Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Cynthia M. Troup. Property Location: Pine Twp. Seller: L. Philip Rothermel. Amount: $510,000.

Christopher J. Lapos. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Clair Jeramie Barber. Amount: $372,000.

Eric L. Verse. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Seller: Frederick G. Swingle. Amount: $408,000.

Ralph I. Urey. Property Location: Roaringcreek Twp. Seller: Ten-Thirty-Three Inc. Amount: $305,000.

Michael G. Borland. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Seller: William V. Hudon. Amount: $364,900.

Tanishrushi Realty LLC. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Seller: Frank P. Baker. Amount: $2,730,000.

Michael Sosnoski. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Seller: John R. Stout Jr. Amount: $491,000.

Matthew J. Polinski. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Michael T. Loughlin. Amount: $320,000.

Alan C. Kemmerer. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Seller: Robert A. Seesholtz. Amount: $400,000.

John H. Kendall. Property Location: Orange Twp. Seller: John C. Holanda. Amount: $332,000.

Kokilaba LLC. Property Location: Briarcreek. Seller: Aarch LLC. Amount: $435,000.

Christopher Robert Scheffer. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: A.V. Realty Solutions LLC. Amount: $310,000.

Elijah J. Jung. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Seller: Angelo C. Venditti. Amount: $490,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Adams CATV Inc. Property Location: Carbondale City. Amount: $350,000.

Adams CATV Inc. Property Location: Carbondale City. Amount: $250,000.

Oksana Batovkina. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Jeffrey D. Osborne. Amount: $495,000.

San Cataldo Properties LLC. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: JSB Enterprises. Amount: $1,300,000.

John Boniewicz. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: MVH Holdings LLC. Amount: $257,000.

Boccella & Daughters Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Mark T. Serrenti. Amount: $470,000.

Louis Riddle. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: George Michael Cole III. Amount: $320,000.

Thomas Anthony Langan Jr. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Joshua Michael Levine. Amount: $391,000.

Emily M. Bebzydoski. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Frances M. Coyne. Amount: $305,000.

`Kiara I. Zuzzio. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Seller: Thomas D. Mallas. Amount: $305,000.

William S. Maglio. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Raymond Burke Jr. Amount: $321,000.

Gary Desanto. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Keith Cherry. Amount: $600,000.

Jude McDonough. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Alu Carmen. Amount: $370,000.

Daniel F. Edwards. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Thomas A. Fotta. Amount: $260,000.

Brookfield Relocation Inc. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Luke Caggiano. Amount: $275,000.

John W. Munley. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Brookfield Relocation Inc. Amount: $275,000.

Edward Sadauskas. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: Kevin J. Janeski. Amount: $285,000.

Randy Lucas. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Seller: Edward A. Chabalowski.Sr. Amount: $370,000.

Thomas M. Churilla. Property Location: Roaring Brook T wp. Seller: Fine Line Homes LP. Amount: $393,800.

Jeffrey Gingerich. Property Location; Scranton City. Seller: Michael B. Harris. Amount: $348,500.

Heather M. Mecone. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Joseph McDonald. Amount: $285,000.

JBAS Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Surf Associates. Amount: $400,000.

JBAS Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Two Hundred Thirty Six Penn Partnership. Amount: $400,000.

CMARQ LLC. Property Location; Scranton City. Seller: SPQR Holdings LLC. Amount: $270,000.

Swapna Nandigama. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Herbert Smith. Amount: $295,000.

Bruce W. Ott. Property Location: So. Abington T wp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $334,000.

Herbert Smith Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $263,000.

Salvatore P. Parlopiano III. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Scott Billets. Amount: $250,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: William J. Renfer. Amount: $440,000.

Paul T. Murphy. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Amount: $440,000.

Jody Patrick Fanning. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Thomas H. Cragoe. Amount: $383,000.

Dylan Degilio. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Salvatore Aquilina. Amount: $255.000.

Jon Beckley. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Terrence J. Brazill. Amount: $370,000.

Melissa Blanchard. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Travis Mason. Amount: $268,000.

William J. Strong. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Lindsey Fanning. Amount: $316,000.

Joshua Alexander Jacks Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $270,000.

Keyur Mavani. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Panka Patel. Amount: $497,500

Mary Hodel. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $334,000.

Nader Ahmed Abul-Ela. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Charles W. Dennis. Amount: $338,000.

Carmen Alu. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Colin H. O’Donohoe. Amount: $369,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Robert Grieshop. Amount: $374,900.

Michael Hetzel. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corp. Amount: $374,900.

Jeffrey Peter Zymblosky. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc Amount: $475,000.

K & J Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Seller: Fifth Third Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.

Elizabeth Martin. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: Travis Martin. Amount: $254,109.

Danny’s Car Spa Inc. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Kenneth C. Santarelli. Amount: $410,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

16 Delaware Ave. Co. Property Location: West Pittston. Seller: Q&A Barat LLC. Amount: $380,000.

Susan M. Ostrowski. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Yosef Yarmush. Amount: $275,000.

Sand Springs Development Corporation. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Vincent M. O’Berto. Amount: $347,001.

Jonathon Verdetto. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Timothy J. Hennemann. Amount: $272,000.

David B. Berlin. Property Location: Hollenback Twp. Seller: Robert Harlan Croop Jr. Amount: $300,000.

National Retail Property Trust. Property Location: White Haven. Seller: 601 Church Street Properties LLC. Amount: $1,250,000.

Susquehanna Hazleton PA Landlord LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Station Partnership LP. Amount: $1,570,323.

Kristy Rollins. Property Location Jackson Twp. Seller: Peter Eckman. Amount: $250,000.

Dillon Companies Inc. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Seller: TH Minit Markets LLC. Amount: $507,407.

Turkey Hill LP. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Seller: TH Minit Markets LLC. Amount: $1,715,833.

Branch Banking & Trust Company. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: FNCB Bank. Amount: $750,000.

John C. Loucks. Property Location: Bear Creek. Seller: Stacey Woodard. Amount: $420,000.

Greg Riebel. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: Forest Pond LLC. Amount: $446,371.

Sand Springs Development Corporation. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: James Ney. Amount: $297,900.

Paul J. Sedlak Jr. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Thomas P. Morris. Amount: $305,000.

Toni A. Steinson. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Tara M. Harmonosky. Amount: $287,000.

Patrick Deats. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: John M. Chakan. Amount: $269,000.

Shannon K. Gong. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Michael Cicioni. Amount: $280,000.

John L. Rossi. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Kelly Jones. Amount: $250,000.

John F. Sullivan. Property Location: Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Laura A. Storm. Amount: $391,000.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Medley Investments LLC. Amount: $3,500,000.

Adam Skarzynski. Property Location: Hunlock Twp. Seller: Steven Sutliff. Amount: $500,000.

PC WB LP. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Seller: NNN Wilkes-Barre PA Owner LP. Amount: $11,616,600.

Wilkes-Barre City to H&N Investments LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Amount: $600,000.

Diane Insalaco. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: James Ziegier. Amount: $262,500.

Andrew Wisdom. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Joseph Martin Lopez. Amount: $509,000.

Bolek Construction LLC. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Steven Hippeli. Amount: $329,000.

Dawn M. Nolan. Property Location: Laflin. Seller: John J. Koury. Amount: $319,150.

David M. Yamulia Jr. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Clean-N-Easy. Amount: $250,000.

Lawrence Amdur. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Bridget E. Ginuta. Amount: $256,000.

John D. Cenera Jr. Property Location: West Pittston. Seller: Judith A. Barone. Amount: $420,000.

David C. Chin. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Chadwick Reid Tucker. Amount: $279,000.

SMEJJ Inc. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Jacqueline A. Berger. Amount: $2,250,000.

Hotcakes Wilkes-Barre Venture LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Velebit WB LLC. Amount: $2,662,000.

Sand Springs Development Corporation. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Nirav Patel. Amount: $259,532.

Anthony J. Cicini. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Rebecca Jean Harowicz. Amount: $599,000.

Jason S. Harvell. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Amount: $485,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Paul E. Hatrak III. Amount: $485,000.

Neal Tarulli. Property Location: Bear Creek. Seller: David Ortiz. Amount: $269,900.

MONROE COUNTY

Kisco Holdings LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Ingeborg Fichter Menapace Residence Trust. Amount: $475,000.

Gwen Eagleton. Property Location; Stroud Twp. Seller: Robert Jakubowitz. Amount: $350,000.

Timothy Rosengrant. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: William Sloss. Amount: $850,000.

Zhaohul Chen. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Kara Sincavage. Amount: $435,000.

Ray & Pete Property Management LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Roger Hennett Jr. Amount: $600,000.

Vernon Northern Jr. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Charles McKeown. Amount: $383,000.

Joe Apreku. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Mohamed Lareef. Amount: $390,000.

Randle Thompson. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties T/A Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $317,000.

Brendan O’Connor. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Louis Scaltrito. Amount: $343,50.

Cordoba Properties LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Skinner Hill LLC. Amount: $295,000.

Sundaresan Subramaniam. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Michael McNamara. Amount: $500,000.

Jill Posner. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Ian Kieran. Amount: $499,000.

Yisroel Fischer. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: William Wilson. Amount: $414,000.

Kevin Wilson. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $309,000.

Robert Turner. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Epiphany Properties Inc. Amount: $319,000.

Miguel Perez. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Steven Wengerd. Amount: $299,000.

Bobby Bostick. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $349,000.

Dazhi Liu. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Sheldon Lisevitz-Uglik. Amount: $400,000.

Recycle Logistics Holdings LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: RPS Properties & Investment Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Vladimir Chernomaz. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Samantha Yap. Amount: $375,000.

Alexander Pulschen. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Justin Mullinax. Amount: $368,000.

Anthony Braccio. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Matthew Wagner. Amount: $375,000.

Chris Pasternak. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Connie Cruci. Amount: $353,000.

Jeffrey Plotnick. Property Location: Delaware Water Gap. Seller: Lori Mizhir. Amount: $345,000. 821 Rt. 115 Property LLC. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Emil Stenger. Amount: $250,000.

Beartown Cottages LLC. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Neil Cunningham. Amount: $250,000.

Jason Smith. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Patricia Smith. Amount: $450,000.

Bohdan Khomyk. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Peter Poremba. Amount: $385,000.

Simon Solano. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $373,000.

Joseph DeLaney. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Salvatore Ventrelli. Amount: $394,000.

Jason Volper. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Donald Duthaler. Amount: $310,000.

Carlos Berrios. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Sheldon Chud. Amount: $467,750.

Brian Hoop. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Norheast Investors Group Inc. Amount: $336,000.

Richard Kowey. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Kevin Koehler. Amount: $659,500.

Beikis Dimaren. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Peter Sandles. Amount: $330,000.

Emily Guerrieri. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Virginia Carroll. Amount: $535,000.

Joseph Massey. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $392,029.

Ryan McNeil. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Joseph Gaiotti. Amount: $375,000.

Matt Gennone. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: David Bernaus. Amount: $389,000.

Robert Targonski. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Robert Targonski. Amount: $430,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Carol A. Genovas. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Meredeth A. Maher. Amount: $310,000.

Kenneth Albanese. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Steven C. Blumenkranz. Amount: $345,000.

Walter Staab. Property Location; Delaware Twp. Seller: Robert Boyle. Amount: $320,000.

Brian Schenck. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Daniel Scot Kingston Sr. Amount: $297,500.

Russell Funk. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Jesse Beau Tashlik. Amount: $275,000.

Jose L. Martinez. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Hunter Homes LTD. Amount: $290,000.

Richard Kleh. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Robert Wright. Amount: $307,000.

Richard Badalamenti. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Anthony Catanzaro. Amount: $466,000.

William E. Ryan Jr. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Rudolf F. Wobito. Amount: $310,000.

Yuanbo Liu. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Andy F. Geron. Amount: $270,000.

Nicholas Seminario. Property Location; Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Gerrity Road LLC. Amount: $610,000.

Peter A. Favuzza. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: John Alfred Banks. Amount: $282,000.

KRMK Properties Corp. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $384,000.

Daniel J. Boyce. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Michael A. Ferer. Amount: $265,000.

Martin Studd. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Russell Gittle. Amount: $569,000.

602 Hidden Gorge LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Michael J. Kelly. Amount: $574,000.

Wilbert Leach. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Seyhan George Benjamin. Amount: $300,000.

Kenai Sehgal Revocable Trust. Property Location: Milford Borough. Seller: Robert Cole. Amount: $255,000.

Edward T. Ehler. Property Location: Milford Boro Seller: Barbara J. Buchanan. Amount: $258,000.

Matthew McLaughlin. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Wesley C. Wilder. Amount: $275,000.

James Gregory Pasa. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Peter C. Pinchot. Amount: $312,000.

Thomas Alders. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Michael D. Shoemaker. Amount: $525,000.

Leonard M. Rusiewicz. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Michel S. Kalin. Amount: $325,000.

Kopp Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Janet A. Costabile. Amount¨$300,000.

Sharmila Felecia. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Allan Y Tai. Amount: $325,000.

Belle Meade-Shohola LLC. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Christopher Barletto. Amount: $1,600,000.

David Branham. Property Location: Shohola T wp. Seller: Brian Swallow. Amount: $570,000.

James E. Marcino. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Douglas S. Dodds. Amount: $318,000.

M.A. Land LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Cloverleaf Realty of PA Inc. Amount: $1,045,000.

Paul F. Farina. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Amount: $324,900.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Bradford Hutchinson. Property Location: Pottsville. Seller: Blue Mt. Properties LLC. Amount: $261,000.

208 Dock Street Inc. Property Location: Schuylkill Haven. Seller: Tin Roof Group LLC. Amount: $335,000.

Patrick Leitzel. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Seller: James Kowatch. Amount: $340,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Gary John Barnes Jr. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Karen Walker. Amount: $269,900.

S Borel Inc. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: James H. Rice Jr Trustee. Amount: $411,000.

Vanessa Place Gowin. Property Location: Mehoopany Twp. Seller: John Place. Amount: $252,250.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Kevin E. Troup. Property Location: Pine Twp. Lender: Turbotville National Bank. Amount: $388,000.

Christopher J Lapos. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $343,900.

Eric L. Verse. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $416,772.

Tanishrushi Realty LLC. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,375,000.

Tanishrushi Realty LLC. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $862,500.

Prem Investments LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $965,000.

Matthew J. Polinski. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $304,000.

Anthony Court Associates. Property Location; Bloomsburg. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $575,000.

Joel D. Knoebel. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Lender: First Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $810,000.

JKLM Bloom Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $872,000.

Robert E. Weiss. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Don P. Bridenstine. Amount: $500,000.

Robert W. Samsel. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $451,846.

Mendenhall Hill LLC. Property Location: Pine Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.

Deborah A. Brokenshire. Property Location: Locust Twp. Lender: UNB Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Kevin L Knouse. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $470,000.

Alan C. Kemmerer. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: AdChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $425,000.

John H. Kendall Jr. Property Location: Orange Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $320,131.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Millennium Land Company LLC. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $10,811,020.

Cook Brothers Enterprises Inc. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Cynthia M. Dragwa. Property Location; Carbondale Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $252,000.

Oksana Batovkina. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $453,000.

San Cataldo Properties LLC. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $780,000.

Donald A. Loch Jr. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $264,000.

Thomas Garrahan. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: PA State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $383,000.

Boccella & Daughters Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $376,000.

Louis Riddle. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $256,000.

Thomas Anthony Langan Jr. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $391,000.

Michael Mancusco. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Michael F. Venn. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $335,000.

Grove Construction CO. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $330,000.

Settlers View LLC. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,100,000.

Cook Brothers Enterprises Inc. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Jeffrey P. Dandrea. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $996,000.

Jeffrey P. Dandrea. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $434,000.

Gary Desanto. Property Location: Moosic Borough. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $454,000.

Jude McDonough. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $296,000.

Daniel F. Edwards. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $247,000.

JTM Landholdings LLC. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $265,200.

Patrick Rogers. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: NBKC Bank. Amount: $342,899.

Brian P. Manning. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $615,000.

MSA Inc. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Jason C. Washo. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $277,000.

Mona Lee Clark. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk Amount: $326,245.

Laura Marie Sadauskas. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $279,000.

Randy Lucas. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $296,000.

Thomas M. Churilla. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $393,800.

G. Allen Miller. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $328,000.

Maiolatesi Farms LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $1,050,000.

535 Monroe LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Stephen Paluszek. Amount: $275,000.

Jeffrey P. Gingerich. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Towne Mortgage Company. Amount: $331,075.

Arthur A. Russo. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $1,600,000.

Heather Marie Mecone. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $279,837.

Scranton Penn Furniture. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Scranton Penn Furniture. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Steamtown 300 LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $800,000.

JBAS Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $800,000.

CMARQ LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $330,000.

CMARQ LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $330,000.

CMARQ LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $330,000.

CMARQ LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $330,000.

Christopher Pisano. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $585,000.

316 Taylor Scranton LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $386,175.

Robert Lewis Deluca Jr. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: New Penn Financial LLC. Amount: $270,646.

Michael Catalano. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender; Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.

Salvatore Parlopiano. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $270,000.

Harikrishna K. Ghatti. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $280,000.

Jody Patrick Fanning. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Papp Real Estate Holding LLC. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Jon Beckley. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $296,000.

Melissa Blanchard. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $263,439.

Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $1,500,000.

Kristen S. Strong. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $252,800.

Keyur Mavani. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Garden State Home Loans Inc. Amount: $398,000.

Ahmed Abul-Ela Nader. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Guaranteed Rate Inc. Amount: $303,800.

Carmen Alu. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $295,200.

Ross J. Ventre II. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bk. Amount: $357,341.

Kelly G. Walsh. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $294,057.

NNN Taylor PA Owner LP. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Athene USA Corporation. Amount: $158,449,500.

K & J Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $3,200,000.

500 WH Street LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Peoples United Bank. Amount: $28,300,000.

Taylor Warehousing LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $10,811,020.

Jason T. Burke. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $385,000.

Christine Richards. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $282,000.

John Fritch. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,267.

Danny’s Car Spa Inc. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. mAmount: $600,000.

JTM Landholdings LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $265,000.

Papp Real Estate Holding LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

600 Scranton LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Argentic Real Estate Finance LLC. Amount: $6,500,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Robert Stanley Rowlands. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $360,000.

Robert Stanley Rowlands. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $360,000.

Vincent M. O’Berto. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $315,000.

Bruce H. Gutterman. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Robert M. Rusinko. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Essa Bank & Trust Amount: $290,000.

Donna Yocum. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $260,000.

James Mack. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $294,057.

Gerald L. Bockowski. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $324,000.

Gerald L. Bockowski. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Commissioner of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $324,000.

Church Street Properties LLC. Property Location: White Haven. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $500,000.

Station Partnership LP. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,100,000.

Gary A. Okun. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Jeane Torony. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit Discount Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Joseph S. Cigan III. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company. Amount: $289,000.

Jameson D. Woodard. Property Location: Bear Creek. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $420,000.

Sharon Development Inc. Property Location: Pittston. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $1,055,940.

Edward Olexa. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $389,500.

Tara M. Harmonosky. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $258,300.

Eric J. McCabe. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $628,000.

E&A Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Centennial Contractor Enterprises Inc. Amount: $483,972.

Kelly Jones. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $327,000.

Laura A. Storm. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $371,450.

Medley Investments LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $2,800,000.

Medley Investments LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Steven Sutliff. Property Location: Hunlock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $400,000.

Medley Investments LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $422,500.

NNN West Hazleton PA Owner LP. Property Location: West Hazleton. Lender: Athora Real Estate Finance. Amount: $186,576,615.

Prem Realty LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,460,000.

Prem Realty LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,460,000.

Prem Investments LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $956,000.

Kaashish Holdings LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,235,000.

Daniel R. D’Amico. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $312,000.

Joseph Martin Lopez. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $509,000.

Steven Hippeli. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $312,550.

Matthew J. Cassidy. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $1,277,300.

Judith A. Barone. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Velebit WB LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Lender: Trustone Financial Credit Union. Amount: $1,130,000.

Nirav Patel. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $254,830.

Alec H. Marcalus. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $292,000.

Jacob Malishchak. Property Location: Fairvie Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $484,000.

GAG Global LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Velebit WB LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Lender: Trustone Financial Federal Credit Union. Amount: $1,130,000.

Ryan J. Nolan. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $298,300.

Luzerne Ironworks Inc. Property Location: Swoyersville. Lender: Mobilization Funding LLC. Amount: $1,078,154.

Quentin Reese. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Essa Bank & Trust. Amount: $437,600.

Jason C. Brown. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $360,000.

John M. Olshefski. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $258,000

Francis Charles Mecadon. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $351,000.

Charles J. Barone. Property Location: Pittston. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $395,000.

Judith A. Barone. Property Location: Exeter. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $395,000.

Nancy Zimek. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $311,599.

David Ortiz. Property Location: Bear Creek. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $269,900.

MONROE COUNTY

David Fiore. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB. Amount: $673,000.

Green Main Ventures LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Mauch Chunk Trust Co. Amount: $523,000.

Timothy Rosengrant Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $650,000.

Zhaohui Chen. Property Location; Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Guaranteed Rate Inc. Amount: $421,950.

Travis Fichter. Property Location; Eldred Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $400,000.

Jill Fisher. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $400.00.

Brookdale Enterprises LLC. Property Location; Pocono Twp. Lender; First Northern Bank & Trust CO. Amount: $5,500,000.

Ray & Pete Property Management LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Mauch Chunk Trust Co. Amount: $540,000.

Heather Fiedler. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Ditech Financial LLC. Amount: $390,000.

Joseph Bennett, Bennett Family Properties LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Dora Meissner. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender; ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $496,000.

Mark Gill. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $312,000.

Joe Apreku. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $370,500.

Randal Thompson. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $299,669.

Twin Lakes Estates Development LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $256,000.

Michael Posner. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Mortgage America Inc. Amount: $399,200.

Canadensis Land LP. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $2,500,000.

Kalahari Resorts LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $365,000.

Yisoel Fischer. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Samuel Ramessar. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank NA Amount: $2,133,050.

Kevin Wilson. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $299,669.

Robert Turner. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans. Amount: $326,369.

Franciana Williams. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $301,342.

Recycle Logistics Holdings LLC. Property Location; Hamilton Twp. Lender: Country Squires Realty. Amount: $300,000.

Donna Kreckman. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Milford Commons Apartments LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Jones Lang LaSalle Multifamily LLC. Amount: $1,500,000.

Chris Pasternak. Property Location; Stroud Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $300,050.

Craig Bair. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $309,150.

Good as New Ventures LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: American Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Bohdan Khomyk. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Ukrainian Federal Credit Union. Amount: $300,000.

Camelback Resort LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.

Carlos Berrios. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $416,700.

Brian Hoop. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Nation One Mortgage Corp. Amount: $336,000.

Richard Kowey. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $453,100.

Emily Guerrier III. Property Location; Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. Amount: $300,000.

Joseph Massey. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $352,826.

PIKE COUNTY

Jess Rothenberg. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Valley National Bank. Amount: $500,000.

MA Land LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $860,000.

Belle Meade-Shohola LLC. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Christopher Barletto. Amount: $750,000.

Eric David Tiedeman. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount:$254,353.

Anthony J. Shropshire. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: PNC Mortgage. Amount: $252,877.

Charles Zambuto. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $310,000.

Tara Byrnes. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: 270,608.

Russell Funk. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,000.

Marc Diaks. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $340,800.

Jennifer Kleh. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $301,435.

David Branham. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $285,000.

Nicholas Seminario. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Ignatiius. Amount: $3,000,000.

Gregory J. Lutfy. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $450,000.

Jennifer A. Tague. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $281,084.

Gregory S. Friedrichs. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $250,000.

James E. Marcino. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $254,400.

Shohola DG LLC. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Smartbank. Amount: $1,300,000.

Trevor S. Hoeper. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $370,500.

SCHUYKILL COUNTY

Forino Co. LP. Property Location: North Manheim Twp. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $540,000.

Leiby’s Dairy Inc. Property Location: Tamaqua. Lender: Mauch Chunk Trust. Amount: $6,286,518.

Leiby’s Dairy Inc. Property Location: Tamaqua. Lender: Mauch Chunk Trust. Amount: $6,199,784.

Seith Montz. Property Location: Schuylkill Haven. Lender: Univest Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.

WAYNE

Tammy L. Schmidt. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $310,000.

Vincent Milich. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $252,000.

Steven L. O’Leary. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $417,685.

Kevin B. Cruise. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $342,000.

Robi L. Wareham. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $385,105.

John E. Kozakis. Property Location: Lebanon Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $495,000.

Dominick A. Baldini. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $268,580.

John J. Mueller. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $270,000.

Robert P. Murphy. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $244,000.

Robert P. Murphy. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $244,000.

Four Four Welwood Avenue. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $688,000.

Brian Laity. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $283,042.

WYOMING

Benjamin W. Ryon. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $350,000.

Benjamin W. Ryon. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $350,000.

Keystone College. Property Location: Factoryville Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $255,000.

STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST

This report on insider trading activity has been prepared for informational purposes only by James Blazejewski, CFP, Senior Vice President-Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors, 672 North River Street, Suite 300, Plains, PA 18705. It is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that the information is accurate or complete and it does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any particular security. Current information contained in this report is not indicative of future activity. Wells Fargo Advisors, is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Source of data: Thomson Financial.

(CBU-61.23) COMMUNITY

BANK SYSTEM, INC.

Mark Bolus, director of Community Bank System, Inc., sold 3,693 shares on June 27 at $60.39 per share for total proceeds of $223,002. Bolus controls 66,759 shares directly and 25,935 share indirectly.

Joseph Serbun, vice president of Community Bank System, Inc., exercised options for 2,681 shares on June 29 (82 shares exercised 1.6 years prior to the expiration date and 2,599 shares exercised 2.6 years prior to the expiration date) at $27.12 per share for a total cost of $72,706 and on the same date sold those shares at $59.73 per share for total proceeds of $160,128. Serbun controls 8,227 shares directly and 547 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Community Bank System, Inc. acquired 30,935 shares and disposed of 49,594 shares.

(CZNC-27.26) CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP

Frank Pellegrino, director of Citizens & Northern Corp, purchased 76 shares on July 10 at $27.41 per share for a total cost of $2,083 and on July 6 purchased 185 shares at $26.99 per share for a total cost of $4,993. Pellegrino controls 7,216 shares directly.

Bobbi Kilmer, director of Citizens & Northern Corp, purchased 184 shares on July 6 at $26.99 per share for a total cost of $4,966. Kilmer controls 184 shares directly.

Jan Fisher, director of Citizens & Northern Corp, purchased 231 shares on July 6 at $26.99 per share for a total cost of $6,235. Fisher controls 16,543 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Citizens & Northern Corp acquired 13,208 shares and disposed of 9,365 shares.

Prices as of Close of Business July 11, 2018.