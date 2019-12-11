Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Mark H Hess and Jean D Johnson. Property Location: Millville. Seller: Rolland B and Ann L Zeisloft. Amount: $475,000.

Direkt Group LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Booth Scrap Yard & Recycling LLC. Amount: $725,000.

Daniel S and Mary K Fisher. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Seller: Amos S and Sylvia M Stoltzfus. Amount: $480,000.

Adam and Patricia B Comstock. Property Location: Mifflin Twp. Seller: James P and Jennifer A Seeley. Amount: $370,000.

Leonard G and Vicky M Baker II. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Estate of Gerard J. Dullea. Amount: $302,000.

Jason and Stephanie Worhach. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Seller: Stone Financing LLC. Amount: $300,000.

William R and Alison M Miller. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Wayne M and Victoria F Butler. Amount: $348,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Paula M Perry. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Eri Schmidt. Amount: $325,000.

Carl Barsigian. Property Location: Dalton. Seller: Ellen Co Marotta (TR). Amount: $345,000.

1330 Berger Holdings LLC Property. Location: Dickson City. Seller: Mid Valley Fuel Sales Inc. Amount: $1,000,000.

Christina M Schultz. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Michael J Coyer. Amount: $310,000.

Robert J Koester III. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Thomas V and Elizabeth A Gilboy Irrev. Fam. Tr. Amount: $600,000.

Bret D Naugle. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Daniel M Soderberg. Amount: $327,700.

Frances Guzzetta. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Outlook Design & Construction Inc. Amount: $349,900.

Jeffrey J Krisiak. Property Location: Jessup. Seller: Karen L Ross. Amount: $271,500.

Andrew Charles Knife. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Thomas A Garubba III. Amount: $339,000.

BC Property Holdings LLC. Property Location: Mayfield. Seller: Joan Ofcharsky. Amount: $250,000.

Tegna Broadcast Holdings LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: PA Moosic 16 Montage Mtn. Road LLC. Amount: $1,047,000.

J Michael Tedesco. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Leah E Klena. Amount: $460,000.

Michael L Brown. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Jeannine Miller. Amount: $770,000.

Mary T Dunleavy. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Alexander Kumming Chang. Amount: $307,500.

William R Barker. Property Location: Moscow. Seller: James Pehanick. Amount: $499,000.

Michael A Crider. Property Location: Moscow. Seller: Elwood Wesley Perry III. Amount: $255,000.

Vincent Cosimo Russo. Property Location: Moscow. Seller: Frank W Hubbard. Amount: $375,000.

Kevin Davis. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Dennis J Battle (NBM). Amount: $265,000.

Joseph A Hampton. Property Location: Olyphant. Seller: Salvatore B Cerra. Amount: $280,000.

Timothy McAndrew. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Allison Thomas. Amount: $400,000.

Brook Street Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Astro Equipment Co. Amount: $725,000.

123 MJ Enterprise LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Green Tree Realty Partners LLC. Amount: $650,000.

KJMSAM LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Chip Realty LLC. Amount: $250,000.

DDC Lackawanna LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Rosado Headquarters LLC. Amount: $525,000.

Karen L Thomas. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Fred J Kirijan. Amount: $320,000.

Joseph Scolere. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Mona R Griffer. Amount: $270,000.

Robert Washington Rutty. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Outlook Design & Construction Inc. Amount: $563,245.

Ann O Farias. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Mark Lewis Johnson. Amount: $445,000.

Yee Wing Tung. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller Charles Heim. Amount: $313,000.

Kaylan Routhu. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Frank J Perna. Amount: $590,000.

Peter G Fazio. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Thomas J Cesarini. Amount: $341,500.

Carlin Shea. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Sean James Grady. Amount: $307,500.

James J Conaboy. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: June Regni Est. Amount: $335,000.

Michael J Jenkins. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Patrica A Heil. Amount: $325,000.

JKM Realty Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Joseph G Pannick. Amount: $350,000.

Fast Realty LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Two Cat Realty LLC. Amount: $300,000.

James H Chadwick Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller J Ward Fitzpatrick. Amount: $260,000.

Arthur C Miller. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Linday Zipay. Amount: $310,000.

Shirley Granger. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $288,600.

Catherine Pope. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $250,125.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Eric R Huff. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: David Harrison. Amount: $339,900.

Russell B Gisewhite. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Linda J. Royer. Amount: $325,000.

Lawrence J Roke. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Todd Lee Miller Sr. Amount: $326,000.

Bay Head. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Pittston Twp. Volunteer Fire Department No. 1. Amount: $319,000.

Travis A Sciandra. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: William James Michaels. Amount: $288,000.

Matthew J Moss. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Seller: Gary P. Boberick. Amount: $259,000.

Nicole M Emerick. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: James Elias, Amount: $250,000.

Anthony Biscotto. Property Location: Duryea. Seller: Joseph F Andrews. Amount: $335,000.

Kerry George. Property Location” Fairview Twp. Seller: Kerry Swiech. Amount: $323,000.

Matthew Montville. Property Location: Laflin. Seller: Christopher J. Menedez. Amount: $340,000.

Robert Anastasio. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Bobbie J Patla. Amount: $263,500.

Jessica J Pwalowski. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Holly Keefe. Amount: $327,500.

Jennifer Breitenbach. Property Location: Forty Fort. Seller: Terry Smith. Amount: $300,000.

Matthew V Benzinger. Property Location: Forty Fort. Seller: Jennifer Breitenbach. Amount: $332,180.

Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Collburn Joint Revocable Trust. Amount: $489,900.

Holly E Keefe. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Cartus Financial Corp. Amount: $489,900.

Leonard M Evans. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: T. Colin Trebilcock. Amount: $375,050.

Sean M Clark. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Bruce D. Lefkowitz. Amount: $525,000.

Michael O Bowser. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Joseph Zelenack. Amount: $290,000.

Jagpal Deo. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Hazleton DG LLC. Amount: $1,558,000.

Ariele Domashinski. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Seller: Frank Dipino Jr. Amount: $260,000.

Richard Cardoni. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Walden Estate Inc. Amount: $284,630.

AJT Properties LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Luzerne County Sheriff. $278,289.

Andrew Judge. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Gandolfo Taravella. Amount: $420,000.

Khushbu D Desai. Property Location: Laflin. Seller: Patrick J Patte. Amount: $320,000.

Anthony D Bruno II. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: John D. Brougher. Amount: $322,000.

Shmuel Hershkop. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Joseph P Narins. Amount: $310,000.

64 Union St. LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Thomas C Thomas Co. Amount: $399,000.

Brenda Jordan. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Larry J Whitehead. Amount: $287,700.

Daniel H Kallal. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Andrew Townes Smith. Amount: $530,000.

Daniel John Dallas Jr. Property Location: Conyngham. Seller: Kenneth J. Temborski. Amount: $1,480,000.

Joshua E Mason. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Paul Darling. Amount: $337,500.

Laura J Kapalka. Property location: Duryea. Seller: James J. Pliska. Amount: $260,000.

David W Sincavage. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: Mark Murphy. Amount: $415,000.

Yonne S Krashkevich. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: Artur Manasyan. Amount: $368,000.

Kong Qiang Chen. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Churchview Realty Inc. Amount: $371,332.

John Anthony McHale. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Seller: Laurie Gunshore. Amount: $320,000.

Robert Bell. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: James H Ashenfelter. Amount: $300,000.

Guy Tolerico. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Cheryl M Pecora to Guy Tolerico. Amount: $270,000.

Justin Michael Metz. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Thomas A. Smith. Amount: $290,000.

Rivka Kleinman. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: NEPA Property Investors LLC. Amount: $270,000.

MONROE COUNTY

HFICO LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Robert and Jane Clawson. Amount: $395,000.

Thurston and Kelly Reinhart. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Bryan Fuerst and Dennis Forde Jr. Amount: $355,000.

Jessica and Rosemary Padilla. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: JHJF Properties LLC. Amount: $365,000.

Jacques Jean. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. T/A Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $329,900.

Abraham Goldstein. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Owen Lee. Amount: $430,000.

Jeannine Leager and Russell Dunbar III. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Kevin and Jill Miller. Amount: $327,000.

Arby’s Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Sybra LLLC F/K/A Sybra of Michigan LLC SB/M Sybra Inc. Amount: $1. Tax basis: $559,551.

David Camp and Gwen Borowsky. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Arthur and Andrea Jennerich. Price: $575,000.

Bernice Claxton-Stapleton and Frankie Stapleton. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Price: $308,500.

Jaime and Jessica Hidalgo. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Michael Delcampt Trust. Amount: $420,000.

David Obiesie. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $304,500.

Piotr Olejnik and Paulina Galik. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Stephen and Donna Hallberg. Amount: $380,000.

Peggy and Rodney Merwine. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Mario and Illise Arvelo. Amount: $330,000.

Justin and Christine Bove. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Joshua and Kristin Shannon. Amount: $378,500.

NP 830 LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Laurel Beverage Co. Amount: $450,000.

Michael and Brandie Carter. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Adrian Martens. Amunt: $299,900.

Christopher and Nancy Fan. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Stanislaw Wnorowski and Thomas Gontarz. Amount: $317,500.

Leigh Hopkins and Jacqueline Junkins-Hopkins. Property Location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: William MacMillan III and Donna Wood. Amount: $850,000.

Leonid Ivanov and Alexis Santiago-Cabanas. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: David and Lynette Quaresimo. Amount: $399,000.

Vladimir Leibson and Raisa Reznikas. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: RJA Development Corp. Amount: $292,200.

Gosia Sobieszczuk. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Central Penn Capital Management LLC. Amount: $309,175.

Erik Paige and Cheryl Hall-Paige. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Joun and Choon An. Amount: $332,500.

HFICO LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Lamplighter Associates. Amount: $372,000.

Jay and Donna Galaini. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Joyce Mennella. Price: $330,000.

HFICO LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: GAO Global LLC. Amount: $950,000.

Jan Bulinsky. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Marek Morawiec Est., Daiana and Elizabeth Morawiec (exec.). Amount: $322,000.

HFICO LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Charlene Walter. Amount: $347,000.

Turning Wheel Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Debra and Curtis Herman. Amount: $313,000.

Pre-Insulated Metal Technologies Inc. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Northwoods Commercial Properties Inc. Amount: $5,500,000.

Natalie George. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $332,143.

Liberty One Realty LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: 383 Ventures LLC. Amount: $443,000.

Eric Powders. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Spartak Holding Group LLC, Oval Management of PA LLC (managing member). Amount: $303,000.

Tiffany Guirand. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Joel Anthony Inc. Amount: $343,000.

Joan Maniaci and Melissa Clarke. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Thomas and Joyce Flattery. Amount: $430,000.

296 Washington Street LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Shiva Real Estate Investors and Management LLC. Amount: $862,500.

260 Great Bear LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: James and Anne Neitzel. Amount: $300,000.

Beltzville Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Hollow Enterprises Inc. Amount: $850,000.

Sterowski’s Car Wash LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Mountain Car Care LP, Geryville Associates LLC. Amount: $600,000.

Richard and Samantha Kim. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Paul and Carolyn Rodriguez Trust. Amount: $299,000.

Ronald and Kathy Papera. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Avram Hornik and Katharine Damora. Amount: $825,000.

Niagale Fofana. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $313,500.

Paul and Jennifer Ferry. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Michael and Jayne Klem. Amount: $424,000.

Richard and Larisa Leist. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Gregory and Suzanne Muth. Amount: $720,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Yanbulat and Dinara Iskhakov. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller; Mary Paluzzi. Amount: $300,000.

Charles Scott Mainor. Porperty Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Gail Brown Wershing Liv. Tr., Brown Wershing & Diane L Despopoulos Sheibley. Amount: $299,000.

Matthew Patrick and Margaret Louise Gowland. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Virginia Carbone. Amount: $260,000.

Iourii R Minenko. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: David Schlossberg Est. by Peter Schlossberg. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Amount: $305,000.

Jason T and Amber Desane. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Kevin and Rosanna Fratto O’Connell. Amount: $250,000.

Douglas and Melanie Martin. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller; James A and Catherine A Stillittano. Amount: $260,000.

Gene and Patrica J Gillen. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Cezary and Agnieska Potyrala. Amount: $280,000.

John A and Jennifer R Moeller Jr. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: ATD Park Slope LLC. Amount: $344,000.

Luis and Diane O’Campo. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Art and Aida Benshoof. Amount: $340,000.

John L and Laura D Strika. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Scott Dalrymple, Melissa McCole. Amount: $649,000.

John and Lorraine Gillen. North. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Gene A and Patricia Gillen. Amount: $343,000.

Barlas and Candis Rene Yuce. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Martin Devaney. Amount: $385,000.

Storage Land PA LLC. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Resort Construction Co., Inc. Amount: $550,000.

Amy Marciano, Maria Cuartas. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Dominic J Mastri Jr. Amount: $325,000.

Roy Allen and Gretchen Margaret Finney Jr. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: PAR Associates Profit Sharing Plan FBO Phillip H Zaks. Amount: $310,000.

Christopher and Kelly Holtz. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $325,750.

Melissa and Joseph Galli. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Eleanor K Hunderfund. Amount: $310,000.

ASDIP LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Charles W Kerri Ann Lockwood Jr. Amount: $750,000.

John and Laura Zebitsch. Warren and Bernard Melone. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Matthew and Lauren Angelo-Seltzer. Amount: $675,000.

Matthew and Lauren Angelo Seltzer, Joseph and Eileen Koretz Giampaolo. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Christopher Kasler. Amount: $260,000.

Christian and Stephanie Soucher. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: William and Elaine Akley. Amount: $337,000.

John and Sheila Vaccaro. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Edward S and Sonia M Sperduto. Amount: $365,000.

Janice Roven. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Michael and Kimberly A Desau. Amount: $365,000.

Gold Medal Properties LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Jadwin Associates. Amount: $1,052,000.

Equity Trust Co, Robert Kaufman (IRA). Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Woodloch Pines inc. Amount: $589,900.

John and Tracey Murphy. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Toby G and Nissen Frishman. Amount: $303,500.

The Conservation Fund. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: John Paul Volpe, Steven Daryl Guthrie. Amount: $253,200.

Krista Von Werne, Kalynne Von Werne. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller Louis M and Jan A Bruno. Amount: $275,000.

Tracey E Vitchers. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: David and Susan Novak. Amount: $300,000.

Robert Radley. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Edgar B and Kathleen A Brannon. Amount: $420,000.

Arthur Zeroulias, Belinda Doyle. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Scott N and Karen L Cowern. Amount: $393,000.

Matthew and Jean Confusione. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Joseph and Denise R Fretta. Amount: $669,000.

Robert W and Patricia A Harmon. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Maryanne Monteodorisio. Amount: $299,000.

John P and Mary T Shea. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Brian H Wright. Amount: $465,000.

Frederick C and Maria D Velazquez. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller; Ronald L and Lee Emerson. Amount: $280,000.

Frank and Aleta Loweree. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Eric L Domin (TR), Estate of Domin Survivors. Amount: $327,500.

Robert J and Jennifer Myers. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Gina Tasselmeyer, Gina and John J Fauzio. Amount: $272,000.

James A and Kara L Cleffi. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: David M and Shannon F McCormick. Amount: $485,000.

Heather and Bruce Greenspan. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Edward and Genevieve Fays. Seller: $395,000.

Christopher R and Jean E Ritchie. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Paul F, David F, Carolynn R, & Mark L Stoddard, Virginia Lee Stoddard DeLoach, Fox’s Laier LLC. Amount: $1,400,000.

Christopher W Giltz. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Stephen and Cynthia McClelland. Amount: $499,500.

Anne Allende. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Peggy B Bruton. Amount: $695,000.

Anthony B and Paura A Scott. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Barbara, Patrick, Luann & Frank Giordano. Amount: $365,000.

Alena A and Anthony Verderame. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Thomas S Taylor, Nicolas Lesbros. Amount: $345,000.

Edlyn K and James C Richelderfer. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Graig and Elise D Finch Henriques. Amount: $310,000.

Roger E and Carolyn A Gerber. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rita Colaiaco. Amount: $252,000.

Dexter and Eileen Bardney. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Nora T Hoffman. Amount: $420,000.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

SMM Holdings, LLC .Property Location: South Manheim Twp. Seller: Ruggiero Family Ltd Partnership, Mary T.Ruggiero, General Partner. Amount: $445,000.

Carl and Nancy Wenrich. Property Location: South Manheim Twp. Seller: Josef Oggier. Amount: $775,000.

Andrew and Rebecca Netzhik. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Seller: Matthew and Hannah Wheeler. Amount: $385,800.

Matthew Edmonds and Kayla Edmonds. Property Location: West Penn Twp. Seller: Justin Magluido. Amount: $299,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Joseph E and Elaine S Brennan. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Borel Builders Inc. Amount: $330,758.

Daniel James and Tiffany Marie Cross. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Paul J and Colleen M Healey. Amount: $319,500.

Mark and Kathleen Slywka. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Seller: F. Patrick, Francis R & Gladys G Bernet. Amount: $470,000.

Scott and Holly Arnold. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Jeffrey E and Elizabeth K Bluhm. $409,000.

David Jayne. Property Location: Braintrim Twp. Seller: Gary L Seymour, Gila Lehigh Seymour Beers, Gayle Marie Seymour Lehto, Gene Allen Seymour. Amount: $295,385.38.

Michael E and Patti A McGonagle. Property Location: Factoryville. Seller: Jay Francis Scala, Mark Jude Scala, Joseph John Scala, Marilyn J Scala. Amount: $286,652.

Lonewood Farms LLC. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Seller: Grand Stride LLC. Amount: $311,664.91.

Leonard Crawford Electric LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Boro. Seller: Lori Terrana. Amount: $270,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Claudia J and Arlin R Thrush. Property Location: Main Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $452,000.

Eric C and Melissa S Benscoter. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $640,000.

Michael Scott and Erin S Snyder Jr. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $356,839.

John A and Alice C Bizzak Jr. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Muncy Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $521,500.

Direkt Group LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Booth Scrap Yard & Recycling Center LLC. Amount: $850,000.

James A and Jennifer R Hyde. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $320,150.

Bloomsburg (Columbia) DG LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Sterling Bank. Amount: $1,222,000.

Daniel S and Mary K Fisher. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $400,000.

Adam H and Patricia B Comstock. Property Location: Mifflin Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $351,500.

Joshua J Gross. Property Location: Beaver Twip. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $338,000.

Leonard G and Vicky M Baker II. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,493.

Brian Klingerman. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Kurian Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Montour Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Dina Gaughan. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $396,000.

Paula M Perry. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $281,250.

Ronald Donati. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $260,000.

Lackawanna Executive Park LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $2,500,000.

1330 Berger Holdings LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $952,200.

John P Casey. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Stifel bank & Trust. Amount: $275,000.

Nicholas J Colarossi. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $385,000.

Christina M Schultz. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $263,500.

Marti J Pane. Property Location: Elmhurst. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $480,000.

Alessandra M Striefsky.. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $368,286.

Ian R Farr. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $365,000.

Derek Felsman. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $352,500.

Bret D Naugle. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Home Point Financial Corp. Amount: $298,160.

Robert Moran. Property Location: Jermyn. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $380,000.

ATR LaPlume LLC. Property Location: La Plume Twp. Lender: Wayne bank. Amount: $800,000.

Andrew Charles Knife. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $346,288.

Andrew Howe. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $308,000.

Wayne R Butler. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $400,000.

BC Property Holdings LLC. Property Location: Mayfield. Lender: Dime bank. Amount: $250,000.

J Michael Tedesco. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $368,00.

Joseph Amato Rev Tr. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $1,000,000.

Michael L Brown. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $577,500.

Maria Barker. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: Weichert Financial Services. Amount: $495,337.

Vincent Cosimo Russon. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $275,000.

Michael J Arcangelo. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $364,000.

Linda R Bush. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Mortgage & Security Agreement. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $2,950,000.

Steven P Brzozowski. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $261,600.

Shayna Chuff. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $319,000.

Joseph A Hampton. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $266,000.

Stephen A Wzorek. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $264,300.

Robert S Griffin. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: Wells Fargo bank. Amount: $250,000.

Earl Harvey. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $344,000.

Timothy McAndrew. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Deephaven Mortgage LLC. Amount: $340,000.

Ronald Donati. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $260,000.

Jason Holly. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $256,000.

David Samaniego. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Homebridge Financial Services Inc. Amount: $279,228.

Powderly Industries LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: PS bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Timothy J Moran. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $320,000.

Allied Services Personal Care Inc. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $20,000,000.

Brok Street Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $580,000.

123 MJ Enterprise LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Velocity Commercial Capital LLC. Amount: $487,500.

Tara Russo. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $800,000.

ATR Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $800,000.

LRV Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $350,000.

J Alberta Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $850,000.

John M Dougherty. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $410,000.

Nicholas J Colarossi. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $385,000.

PVN Inc. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Century 3 Main Partners LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Allied Health Care Services. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $20,000,000.

Michael A Viola III. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $256,000.

Joseph Scolere. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $256,500.

Nicole Shaffer. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $390,000.

Robert Washington Rutty. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $478,758.

Yee Wing Tung. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Loandepot Com LLC. Amount: $250,400.

Robert A Russini. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $484,350.

Bijan Reza Ahmadzadeh. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $452,000.

Hung M La. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Joel M Shapiro. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Suntrust Bank. Amount: $261,600.

Sean P Castellani. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Amerisave Mortgage Corp. Amount: $332,000.

Colby Kalinowski. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $543,940.13.

Joseph John Gaughan III. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $287,439.

Kalyan Routhu. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $590,000.

Michael Joseph Speranzo. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $318,400.

Peter G Fazio. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $273,200.

Jeffrey Alan Radle. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $285,000.

James J Kuzmak. Property Location: Throop. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Carlin Shea. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $301,929.

Paul D Griffing. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $282, 279.

James J Conaboy. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $268,000.

Michael J Jenkins. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $308,750.

JKM Realty Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Mario Costa. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $361,000.

Rodman Charles Azar. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $601,600.

Richard Reddock. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PA State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $270,000.

Matthew Orr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $425,000.

Vincent M Munley. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Freedom Mtge Corp. Amount: $260,149.

Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., Amount: $400,000.

Arthur C Miller. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $263,500.

Michael G Sheruda. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: $477,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Gerald D Gunster II. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: MERS. Amount: $300,000.

Sean Thomas. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $350,000.

Russell B Gisewhite. Property Location: lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $310,337.

Lawrence J Roke. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,800.

Travis A Sciandra. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $273,600.

Matthew J Moss. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Lender: Mortgage America Inc. Amount: $261,616.

Kerry George. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $258,400.

Jessica R Frohman. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $254,500.

Matthew Montville. Property Location: Laflin. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $323,000.

Robert Anastasio. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $263,500.

Judith A Sterowski. Property ocation: Ross Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,000.

Jessica J Pawlowski. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS: Amount: $924,750.

Charles S Brown. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $855,000.

Jennifer Breitenbach. Property Location: Forty Fort. Lender: MERS. Amount: $450,000.

Jennifer Breitenbach. Property Location: Forty Fort. Lender: Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $450,000.

Matthew V Benzinger. Property Location: Forty Fort. Lender: MERS. Amount: $298,500.

Holly E Keefe. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $318,435.

John Ormando. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $389,300.

Raymond D Guy III. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: MERS Amount: $250,000.

Sean M Clark. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $420,000.

Arielle Domashinski. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $252,200.

Robert Bejeski. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $282,000.

James A Wood. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: MERS. Amount: $444,200.

Kelly Malarkey. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $290,165.

Donald Behm. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,000.

RFJB Development Group LLC. Property Location: Pittston. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $275,000.

Andrew Judge. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $320,000.

Khushbu D Desai. Property Location: Laflin. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Jeffrey A Sewesky. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $331,000.

Danielle L Bruno. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $257,600.

Evergreen MHC LLC. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amoount: $760,000.

Robert Ference. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $478,000.

Davison Monk Holdings LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $350,000.

DM & DM Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Sarah Block. Property Location Bear Creek. Lender: MERS. Amount: $400,000.

Larissa Aguilar. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $433,600.

TFP Limited III LP. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $4,400,000.

Nancy Ziomek. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $313,300.

380 Scott Street RE LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Covenant Bank. Amount: $470,000.

Pennsylvania Child Care LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: S&T Bank. Amount: $25,000,000.

TFP Limited II LP. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank, Amount: $500,000.

90 Union Street LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $1,084,000.

64 Union Street LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $1,084,000.

LAER Holdings Group LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $350,000.

LRV Holdings LLC. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $350,000.

David L Elston. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $351,300.

Gary Jordan. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $273,762.

Denzal Construction Co LLC. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $270,000.

Adam Boyce. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $275,500.

John A Costello. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $464,000.

Thomas Stephen Franko II. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $328,500.

Scott F Linde. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Hawk’s Lair LLC. Property Location: Foster Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $440,000.

Edward J Wilson. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $447,500.

Robert J Lenahan Jr. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $306,000.

Daniel H Kallal. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $339,000.

Michael P Strenchock. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $265,500.

DHD V LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: Branch Banking and Trust Co. Amount: $600,000.

CAPA Holdings LLC. Property Location: Pittston. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $572,000.

Boreal Properties LLC.property Location: Kingston. Lender: Lima One Capital LLC. Amount: $304,960.

Jerome E Soroka. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $423,000.

Nicholas M Daddio. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $267,000.

Wei Du. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $310,000.

Joshua E Mason. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $309,065.

David A Ladonis. Property Location: Hollenback Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $285,000.

David W Sincavage. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $315,000.

Yvonne S Krashkevich. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $294,400.

Joseph J Dominick. Property Location: Wyoming. Lender: MERS. Amount: $252,000.

Doyle Commercial Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Sutton Holdings Limited Liability Co. Property Location: Ashley. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Justin Michael Metz. Property Lcoation: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $296,235.

Charles A Thennes. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $348,000.

Joseph L Riviello. Prperty Location: Duryea. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Sander R Gottlieb. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $448,000.

William M Beekman III. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $397,385.

ARA Management LLC. Property Location: Foster Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $409,500.

Falls Deli & Gas LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $263,000.

Tri-Mountain Realty I LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $6,300,000.

J Daniel Hanley. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $303,500.

Joseph Delia. Property Location: Nuangola. Lender: MERS. Amount: $375,000.

James A Brogna. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $314,000.

Rivka Kleinman. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: MERS. Amount: $265,109.

MONROE COUNTY

ABC Pocono Properties LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Sharestates Investments DACL LLC. Amount: $405,000.

William Kiraly. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $360,000.

Jacques Jean. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $318,889.

Abraham Goldstein. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $365,500.

Russell Dunbar III and Jeannine Leager. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $310,650.

David Camp and Gwen Borowsky. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: WSFS Mortgage. Amount: $459,952.

Bernice Claxton-Stapleton and Frankie Stapleton. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $302,911.

Jaime and Jessica Hidalgo. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Evesham Mortgage LLC. Amount: $336,000.

Hannig Development LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $281,250.

Peggy and Rodney Merwine. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $313,500.

Christine and Justin Bove. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Guaranteed Rate Affinity LLC. Amount: $302,800.

OM Shrim Inc. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $650,000.

NP 830 LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Walter Pula. Amount: $700,000.

James and Susan Benn. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $341,964.

Kollar Properties LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Henry and Suzan Guberman. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $350,000.

Leonid Ivanov, Alexis Santiago-Cabanas. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Amount: $379,050.

Pocono Summit Realty LLC. Property Location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: Branch Banking and Trust Co. Amount: $6,000,000.

Gregory Jones and Patricia Medina-Jones. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. LP. Amount: $328,928.

Gosia Sobieszczuk. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Summit Mortgage Corp. Amount: $303,574.

Exeter Blakeslee Lot 110 Land LLC, Exeter Operating Partnership IV LP, Exeter Industrial REIT IV LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $161,400,000.

James and Lisa Flanagan. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $331,000.

Shawnee Power LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: MUFG Union Bank NA. Amount: $1,400,000.

HFICO LLC. Property location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $650,000.

Givi and Irma Lauren. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Amount: $300,000.

Henry and Susan Walker. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $350,000.

Donna Porcino. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $480,000.

Magnolia Properties LP, Truc Do (gen partner). Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $300,000.

Liberty One Realty LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $310,100.

Mario and Mary Scavello. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $400,000.

Tiffany Guirand. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Apex Home Loans Inc. Amount: $320,336.

Michael Miller, 296 Washington Street LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $645,000.

260 Great Bear LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Loan Funder LLC Series 9962. Amount: $273,000.

Darrell Carter, Michelle Foster-Carter. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Mortgage America Inc. Amount: $332,634.

Beltzville Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: New Tripoli Bank. Amount: $680,000.

Sterowski’s Car Wash LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $480,000.

Pennsylvania Properties LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Finance of America Commercial LLC. Amount: $301,000.

James Schwartz III. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Amount: $461,646.

CMBK Resort Holdings LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $70,000,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Tracey E Vitchers. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $255,000.

John P and Mary T Shea. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $372,000.

Anthony B and Laura Scott. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,000.

Vincent F and Susan Lepore. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $329,696.

Jay R and Helen T Benson. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Charles Scott Mainor. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $293,584.

Christopher and Kelly Holtz. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $260,600.

Levi F Travis. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $268,439.

Amy Marciano, Maria Cuartas. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: Dominc J Mastri Jr. Amount: $344,160.

John A and Jennifer Moeller. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $337,555.

Patricia D and Daniel L Welch. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $269,000.

Joseph and Victoria Becker. Property Location: Matamoras. Lender: MERS. Amount: $281,000.

Mihaela Nistor. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $515,539.

John M and Nicole R Wagner. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $396,500.

Teresa Olimpaito. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $415,000.

Jerry Heying. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Newtek Small business Finance LLC. Amount: $330,000.

Iourit R Minenko. Property Location: Tannersville. Lender: MERS. Amount: $299,475.

Mary Monaghan and Douglas F Barnes, Jeffrey Monaghan. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $470,000.

Jozef and Dale E Kozek. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $380,800.

Peter Fabricant (TR), Son McLaren (TR), Peter Fabricant Liv. Tr. Lender: MERS. Amount: $900,000.

Warren and Bernarda Melone, John and Laura Zebitsch. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $475,000.

James A and Kara L Cleffi. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $388,000.

Lawrence and Teresa O’Leary. Property Location: Milford. Lender MERS. Amount: $328,560.

Polise Group LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Michael John and Jacqueline C Shewchuk (TR). Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: United Nations Federal Credit Union. Amount: $270,000.

Garrin Craig and Brittany Saccento. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $388,248.

Matthew M and Lorene C Hartigan. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $430,000.

Richard J and Daphne M Besten. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $340,000.

Scott Stiner (TR), Douglas Toth (TR), Karen Tomaine 2017 Irrev TR. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $880,000.

Steven and Carmella Cameron. Lender: Citibank. Amount: $448,000.

Anthony and Danielle Trochiano. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union. Amount: $359,000.

Kaylynne and Krista Vonwerne. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,019.

Christian and Stephanie Soucier. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $254,249.

Peter T and Amy J Coelho Kowal. Property Location: Milford. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Barlas and Candis Rene Yuce. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,000.

Heather and Bruce Greenspan. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $316,000.

Janice Roven. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $292,000.

Milissa and Richard R Wenzel. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $253,000.

Storage Land PA LLC. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $445,000.

Frank and Tina Cirri. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Frank and Dianna Broussard. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $464,620.

Christopher W and Jean E Ritchie. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $552,000.

Peter A and Dina Williams. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $255,416.

Christopher Giltz. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $399,600.

Cory Brian and Jennifer Marie Musselman. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $479,700.

Belinda Doyle, Arthur Zeroulias. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $314,000.

Matthew and Jean Confusione. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: Joseph and Denice R Fretta. Amount: $559,200.

Eileen N and Dexter Bardney. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $336,000.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

David High. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender:1st Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Shree RK, Realty, LLC. Property Location: Tamaqua. Lender:1st Columbia Bank. Amount: $738,000.

Andrew and Rebecca Netzhik. Property Location: East Ridgeview Drive. Lender: Mortgage America, Inc. Amount: $365,700.

WYOMING COUNTY

Daniel James and Tiffany Marie Cross. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $303,525.

Mark and Kathleen Slywka. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $370,000.

Kurt J and Lisa R Fetterman. Property Location: Northmoreland Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $292,500.

Scott and Holly Arnold. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $266,750.

Steven Fritz, Erica Lipton, Bart Edward Lipton. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $368,100.

Lonewood Farms LLC. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Lender: Robert C Friedman. Amount: $313,898.

Robert Hivner. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $290,168.