frick by Adm. Michael Kellogg. Amount: $379,000.

Nicholas Panebianco. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Edward M and Terry L Herman. Amount: $725,000.

Michael Joseph and Jenny Lind Hitzges. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Michelle and Mark Lafave. Amount: $535,000.

Valerie and Christopher Ennis. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: The Samson L and Zoya B Schmuter Rev. Tr. Amount: $315,000.

Allison F Edwards. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: George and Theresa Pasquaretto. Amount: $290,000.

Alberta and Barbara Boardman. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Darryl Kalin. Amount: $318,000.

Suzanne Tenuto, Kelvin F Valencia. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Troy and Kristi Bochniak. Amount: $320,000.

Michael Treanor, Pamela Sader. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Paul and Una Fitzpatrick. Amount: $567,500.

Reem Kumandan. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: RGB Homes LLC. Amount: $293,375.

John and Jana Castellano. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Yanina Montau-Hupka. Amount: $400,000.

Ashok Divecha. Property Location: Milford. Seller: John and Cherie Coppinger. Amount: $300,000.

Donald and Jean Marie Harnett. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Thomas and Cheryl Mueller. Amount: $422,000.

Matthew G and Cathy A Shaw. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Shane B and Erin G Penick, Eric and Megan Penick. Amount: $535,000.

Frederick H and Lisa L Silver. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Debbie L Brabec. Amount: $399,000.

113 Skipper LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Kevin M and Dianne M Cherry. Amount: $550,000.

Sandra Galdieri. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: David and Mary A Comora. Amount: $493,000.

Eugene A and Michelle L Nasutti. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Michael W Elf, Frank J Bonello. Amount: $285,000.

Charles F and Melissa G Nestor. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Robert L and Sharon Hachtman. Amount: $297,000.

John and Deborah Zanat. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Charles S Niedzielski Jr, Kathleen A Haley. Amount: $327,500.

Kevin G and Joan McEvoy. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LLP. Amount: $329,900.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Andrew A Boyer. Property Location: Pine Grove. Seller: Jason and Katie Brown. Amount: $275,000.

Jushi PA, LLC .Property Location: Pottsville. Seller: Hassen Group PA, LLC. Amount: $340,000.

Kenneth and Gloria McDowell. Property Location: Washington Twp. Seller: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $420,000.

West Brunswick Properties, LLC. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Seller: Richard and Mildred Snyder. Amount: $350,000.

Austin Hornberger. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: Anthony and Amelia Pomorski. Amount: $265,000.

Dwight and Jeremy Manbeck. Property Location: Wayne Twp. Seller: Christopher Yeager. Amount: $310,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Roger L Dirlam, Doris H Hook. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: Arnold and Marion Callesano. Amount: $490,000.

Michael Dojlidko, Nicholas Bamonte. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: Terry E Scull. Amount: $335,000.

Michael and Stacy Rosar. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Seller: William and Suzanne Pucci. Amount: $265,000.

Jonathan D and Elizabeth M Walko. Property Location: Clinton Twp. 1. Emilie A Petrilak. Seller: Wallacce M and Amount: $330,000.

Steven R and Allison B Daniels. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Seller: MTGLQ Investors AF, Selene Finance AF. Amount: $295,000.

Philip W Mears. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Seller: Valerie J Knisley. Amount: $390,000.

Daniel Pigoncelli. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Seller: John E and Maria J Timpano. Amount: $290,000.

Majestic Falls. Property Location: Honesdale. Seller: Isabela M Nobilski. Amount: $500,000.

Robert J and Deborah A Anderson. Property Location: Honesdale. Seller: Maria A Wilcha, Maria A Collins, Scott Collins. Amount: $268,397.

Paul and Cassandra Miller. Property Location: Honesdale. Seller: Charles J and Ellen Fritz. Amount: $279,500.

Dalco. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Joan F and Joseph L Murray Jr. Amount: $450,000.

Dewey Fleszar TR, Cardozie Jones TR, Jones Fleszar Liv. Tr. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Seller: Peter and Lidija Hauck. Amount: $299,900.

Hudson Valley Biomass Processors. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Seller: D&D Property Management II. Amount: $625,000.

Kimary Souriyavong. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Seller: Christopher W and Stacey M Lahr. Amount: $282,000.

Elliott E and Barbara J Smith. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Anthony and Barbara J Merola. Amount: $254,100.

Lakeside Drive Properties LLC. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Mary Jo Sanford, Joan K Keil, Helenann McCloskey, Jeanette K Murphy, John A Kuzmack. Amount: $285,000.

Steven M and Rebecca McCafferty. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Se;;er: Maryann Rogers. Amount: $265,000.

Thomas and Lisa L Manetta. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Christopher W and jean E Ritchie. Amount: $640,000.

Reichart Family Rev. Liv. TR. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Albert and Barbara Boardman. Amount: $440,000.

John Allen. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Jennifer L and Derek L Asay. Amount: $280,000.

Gary J Hopkins Jr. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Paul Hertzog. Amount” $252,500.

Jimmy Allen and Linda S Schlier Sr. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Steven S and Barbara Sullivan. Amount: $825,000.

Joseph, Denis A., Joseph Paul, Thomas John Decristan. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Dolores A Eskra. Amount: $400,000.

Laszlo Friedman. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Keith D and Debra B Wolf. Amount: $539,000.

Mackenzie M Graham, Thomas Sheehan. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: Kristin Nebzydowski, Kristin Nebzydoski, Kristin Woodmansee. Amount: $250,000.

Mount Arat Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: Shane and Carey Counterman. Amount: $300,000.

Joseph S and Marilyn E Richardson. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: Lauren H and Marilyn E Richardson. Amount: $350,000.

Hamlin Fire and Rescue Co Inc. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Paul M and Bonnie Mancia. Amount: $332,000.

Robert C and Angie M Muth. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Matthew R and Kate E Compton. Amount: $459,000.

D&B Realty Holdings. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Grassie & Sons Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Bridget M Festa. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Roy A and Louise Ann Montalvan (By Sheriff). Amount: $286,901.

Rosemary Ostrelich. Property Location: Canaan Twp. Seller: Linda H Bradley, Pamela A Lucchesi. Amount: $360,000.

Marvin D and Christina Z Zeiset. Property Location: South Canaan Twp. Seller: Raymond T and Frances K Bright. Amount: $250,000.

Jason Peter Defazio. Property Location: Sterling Twp. Seller: Frank W Koskovich. Amount: $285,000.

David J and Amanda F Steinmetz. Property Location: Sterling Twp. Seller: Edward and Louise R Carolan. Amount: $439,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Michael O and Jennifer L. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $361,000.

Dean Sai One Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank and Trust. Amount: $400,000.

Daniel and Marissa Campanella. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $268,000.

Harry H and Dorothy M Sharpe. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $350,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

NEPA Homes LLC. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: Jeffrey Knorr. Amount: $250,000.

Grant J and Erin L Marsham. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Gary L and Pamela A Smith. Property Location: Fishing Creek Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $345,000.

Davidson Realty Development LLC. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: Ohio National Life Insurance Company. Amount: $2,000,000.

David B and Colleen M Schultz II. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $327,700.

Devon Brooke Dietrich and Alexander Nole. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $308,750.

Alfred B and Kelly Sue Linton. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $378,400.

Robert B and Jill D Elliott IV. Property Location: Briar Creek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $375,000.

Michael R and Ashley R Cromley. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $320,336.

Eric L and Jannienne A Verse. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: MERS. Price: $416,070.

Emily and Robert Brunner. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $464,900.

Foust Holdings LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Susquehanna Community Bank. Amount: $7,000,000 and $2,000,000 respectively.

Cristian C Foust. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Susquehanna Community Bank. Amount: $7,000,000 and $2,000,000 respectively.

Herbert M and Linda L Young and Nathan and Michelle Cherrington. Property Location: Beaver Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $321,742.

Thomas P and Kelly S Bowman. Property Location: Orange Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $575,000.

Wayne M and Victoria F Butler. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $315,000.

David A and Nancy Gentile Ford. Property Location: Main Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $341,626.

Bryan Jao O’Young and Fangfang Han O’Young. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $400,000.

Brian Defebo. Property Location: Briar Creek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $356,250.

John Clinton Klingerman. Property Location: Montour Twp. Lender: Fulton Bank. Amount: $460,000.

Katelyn and Ashley Koshoff. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $318,131.

Daniel Elwood and Gayle E Sterner. Property Location: Fishing Creek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $300,000.

Daniel Elwood and Gayle E. Sterner. Property Location: Fishing Creek Twp. Lender: Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development. Amount: $300,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Fallbrook Associates LP. Property Location: Carbondale. Lender: PA Housing Finance Agency. Amount: $375,000.

Fallbrook Associates LP. Property Location: Carbondale. Lender: People Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $7,600,000.

Fallbrook Associates LP. Property Location Carbondale. Lender: United Neighborhood Centers of NE PA. Amount: $500,000. Fallbrook Associates LP. Property Location: Carbondale. Lender: United Neighborhood Community Development Corp. Amount: $900,000.

John Fofi. Property Location: Carbondale. Lender: First Savings Bank. Amount: $348,550.

Greg James Snyder. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $425,340.

Joseph R Reviello. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. LTD Partnership. Amount: $449,000.

San Cataldo Properties LLC. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo. Amount: $2,100,000.

Donna M Rine. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Amount: $1,780,000.

Sandra J Galdieri. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $284,500.

CMJR Management LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: OCCC GDP TS Dickson City LLC. Amount: $1,399,700.

David A Manasek. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $325,000. Lender:

Michael A Naro. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $1,780,000.

Naro Ross. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $1,780,000.

Ross J Naro. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $1,780,000.

Jian Fei Zhang. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: FNCB. Amount: $332,000.

Paul A Tomcykoski. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $583,010.

Michelle Summa. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $340,500.

Jaqueline A Ludwig-Greene. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Summit Mortgage Corp. Amount: $279,739.

Brandon C Wiestling. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $358,121.

Joseph Ferrario. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc BK. Amount: $450,000.

Jenny Battenberg. Property Location: Jermyn. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $289,100.

David Ramos III. Property Location: Jessup. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $270,019.

Linda K Koloc. Property Location: Jessup. Lender: Open Mortgage LLC. Amount: $270,019.

Linda K Koloc. Property Location: Jessup. Lender: Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $345,000.

#438 Pioneer Exchange Accommodation Titleholder LLC. Property Location: Jessup. Lender: US National Bank Association. Amount: $6,000,000.

Anthony D Naro. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $1,780,000.

Robert Odzana. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $311,000.

Ronald M Metcho. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Gilbro Realty Inc. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $400,000.

Bhogilal A Patel. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $327,850.

Moscow DPP LLC. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: Capstar Bank. Amount: $1,264,000.

Stuart Lance Hamilton. Property Location: Newtown Twp. Lender: Homebridge Financial Services Inc. Amount; $285,000.

Mark Peter Pallis. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: First National bank of PA. Amount: $600,000.

James G Scandale. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $309,000.

Andrew E Bennie. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $502,910.

Trent Daniel Colan III. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage Corp LLC. Amount: $283,500.

Advanced Precision. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $440,000.

Brooke Lipperini. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Brittany Washo. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $318,400.

Paul Sinkaus. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $296,000.

Killiany Properties LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $480,000.

Nunzio L Allegrucci. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Scott Twp. Amount: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $480,000.

Mortgage and Security Agreement. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $450,000.

FSS1010 Realty LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Loandepot.com Inc. Amount: $434,815.

Waverly 197-2 LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Jerome Scott. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Loandepot.com LLC. Amount: $276,327.

Keystone Community Resources Inc. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $513,200.

101 Pittston Avenue Realty Corp. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $654,163.

Wm Rosenstein & Sons Co. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Arthur Russo. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $268,204.

ATR Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $268,204.

716 Vine LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $525,000.

820 Vine LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $525,000.

822 Vine LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: People Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $525,000.

420 Taylor LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $525,000.

Hudson Industries LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $995,000.

Hudson Industries LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $796,000.

Hudson Industries LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $350,000.

HLS#1 LLC. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Elizabeth M Musso. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $368,910.

Abington Development LLC. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $840,000.

Abington Development LLC. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,600,000.

Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep and Disc Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

Andrea Rogers (per agent). Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: NBKC Bank. Amount: $451,250.

Angel L Gonzalez. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $355,500.

Justin Patchcoski. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $356,000.

Arianna Barry. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $359,100.

Bernadette Yaniga Coco. Property Location. S. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bank. Amount: $327,350.

Christopher J Bianchi. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $437,412.

Leticia D Cardonick. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Colonial Mortgage Service Co. of America. Amount :$252,160.

Robert A Lantka II. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $322,296.

Vincent Giannotti. Property Location S. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Bank. Amount: $651,500.

Jon Beckley. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $298,000.

Marina L Castellino. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $252,000.

100 Oak Street LLC. Property Location: Taylor. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Yvonne Bley Bekanich. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Lender: Synergy One Lending Inc. Amount: $263,000.

Joseph P Watral. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $271,450.

Ross J Naro. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $1,780,000.

Chad Remetta. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $407,000.

SM Rental Properties. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $405,000.

Jennifer Lewczuk. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $265,520.

T&D Alliance Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: First National bank of PA. Amount: $555,000.

Keith Hickox. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $361,000.

Mohamed Ebedo. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $280,800.

RSK Holdings LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $480,000.

RSK Holdings LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $1,220,000.

Kelly A Burkhart. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $265,109.

Hitesh Kumar Patel. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $316,000.

Alfonso Jaramillo. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $252,393.

Faraaz Siddiqui. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Loanddepot.com. LLC. Amount: $460,750.

Sean E Bannon. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $294,467.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Michael D Bedrin. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,000.

Duryea Depot LLC. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $1,500,000.

Soto Realty Trust LLC. Property Location: Exeter. Lender: Pistola Realty LLC. Amount: $280,000.

Claudio M Mateos. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $273,000.

Andrew Anglovich. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $250,000.

Hazlewood Limited Partnership. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. Amount: $4,790,000.

360 Research Drive LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: People’s Choice Federal Credit Union. Amount: $6,500,000.

James C DeFinnis. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $585,000.

Rory F Kirwan. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $295,000.

Kasaka Realty LP. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $6,000,000.

RRM Property Holdings LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $265,000.

Bruce W Bennett Jr. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $309,750.

Elizabeth Deborah Morris. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $348,000.

Joshua Hedaya. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: TD Bank. Amount: $288,000.

Shannon E Farrone. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $450,000.

John P Konicki. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company. Amount: $300,000.

Waterfront Management Group LLC. Property Location: Pittston. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount; $706,000.

Pietro Recchia. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Robert J Bennett. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Nichole Puz. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,000.

Regina M Hall. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: MERS. Amount: $273,946.

Wilkes-Barre City Parking Authority. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $1,550,000.

PSI Realty LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $3,360,000.

Jacob J Macomber. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $284,075.

Laura C Dennis. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: MERS. Amount: $342,000.

Ryan D Daniels. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $292,000.

Frank J Usavage. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $356,800.

Kashish Ventures LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,042,000.

Prem Realty LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Oak Holdings LLC. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $370,000.

Oak Holdings LLC. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $340,000.

Leo S Dragon II. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: MERS Inc. Amount: $275,000.

Are Real Estate LP. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Penn Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $300,000.

Michael Coulter. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., MERS. Amount: $251,419.

Irene Kansky. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $275,000.

Jane Viernes. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $337,250.

Troy R Long. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: MERS. Amount: $385,700.

Brian P Gula. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $314,500.

Robert E Gomeau Jr. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: MERS. Amount: $432,250.

Anthony F Carusotto. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Bank & Trust. Amount: $334,800.

Brian C Roth. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $270,655.

Jacqueline Ko. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company Amount: $316,800.

Charles J Barone Jr. Property Location: Pittston. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $998,000.

Judith A Barone. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $998,000

Charles J Barone III. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $998,000.

Scott N Gottstein. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $255,290.

Justyn P Woznicki. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $315,400.

Benjamin Rebarchk. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $267,547.

Susquehanna Nuclear LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Citi Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress Inc. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Robert J Baur III. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $334,050.

Jenniffer M Arnold. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: Pennsylvania State Employees Credit. Amount: $325,000.

Manoj Das. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lenders: MERS. Amount: $430,000.

Michael D Gravelle. Property Location: bear Creek Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $361,000.

Beyond Behavior Realty Group LLC. Property Location: Forty Fort. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $427,500.

Richard T Mosley. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $334,400.

Christopher J Mayerski. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $252,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Claire Honorat. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Parkside Lending LLC. Amount: $319,495.

Garriy Rakhamimov. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Newrez LLC. Amount: $449,910.

12 Seneca Tril LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. and Carbon County. Lender: Loan Funder LLC Series 8359. Amount: $256,750.

David and Kelly Spielman. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $308,750.

Luis Almonte and Magaly Perez. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Newbank. Amount: $680,000.

Luis Almonte and Magaly Perez. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Newbank. Amount: $680,000.

Eliesel Gonzalez Jr. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Better Mortgage Corp. Amount: $298,000.

Cornerstone Community Baptist Church Inc. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $700,000.

George and Patricia Andres. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $298,980.

Corey Clarke and Michele Chapman. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $425,000.

Rohan Whyte. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $332,500.

Shirin Cooks. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Residential Home Funding Corp. Amount: $307,200.

Maurice and Shawntell Wright. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $299,669.

Miriam Pollard. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $302,421.

Nexus Property Management LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Sprout Mortgage. Amount: $243,750.

Allen McCord. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $298,984.

Richard and Josephine Ilasi. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $320,000.

June and Anthony Gagliardo. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Veterans United Home Loans. Amount: $376,400.

Wilfredo Pesante. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: North American Savings Bank FSB. Amount: $321,772.

Wilfredo Reyes Jr. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Mortgage America Inc. Amount: $438,750.

Jorge and Guadalupe Guarneros. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Nations Lending Corp. Amount: $300,000.

James Gavek Jr. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Ditech Financial LLC. Amount: $301,608.

Craig and Joyce Nowacki. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $532,400.

Elizabeth Morgan. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $512,000.

Donald Kozic. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $347,110.

Jennifer Almonte and Luis Martinez. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Newrez LLC. Amount: $301,062.

Pocono Palms Holding LLC. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $377,500 and $226,500.

Alexander Pulschen, Alyssa O’Leary, Erik Emond, Carolyn O’Leary. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $377,500 and $226,500.

Jeremias Martinez and Margie Marmolejos. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $320,335.

Gregory Jones and Patricia Medina-Jones. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. LP. Amount: $328,928.

Francky and Ditcherline Desravines. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: New American Funding. Amount: $312,320.

James and Wendy Lawson. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Goldman Sachs Bank USA. Amount: $880,000.

Donnelly Dakle-Dockery and Marilyn Dakle. Property Location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Mr. Cooper. Amount: $304,385.

CJD Property Management LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $540,000.

Salvatore and Mariangela Ferrara. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Clearpath Lending. Amount: $424,000.

Leland and Kristina Bunch. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $650,000.

Calvary Chapel Stroudsburg PA. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $880,000.

Anurag Yagnik. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $359,200.

Leif Johansson. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Guaranteed Rate Inc. Amount: $309,600.

Dansbury Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Edward Abraham. Amount: $450,000.

Troy and Mary Nauman. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Edward Abraham and Jacqueline Durney. Amount: $450,000.

Valerie Marriott. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: American Advisors Group and Commissioner of HUD. Amount: $487,500.

Penn Leaders LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Unity Bank. Amount: $267,750.

Deer Run MHC LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Great American Sealcoating LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. Amount: $272,000.

PIKE COUNTY

William G and Edith F Duncan III. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $375,401.

Lisa Weiss. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $259,000.

Timothy Krystofik, Rebecca Fatula. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $258,002.

Pike Health Properties LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Amount: $250,000.

Regina Berghauer. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $405,000.

Regina Berghauer. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $405,000.

Valerie and Christopher Ennis. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Amount: $250,000.

David and Kimberly Herold. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: US Bank. Amount: $303,200.

Donald and Joan Marie Hartnett. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Walden Savings Bank. Amount: $376,000.

Richard and Carolee Goldtein. Property Location: Dingham Twp. Lender: MERS, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mr Cooper. Amount: $384, 615.

Harry Gill, Paul Walker Gill. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $382,500.

Craig C and Katy Czapnik. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $483,900.

Matthew and Cathy Shaw. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $481,500.

Melissa G and Charles F Nestor. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $267,300.

Suzanne Tenuto, Kevin F Valencia. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS, Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $288,000.

Frederick H and Lisa L Silver. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Glenn Heller. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: MERS, Quicken Loans. Amount: $297,740.

Roger and Maryann Bielfeld. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Dennis J and Angela Kolumber Jr. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS, Bank of America. Amount: $324,000.

Jenny and Michael Joseph Hitzges. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS, Loandepot.com LLC. Amount: $481,500.

Robert and Sandra Mastroberti. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $317,000.

Sandra Jean Galdieri. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS, Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $364,820.

Jason and Stephanie Kenlan. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $253,600.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Andrew A Boyer. Property Location: Pine Grove. Lender: Plaza Home Mortgage Inc. Amount: $270,019.

CK Capital, LLC. Property Location: Mahanoy Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.

Matthew and Jennifer Buletza. Property Location: Norwegian Twp. Lender: Newrez, LLC. Amount: $253,154.

Frank C Moll. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Michael W Strouse. Property Location: West Brunswick Twip. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Kenneth and Gloria McDowell. Property Location: Washington Twip. Lender: Anthony Stellar. Amount: $336,000.

Ray and Charlene Silvernav. Property Location: Lake Wynonah. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage, LLC. Amount: $275,000.

Austin Hornberger. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $250,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Mark A and Stephanie S Tyler. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Dime bank. Amount: $259,000.

Jason Peter Defazio. Property Location: Sterling Twp. Lender: Frank Koskovich. Amount: $265,000.

Hamlin Fire & Rescue Co Inc. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Ratcliffe and Ratcliffe Veterinary Hospital. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: York Traditions Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Richard E and Janice M Weaver. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $309,600.

Five Six Zero Main LLC. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $425,000.

Michael and Stacy Rosar. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $256,000.

Neils F and Anastasia Regina. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Seller: Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $465,000.

Bank of America. Property Location: Buckingham Twp. Lender: Lavland LLC. Amount: 40,000.

Summit Camp. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Lender: Bank of America. Amount” $35,000,000.

CRVC Realty. Property Location: Cherry Ridge & Texas Twps. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $1,491,000.

CRVC Realty. Property Location: Cherry Ridge & Texas Twps. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $1,193,000.

CRVC Realty. Property Location: Cherry Ridge & Texas Twps. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $900,000.

David M and Michele R Rutledge. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: $900,000.

Majestic Falls. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: $475,000.

Robert C and Angie N Muth. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $367,200.

Paul J and Cassandra Miller. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: MERS. Amount: $279,500.

Carolyn J Vallese. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $281,000.

John Teeple, All trades Construction Services Inc. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: Yevgeniy Ozadovkiy. Amount: $310,000.

Eric and Julia G Ranner. Property Location: Honesdale and Oregon Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $22. Lender: MERS. Amount: 3,900.

Dewey Fleszar TR, Cardozie Jones TR, Fleszar Jones Liv TR. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $284,905.

Marissa Zefran Marcinovich and Jason Marcinovich. Property Location: Texas Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $424,000.

Amanda F and David J Steinmetz. Property Location: Sterling Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $417,050.

Joseph Decristan. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Dolores A Eskra. Amount: $300,000.

Mount Arat Enterprises. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Michael P O’Neill, Paola Falsarone. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $335,600.

Phillip W and Rebecca L Mears. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Amount: $351,000.

John and Leona MacKinney. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $268,500.

WYOMING COUNTY

James W and Dorothy L Truscott. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Seller: Erik K and Kristen Evans Hensley. Amount: $277,100.

Michael O and Jennifer L Cronin. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Seller: Pamela M Dewitt. Amount: $380,000.

Mary E Wall, David Zona. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Mary E Wall. Amount: $303,586.85.

Penn Twyn LLC. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Everence Trust Co. Trustee, R Laverne Landis (dec’d). Amount: $250,000.

Eric M Mislevy. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Graziano Rita Trust. Amount: $331,000.

Daniel and Marissa Campanella. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Thomas A and Elizabeth Barbolt. Amount: $335,000.

Teri Butts. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Suzanne Labar (tr), John S Labar III POA, Labar 2018 Rev. Tr. Amount: $565,000.

Harry H and Dorothy M Sharpe. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Borel Builders. Amount: $445,000.