DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

John J Grabusky. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: T&S Realty LLC. Amount: $308,000.

First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Nikitas Giannahouros World Enosis Inc. Amount: $37,820.33 (f-m-v) $424,206.72.

Gerald S and Kelly Frey. Property Location: Fishingcreek Twp. Seller: Sycamore Asset Management LP. Amount: $1( f-m-v) $285,504.40.

38 West Third Street Realty LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: P. Jeffrey and Susan M. Hill. Amount: $310,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Marilyn R. Miller. Amount: $2,539.29 (f-m-v) $230,259.33.

Michael W and Kristen Fischer. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: John J. and Kannon S. Lutsky. Amount: $335,000.

Jeffrey and Kayla May Jr. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Gordon E. and Arlene A. Robinson. Amount: $360,000.

Candace M Klingerman and Steven S Kress. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Mark S. and Nicole L. Williams. Amount: $350,000.

Gaudalupe and Mario H Contrares. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Clair C. and Bonita K. Hock Jr. Amount: $445,000.

Sean M and Taryn K Stabler. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Seller: Stephen J. and Jennifer L. Barilar. Amount: $400,000.

Lacey Sue Floyd. Property Location: Benton. Seller: David Charles and Sandra L. Floyd. Amount: $505,000.

Richard J and Pamela M Ott. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: David K. and Kim Huntington. Amount: $535,000.

Fisher Condo LLC. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Seller: Clear General LLC. Amount: $527,500.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Douglas M Roskos. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Eric T Ebberhardt. Amount: $334,350.

Michael J Doran. Property Location: Dalton. Seller: Thomas J Hashem Jr. Amount: $335,000.

SRG 272 Main Street LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: 256 Main Street LLC. Amount: $330,000.

James Farrell. Property Location: Fell Twp. Seller: Helen Rydzik Est. Amount: $275,000.

John M Carr. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Charles Moffat Est. Amount: $325,000.

Douglas Clark. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Shane Langan. Amount: $277,500.

John R McQuire. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Frank P McGuire. Amount: $287,500.

Joseph J Brogenski. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: William M Petruska. Amount: $263,000.

Margaret Guzzetta. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Outlook Design & Construction Inc. Amount: $349,900.

Janeine D Michalowski. Property Location: Jessup. Seller: John Corbin. Amount: $264,000.

Corinne Ross VanFleet. Property Location: LaPlume. Seller: Brendan VanFleet. Amount: $271,760.

Thomas J Williams. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: SLPS Realty LLP. Amount: $284,000.

Rajen V Patel. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $307,816.

Markoz Realty Inc. Property Location: Moscow. Seller; Frank W Hubbard. Amount: $435,000.

Charles C Penn. Property Location: Newton. Seller: John J Gall. Amount: $485,000.

Dunton Francis. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Seller: John P Ocenas. Amount: $750,000.

Kevin Spangenberg. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Seller: Kiera P Tracy. Amount: $654,900.

Robert Gagliardi. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Seller: Stephanie Grudis Whisner. Amount: $280,000.

Gary Adam Beppler. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Vincent Carilli. Amount: $396,000.

IIP-PA 4 LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Pharmacann Penn Plant LLC. Amount: $942,000.

John W Farrence. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Charles Andrew Clinebell. Amount: $257,000.

Patch Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Jefferson Partners LLP. Amount: $300,000.

Michael Krushinsky. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Robert K Connors. Amount: $270,000.

VED Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: John Harrington Jr. Amount: $250,000.

Mangal Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Chandra LLC. Amount: $250,000.

DFM Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Kenneth B Reen. Amount: $270,000.

AND Back LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Astima LLC. Amount: $435,000.

Robert Kern. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Kelly J Baldoni. Amount: $353,000.

George Kopp. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Co Inc. Amount: $345,000.

Diane Arthur. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Co. Inc. Amount: $345,000.

Bryan M Stephens. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Patrick J Ferguson. Amount: $272,000.

Michael B Devaney. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Steven Marshalek. Amount: $260,000.

Maureen Finnerty. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc. Amount: $396,000.

Lynne Anderson. Property Location: Springbrook. Seller: Louis J Nardella. Amount: $347,500.

NET Federal Credit Union. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Seller: Beverly Ann Chermak. Amount: $350,000.

Cerroe LLC. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Seller: CC Key Properties LLC. Amount: $400,000.

Tanya P Tennyson. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Vincent A Bonaddio. Amount: $292,500.

John Sobut III. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Erick Goldberg. Amount: $650,000.

Jason Thomas. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Brian J Tinsley. Amount: $274,600.

Jack L Swingle. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Joseph Incelli. Amount: $325,000.

Christopher S Capozzi. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Timothy D Batluck. Amount: $295,000.

Diane Fontana. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $282,530.

Jonathan R Van Blarcom. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Selelr: Shannon Cross. Amount: $295,000.

Tommy G Stalford. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Thomas J Malinchak Jr. Amount: $378,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

293 MQOF LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Pagnotti Enterprises Inc. Amount: $422,082.

294 MQOF LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Pagnotti Enterprises Inc. Amount: $3,300,938.

Leonard Sodrosky. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Bolek Construction. Amount: $359,000.

Keegan S Schaffer. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Paul Lumia. Amount: $405,000.

Anthony G Marinello. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Jeffrey D. Kenewell. Amount: $324,000.

John R Jones. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Presidential Land Company Ltd. Amount: $524,900.

691 Wyoming Avenue LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Kingston Commercial Pennsylvania Owner LLC. Amount: $350,000.

Patrick J Patte III. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Joseph Newark Legg. Amount: $252,500.

Lee F Sadusky. Poperty Location: Duryea. Seller: Michael A. Sist. Amount: $290,000.

American Escrow & Closing Co. Property Location: Laflin. Seller: James C. Watts. Amount: $320,900.

John D Mendola. Property Location: Laflin. Seller: American Escrow & Closing Co. Amount: $320,900.

Mass Mutual Trust Co. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: Christine Schaffer. Amount: $520,000.

Felix Dolman. Property Location: Yatesville. Seller: Paul Gattuso. Amount: $299,000

KKM Limited Partnership. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Brothers JRJ LLC. Amount: $446,292.

Pittston Twp. Vol. Fire Dept. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: James A. Borino. Amount: $787,500.

Pittston City. Property Location Pittston. Seller: Pittston City Redevelopment Authority. Amount: $1,364,750.

John E Young. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: David Lantz. Amount: $310,000.

Lewis D Canouse. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Carl E. Rinehimer. Amount: $440,000.

NEPA Airport Road Properties. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Lagana Properties IV LP. Amount: $3,900,000.

Robert J Langan. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Seller: Patrick J. McGowan. Amount: $325,000.

PA Real Estate LLC. Property Location Hazle Twp. Seller: All Pro Airport Road Ho-1 LLC. Amount: $8,000,000.

Frank Cilberto. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Joshua P. Hogan. Amount: $321,000.

Leonard J Valenti. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Jessica Keating. Amount: $275,500.

Fred Usho. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: Teresa Gloria. Amount: $385,000.

Cody Matthew Taylor. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Robert L. Besecker Jr. Amount: $289,000.

Sweet Valley MHC LLC. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller; Duane E. Updyke. Amount: $900,000.

Pole 99 LLC. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Sandra H. Turner. Amount: $593,500.

Forza Realty LLC. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Seller: Bruno D’Angio. Amount: $600,000.

Cody Mattew Taylor. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Robert L. Besecker Jr. Amount: $289,900.

GFA Holdings LLC. Property Location: Avoca. Seller: PNC Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Thomas DiJulia. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development. Corp. Amount: $333,372.

Ronald Carl Bronsburg. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: Valery Belikov. Amount: $309,200.

MAI Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: FBL LLC. Amount: $480,000.

Jason James Wood. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Ronghe Zhang. Amount: $315,000.

New Prime Inc. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Sandor Rudin. Amount: $1,120,000.

Barre Naked LLC. Property Location: West Pittston. Seller: 508 Delaware Avenue LLC. Amount: $770,000.

Robert James Hoade Jr. Property Location: Buck Twp. Seller: Richard Bartoli. Amount: $295,000.

Michael Sheaffer. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Paul Neuman. Amount: $635,000.

Daniel A Lloyd. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Jesse R. Taffera. Amount: $369,000.

Dean R Adams. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: Christopher M. O’Brien. Amount: $405,000.

Steven Kehloussi. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Sylvia Appel. Amount: $277,000.

Tiffani Gorkos. Property Location: West Wyoming. Seller: Anthony J. Boscotto. Amount: $350,000

MONROE COUNTY

Adil Almontaser. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: Richard and Cynthia Sworen. Amount: $465,000.

Michael and Suzanne Torpey. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Stephen and Pamela Wiley. Amount: $357,250.

Extra Special Units LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: DLP SF Fund II LLC, DLP Capital Advisors LLC. Amount: $385,000.

Monroe and Vicki Moore. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Karen Schramm. Amount: $315,900.

Perry Bruno and Klint Magno. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. T/A Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $319,000.

Thomas and Natalie Iburg. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Ryan and Samantha Kolb. Amount: $300,000.

Alicia McCall. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Frank Riccobono. Amount: $367,500.

Charles Cooper Jr. and Rachele Maskrey. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Richard Lee and Elizabeth Kim. Amount: $365,000.

Ronald Williams and Marva Laday. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Twin Lake Estates Development LLC. Amount: $405,900.

Ronald Polanco and Katie Martino. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Polanco Real Estate LLC. Amount: $329,000.

Stella Nwandiko. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Sentrakal Tes and Maeln Chea. Amount: $310,000.

Arlo and Amy Gilham. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Michael and Tracey Izzi. Amount: $365,000.

Duane and Mary Wallace. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Timothy Wenrich. Amount: $321,000.

Michael and Rosanne Bonnin. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Alvin Savage. Amount: $330,000.

James and Barbara Roberts. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Donald Headings Jr. Est., Deedee Headings (exec.). Amount: $535,000.

Robert and Beth Pollastro. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Harrison Easop Revocable Trust, Harrison Easop. Amount: $650,000.

Jabor and Rachelle Stuiver. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Timothy and Linda Greim. Amount: $479,000.

John and Mary Flynn. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Betty Grossman. Amount: $1,450,000.

Polonskiy Family Enterprise LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Vyacheslav Kaganovich N/K/A Steve Kaganovich. Amount: $300,000.

Nirvana Homes LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Diane Dombrowski, Steven Dombrowski (agent). Amount: $330,000.

Oneida Williams. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Brian and Lisa Stivala. Amount: $349,800.

Gregory and Jaclyn Kessel. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Justin and Barbiela Breitfeller. Amount: $443,750.

Luis Cabrera. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Tracy and James Schwartz III. Amount: $384,900.

Stephen and Michele Eng. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Collin and Juliet Anthony. Amount: $302,400.

Stephen and Ellyn McGinnis. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Madeline Giganti. Amount: $315,000.

John and Michelle Lawrence. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Mark and Kerry Murmello. Amount: $364,900.

Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Julie and Gilberto Gonzalez Jr. Amount: $300,000.

Brandon Comeaux. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Paul Fernicola Jr. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Nathaniel and Lisa Hoffner. Amount: $329,900.

James and Wendy Silva. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Hanjiu Lieu, Linden Seah (agent). Amount: $315,000.

Jacqueline Quartey and Bernard Sporl. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $313,167.

Scott Schuler and Catherine Dorsett-Schuler. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Lisa and Thomas Campbell Jr. Amount: $318,500.

Maritza Adolphe. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Derek and Feerida Newbitt. Amount: $305,000.

Eric and Rachel Manne. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Daniella Berkson. Amount: $542,500.

Phillip and Derong Delgado. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: BP Developers Inc. Amount: $302,900.

DLA Properties LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: CK Entities LLC. Amount: $362,000.

Anthony White and Birdell Hampton. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: John and Doris Popars. Amount: $310,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Angela Spodek. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Edward and Joanne Braniff. Amount: $260,000.

Richard and Jennifer Campbell. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Murray Gradstein, by Atty. Amount: $422,500.

3751 Hemlock Farms. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Lance F and Sue Ann Hulack. Amount: $325,000.

Joao Ferreira, Ricardo and Maria Medeiros. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Sandra Dee and Myron Lutcza. Amount: $290,000.

Philip S and Lauren Kent. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Patricia E Caggiano, (TR). Amount: $345,000.

Charles E and Shannon L Johnson. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: William and Jeanette Memolo. Amount: Richard V and Maryann Lunniss. Amount: $393,000.

Jason A and Bayle M Stoneback. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: William and Jeanette Memolo. Amount: $360,000.

Assunta M Rapa. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Ralph E and Robin Scartelli. Amount: $510,000.

Michael Stoppiello, Melissa Caravella. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: John Billman. Amount: $397,000.

Jason E and Jennifer Knight. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Donald O Weitzman (TR). Amount: $415,000.

Freda Schwartz. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: James D and Mary Fischer. Amount: $465,000.

Richard J and Jayne M Wesler. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Frank R and Joanne Wojcik. Amount: $300,000.

Jeffrey Lee and Melody M Harrison. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Gricel V and Michael G Vecchio. Amount: $423,000.

Steven L and Isabelle Katz. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Amount: $289,900.

Robert Fuhrmann. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Seller; Yong Zheng. Amount: $257,500.

Himanshukumar Patel. Property Location: Matamoras Boro. Seller: Kim Louis Kubie, Antoinette Barbara Kubie. Amount: $295,000.

Kevin M and Maggie Brady. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: George L and Vicki L Andresen. Amount: $349,000.

Robert F and Shannon Lemay Jr. and Jeanne Lemay Miller. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Donald and Barbara Mireau. Amount: $420,000.

Donald and Carol Bassett. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Joseph Hanoch. Amount: $325,000.

Edmond Hotchkiss. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Geralynn McKinney. Amount: $262,000.

Michael G Vecchio, Gricel V Vecchio. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: David M Kishbaugh. Amount: $278,000.

Patrick T Lynch. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Stefan Ashendorff (ADM) of Judith Ashendorff. Amount: $260,000.

Doreen Zelasko. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Gregory Scott Kordick, Timothy Allan Billiter. Amount: $276,000.

Christopher and Margaret Collins. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Kevin Homon, Otilia M Bertolotti. Amount: $330,000.

Martin Mohr. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Lake Russell Properties, Inc. Amount: $2,346,323.

Martin Mohr. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Analab LLC. Amount: $337,677.

William and Maureen Wallace. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Lawrence D Post (EXEC) of Mary Jane Gavin Est. Amount: $275,000.

Joseph C and Debra Bond. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Thomas J and Cynthia A Gavenda. Amount: $269,000.

Joseph and Ann P Dellabarca. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $336,500.

Barbchris Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: David R Holbert. Amount: $650,000.

Gerald and Eileen Mirra. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: William Stewart. Amount: $320,000.

Edward K and Jill Ann Rissland. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Woodloch Pines Inc. Amount: $594,900.

Douglas and Dina Tucker. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: John S Coates. Amount: $290,000.

Alexis M Rose and Stephen Hamburg. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Guy Bassis, Jamie L Kushner-Bassis. Amount: $300,000.

105 E High Street LLC. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Sean Strub. Amount: $399,000.

Andrew Deserto II. Property Location: Milford. Seller: Richard Barrie Roberts (TR) Richard Roberts Rev. TR. Amount: $274,500.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Donald J. Wachhaus. Property Location: East Union Twp. Seller: Donald and Donna Hannis. Amount: $325,000.

Joshua and Lauren Knepp. Property Location: East Brunswick Twp. Seller: Shann and Ann Lin. Amount: $290,000.

Witmyer Family Real Estate, LLC. Property Location: East Brunswick Twp. Seller: Brian and Scheffler. Amount: $460,000.

William and Kathleen Patterson. Property Location: Andreas Road, West Penn Twp. Seller: Mark Smith. Amount: $255,000.

Peter Allwein and Stacey Barto. Property Location: Pine Grove. Seller: Charles and Lindsay Spink. Amount: $279,900.

WAYNE COUNTY

Matthew Wayne and Briana Marie Douzart. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: Ryan T and Emily A Tallman. Amount: $315,000.

Zachary M and Abigail G Strasser. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: Mary Iacovino. Amount: $324,000.

Richard and Brenda Riepel. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: Dorothy Clarke (adm), William F Stone Est. Amount: $355,000.

Christopher and Katherine Dubois. Property Location: Buckingham Twp. Seller: Michael and Beth Cappellano. Amount: $290,000.

Michael T and Jessica Corsini Jr. Property Location: Clinton Twp. 1. Seller: Joseph and Estrellita Hinkley. Amount: $345,000.

Sully Michael Rutledge. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Seller: Wyman Jay and Joee Lin L Smith. Amount: $260,000.

Christopher M Eichler, Melissa Cretaro. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Seller: Bernard P and Theresa A Klvana. Amount: $340,000.

Shirley Dzyak. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Seller: Salvatore T Davis. Amount: $310,000.

Michael P and Tammy L Babinchak. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Rosemary Ostrelich. Amount: $255,000.

Heidi A and Nicholas R Mosher. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Mary T Musolino. Amount: $267,500.

One Five Three Cove Point Lane. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller Raymond and Jainava Emanuel. Amount: $445,000.

Jeff S Cooper. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Seller: Kenneth Morris. Amount: $368,000.

Philip W Moss. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Seller: Joe and Stacey Cassese. Amount: $365,000.

Edward V and Monica Sapone. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Seller: Carol and Nicholas J Gentile, Carol Gentile Rev. Tr. Amount: $275,000.

JD Golf. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: John McAndrew. Amount: $325,000.

One One Eight North Road. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Nationwide Capital Group LLC. Amount: $280,000.

Vincent P and Gail C Nanarone Jr. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Helen Nancy Rasmussen. Amount: $270,000.

J Jay and Ann Rhoads Tr. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: William J Anton, Paul L Ludick. Amount: $723,000.

Anna Liggett. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Matthew J and Christina Wilson. Amount: $267,000.

Sean J McWilliams. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Richard E and Janice M Weaver. Amount: $260,000.

William J and Alison J Paolini. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Michael and Linda Oldano. Amount: $505,000.

Kevin R and Bettylou E Frey. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Gerald J and Janet L Prickett. Amount: $254,000.

Michele Moran, Salvatore Bertucci. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Wayne Tigue. Amount: $255,000.

Patrick J Cafora. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Ashraf Hassan, Mai Abdalla. Amount: $259,000.

John P Mitchell, Anthony M Zalis. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: John D Kirkman. Amount: $287,000.

David L and Kathryn A Peck. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: William J and Mary Beth Fitzgerald, Cynthia F Canty Mastroianni. Amount: $300,000.

West Rock Investments. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: Paul R and Joyce T Montesano, Edward G and Leda F Broberg. Amount: $330,000.

Gerard M and Malinda Giannetti. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: Andrew J Volante Tr, Melissa M Volante Tr. Amount: $345,000.

Alphonse and Veronica Iannuzzi. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Laureen McCrae and David J Riggin. Amount: $652,500.

Ashley M and Michael J Saikowski. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Fannie Mae, Federal Nat’l Mortgage Assoc., Crown Title Corp. Amount: $275,000.

Andrea and Aiello, Robert J Lacey. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Meut and Serpil Kara. Amount: $259,100.

William L DeAngelis, Janice E Bulger. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Edwin and Ellen Morris. Amount: $261,700.

Andrew A and Carmon M Popler. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Brian F and Cynthia belcher. Amount: $423,000.

Elizabeth Unger Dean. Property Location: Texas Twp. 1&2. Seller: Timothy J and Susan M Moffitt. Amount: $289,000.

Jo Ellen Lipperini. Property Location: Texas Twp. 1&2. Seller: Thomas A and Danielle A Warnock. Amount: $262,886.

Dustin M Cavage. Property Location: Waymart Boro. Seller: Sean T and Anna E Mierzejewska Wachtel. Amount: $267,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Scott R Darrencamp, Michelle L Place. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Seller: Robert K Fellows. Amount: $267,500.

Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: David T and Holli J Russell, Diana Orr. Amount: $294,000.

Gary D and Lisa Hinerman Jr. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corp. Amount: $300,000.

Michael R and Kristen E Vandeveer. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Lisa J and Peter Paul Olszewski. Amount: $370,500.

Joshua L and Shelly L Brown. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Joseph and Patricia A Fratzola. Amount: $255,000.

John Michael Campbell. Property Location: Washington Twp. Seller: Stephen Alec Borel Jr., Stephen Alexander Borel. Amount: $279,500.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Robert W and Deborah D. Ashelman, David E. and Sandra D. Hess. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $315,000.

Steven H Shannon. (3) Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $625,000, $1,750,000, $7,000,000 respectively.

Brian S Saracino. Property Location: Pine Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $625,000.

Bloomsburg Student Housing LLC and Bloomsburg Stuent Housing 2 LLC. (2) Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $400,000 and $500,000 respectively.

Joseph W Goyne and Lori A. Kearney. Property Location: Main Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $344,000.

Michael M Morucci. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $350,000.

M&K Family Farms LLC. Property Location: Catawissa Twp. Lender: SEDA Council of Government. Amount: $400,000.

Michael W and Kristin Fischer. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Diamond Credit Union. Amount: $301,500.

Peter B and Allison N Sheehe. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $336,000.

Kayla and Jeffrey May Jr. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $342,000.

Stephen F Kress and Candice M Klingerman. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $322,000.

Guadalupe and Mario H Contreras. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: MERS. Amount: $356,000.

Sean M and Taryn K Stabler. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $319,000.

Lacey Sue Floyd. Property Location: Benton. Lender: United States of America Farm Service Agency, United States Department of Agriculture. Amount: $505,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

T4 Investments LLC. Property Location: Carbondale. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $438,000.

Douglas M Roskos. Property Location: Carbondale. Lender: Garden State HomeLoans Inc. Amount: $250,762.

Michael J Dorian. Property Location: Dalton. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $301,500.

1400 Monroe LLC. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: 1st National Bank of PA. Amount: $1,700,000.

John M Carr Jr. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $260,000.

Paul J Gallagher. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $348,800.

Douglas Clark. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $263,625.

John R McGuire. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $258,750.

Joseph J Brogenski. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Best Capital Funding. Amount: $258,236.

Fran Sweeney. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Peoples Security & Trust Co. Amount: $480,000.

Matthew J Kuplack. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Robert J Altonen. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: JG Wentworth Home Lending LLC. Amount: $468,000.

John S Reid. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Flagstar Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

NP 81 North Industrial LLC. Property Location: Jessup. Lender: Transamerica Life Insurance Co. Amount: $5,190,000.

NP 81 North Industrial LLC. Property Location: Jessup. Lender: Transamerica Life Insurance Co. Amount: $6,660,000.

Death Valley Realty LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bk. Amount: $400,000.

Markoz Realty Inc. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: Frank W Hubbard. Amount: $295,685.61.

Jessica Lynn Reale. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Lakeview Loan Services LLC. Amount: $297,511.

Janice M Penn. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $460,750.

Barry R Kadonoff. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $276,000.

Michael Carbone. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $290,000.

HSK Avoca1 LLC. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: Corevest America Finance Lender LLC. Amount: $1,777,400.

Francis Dunton. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Martini—Spangenberg TIA. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Citadel Servicing Corp. Amount: $641,150.

Gary Adam Beppler. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount; $356,400.

T4 Investments LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $438,000.

Patch Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Robert W Naismith. Amount: $300,000.

David Hess. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Mortgage Research Center LLC. Amount: $300,714.

Michael Kruchinsky. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $278,910.

Hudson Industries ILLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Northeastern Economic Dev. Co. of PA CDC Inc. Amount: $820,000.

VED Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: First IC Bank. Amount: $745,000.

Michael Carbone. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $290,000.

M Reese Family Partnership LP. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: F. Amount: irst National Bank of PA. Amount: $425,000.

Joyce Outdoor Advertising LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $295,500.

Southside Realty Estate LP. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Bankwell Bank. Amount; $4,555,000.

And Back LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $500,000.

And Back LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Bank & Disc. Bk. Amount: $500,000.

JBAS Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $2,833,806.

Eugene F Arthur. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $276,000.

Victor A Dephillips. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bk. Amount: $350,000.

Lynne Anderson. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $257,500.

HSK Avoca 1 LLC. Property Location: Taylor. Lender: Corevest American Finance Lender LLC. Amount: $1,177,400.

Jeffrey M Johnson. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $311,920.

Brian M Foley. Property Location: Throop. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $326,400.

WW Norton & Co Inc. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $6.750,000.

Tanya P Tennyson. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $302,152.

John J Sobuto III. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Crosscountry Mortgage Inc. Amount: $630,000.

Kaley Marie Noone. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $299,250.

Ronald M Sebastianelli. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $255,000.

Jason Thomas. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage Inc. Amount: $269,626.

Amy C Swingle. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $260,000.

Robert Texidor. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $317,600.

Blakely Quad LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $1,520,000.

T4 Investments LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $438,00.

Anthony Roberts. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Jennifer L Johnson. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $260,518.

Wright Center Medical Group. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Primary Care Development Corp. Amount: $2,500,000.

Adam J Touch Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Adam J Touch Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Amit Bhardwaj. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Better Mortgage Corp. Amount: $327,220.

Scott Cabets. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $294,714.

Kaylinn A Stalford. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $302,400.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Gregory E Gagorik. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $408,000.

Megan Y Georgetti. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $262,000.

100 Technology Drive LLC. Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $4,400,000.

John P Dougherty. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $484,000.

VMC Realty LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

VMC Realty LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,232,645.85.

575 Reserach Drive LL. Property location: Pittston Twp. Lender: M&T Ban. Amount: $16,500,000.

420 Research Drive LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $1,800,000.

450 Research Drive LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $6,100,000.

Leonard Sodrosky. Property location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $267,200.

Yogkala LLC. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Dominick Andolay Failoga. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $340,000.

Erika B Schaffer. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $405,000.

Anthony G Marinello. Property Location: Wright Twp. LEnder: MERS. Amount: $307,800.

691 Wyoming Avenue LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Margaret Ann Moreck. Property Location: Forty Fort. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $770,000.

John D Mendola. Property Location: Laflin. Lender: MERS. Amount: $315,087.

Avant Publications LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Midwest Bank. Amount: $1,286,250.

Steven Wasko. Property Location: Creasy Creek Lane. Lender: MERS. Amount: $484,000.

Joseph D White. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: MERS. Amount: $400,000.

Julianne Greg. Property Location: Conyngham. Lender: First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. Amount: $299,900.

Eric Fumanti. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $339,200.

250 Old River Road Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Amount: $376,000.

Sheila Butcher. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $291,119.

Felix Dolman et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $293,584; Antrim Road, Yatesville.

MONROE COUNTY

Michael and Suzanne Torpey. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Fulton Bank NA. Amount: $321,525.

Extra Special Units LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $296,250.

Perry Bruno and Klint Magno. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $313,222.

KKM Limited Partnership, 313 Real Estate Co LLC, Board of Directors. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $6,000,000.

Janusz and Monika Legutko. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Victus Partners LLC. Amount: $2,500,000.

Dina El-Bassiouni and John Cefola Jr. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $314,355.

Alicia Mcall. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $349,125.

ESCA Real Estate Investments LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Unity Bank. Amount: $535,000.

Charles Cooper Jr and Rachele Maskrey. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $328,500.

Ronald Williams and Marva Laday. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Ronald Polanco and Katie Martino. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $319,130.

Stella Nwandiko. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Supreme Lending. Amount: $304,385.

Arlo and Amy Gilham. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $328,500.

Duane and Mary Wallace. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Meridian Bank. Amount: $304,950.

Ralph and Odalys Metz. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $308,800.

Robert and Melrose Dorosz. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $301,342.

Jacob and Rachelle Stuiver. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Firstrust Bank. Amount: $359,250.

Theodoro and Cherie Quinones. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Guaranteed Rate Inc. Amount: $317,000.

Donald Heller and Tanya Clothier. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $1,375,000.

MG09 LP, Line Dee Inc. (gen. partner). Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $1,375,000.

Oneida Williams. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $314,820.

Gregory and Jaclyn Kessel. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $399,375.

Saluki Management LLC. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Pocono Manor Investors LP, Pocono Springs Development LLC. Property Location: Mount Pocono. Lender: Canam New York Regional Center LPX. Amount: $30,000,000.

Bartonsville Inn & Suites LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Starwood Mortgage Capital LLC. Amount: $68,000,000.

John and Michelle Lawrence. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $372,745.

James and Windy Silva. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Trident Mortgage Co. LP. Amount: 309,294.

Michael and Dianne Fischer. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: GoodMortgage.com. Amount: $359,200.

DLA Properties LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $521,000.

Derek and Francesca Marinaro. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $521,000.

New Glenbrook East Apartments LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC. Amount: $9,840,000.

Anthony White and Birdell Hampton. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Cliffco Inc. Amount: $317,440.

PIKE COUNTY

Michael R and Jennifer Lenzo. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $284,200.

Trent D Nickels. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $313,000.

Donald and Carol Bassett. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,000.

SJL Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $252,000.

Gary M Calhoun. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $252,000.

Jane C Hinman, Allan R Hinman, Allen R and Jane C Hinman Rev Tr. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $485,000.

Edmond Hotchkiss, Carolina Dominquez. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $262,000.

Barbchris Enterprise LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Richard Glenn and Jennifer King Campbell. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $338,000.

Gerald and Eileen Mirra. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $288,000.

Jeffrey Lee and Melody M Harrison. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $401,850.

Bernard J Sheeran. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $276,000.

Steven J and Kerri E Oliver. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $307,205.

Edward K and Jill Ann Rissland. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Philip S and Lauren Kent. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $322,575.

Douglas and Dina Tucker. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $261,000.

Jason A and Bayle M Stoneback. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Universalist Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $270,000.

Joao Ferreira, Maria and Ricardo Medeiros. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $275,500.

Florence D and John J Doran. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Christopher and Margaret Collins. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $313,500.

Paulo M and Maria E Baptista. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $265,000.

Assunta M Rapa. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $408,000.

David and Leslie Pizarro. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Community America Credit Union. Amount: $258,400.

Michael Stoppiello, Melissa Caravella. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $277,900.

Jason E and Jennifer Knight. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $373,500.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Heritage Mills Personal Care Center Property Co, LLC . Property Location: Tower City. Lender: Exos Commercial Lending I, LLC. Amount: $25,000,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Sean J McWilliams. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,000.

Alphonse and Veronica Iannuzzi. Property Location: Salem Twp. Amount: 402,500.

Vincent and Nancy Dambrosio Moskowitz. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $272,000.

Andrea Ailello, Robert J Lacey. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $254,406.

Maryann and Kurt Ellefsen. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $305,000.

Edwin R and Kathryn P Terrana. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Bill and A and Janice J Snow. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $325,500.

Bill A and Janice J Snow. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Federal Housing Commission. Amount: $325,500.

Katherine and Christopher Dubois. Property Location: Buckingham Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $287,747.

Annees R and Karen Fogley. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: MERS. Amount: $404,000.

DAH Investments LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Zachary M and Abigail G Strasser. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $259,200.

Gerard M and Malinda Giannetti. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $270,000.

Richard and Brenda Riepel. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $284,000.

Edward T and Malinda A Esposito. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $451,000.

JD Golf LLC. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount $290,000.

Anna Liggett. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $269,696.

Nicholas R and Heidi A Mosher. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amout: $267,500.

Alexander Rozner. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $814,500.

Alexander Rozner. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $814,500.

NJ Federation of Young Mens Hebrew, NJ Federation of Womens. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $2,300,000.

Michael T and Jessica Corsini Jr. Property Location: Clinton Twp. 1. Lender: MERS. Amount: $276,000.

Anthony J and Jordyn E Besten. Property Location: S. Canaan Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Shirley Dyzak. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $304,385.

WYOMING COUNTY

Scott R Darrencamp, Michelle L Place. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Seller: Robert K Fellows. Amount: 4267,500.

Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: David T and Holli J Russell, Diana Orr. Amount: $294,000.

Gary D and Lisa Hinerman Jr. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corp. Amount: $300,000.

Michael R and Kristen E Vandeveer. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Lisa J and Peter Paul Olszewski. Amount: $370,500.

Joshua L and Shelly L Brown. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Joseph and Patricia A Fratzola. Amount: $255,000.

John Michael Campbell. Property Location: Washington Twp. Seller: Stephen Alec Borel Jr., Stephen Alexander Borel. Amount: $279,500.