DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Orion—NRD Ruby JV LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: NRD RT 30 LLC. Amount: $1,941,843.

Andrew Hergan. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: David E. Walker. Amount: $321,000.

Cynthia A. Dautrich. Property Location: Montour Twp. Seller: Norman A. Kreischer. Amount: $340,000.

Mark R. Albertson. Property Location: Montour Twp. Seller: Lois W. Artman. Amount: $359,000.

Karoun Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Danville Lodge No. 1133 Loyal Order of Moose. Amount: $325,000.

Nicholas E. Kaminiski. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Seller: Travis N. Atkisson. Amount: $309,000.

Rhode Street Mobile Home Park. Property Location: So. Centre Twp. Seller: Cindy Lynn Onofrio. Amount: $493,000.

LACKAWANA COUNTY

GROS LLP. Property Location: Carbondale City. Seller: Robert Farber. Amount: $325,000.

Raceway Holdings LLC. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: K Mar Properties Inc. Amount: $261,600.

Brian N. Lewis. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Thomas W. Jones Est. Amount: $262,000.

John Lute. Property Location. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Joseph J. Covage. Amount: $335,000.

Sean Michael Turk. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Mario P. Taffera. Amount: $475,000.

Jillian Marie Helcoski. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Jessica Catherine Kraft. Amount: $316,000.

Heidi G. Gathany. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Seller: Patrick C. Potts. Amount: $380,000.

Joshua Caine Cheesman. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Seller: Caitlyn R. Rivero. Amount: $353,000.

Aaron S. Brunner. Property Location: Dalton Boro Seller: Joseph A. Traino. Amount: $272,500.

Penn East Federal Credit Union. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Siniawa VII LP. Amount: $2,000,000.

Commonwealth Charter Academy Charter School. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: James K. Sanderson. Amount: $250,000.

Cathy M. Corbett. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Michael S. Zeleniak. Amount: 255,000.

Christina M. Nasser. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Michael A. Wilk. Amount: $285,000.

Joseph Covage. Property Location: Elmhurst Twp. Seller: Barry Chase. Amount: 320,000.

Jeffrey L. Spagna Jr. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Philip J. Amico Jr. Amount: $300,000.

Christine C. Golden Kenowski. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Patrick J. Oshea Est. Amount: $325,000.

William Williams. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Seller: Stephen R. Quatra. Amount: $260,000.

Mark A. Duszak. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Oscar J. Hoffman. Amount: $349,900.

Mary Ann Colarusso. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Seller: Park Drive Dev. Co. Inc. Amount: $337,282.

William J. Miller. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Ellen Q. Bush. Amount: $780,000.

M5 Hotels LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro Seller: Hemingway Development LTD. Amount: $1,100,000.

Anna Collins. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Bardane Mfg. Co. Amount: $290,000.

John Donnini. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Mildred B. Orzolek Est. Amount: $320,000.

Christopher T. Boland III. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Fitzgerald Dev Partnership. Amount: $528,000.

Mario Taffera. Property Location: Moscow Boro Seller: Mary Ann Black. Amount: $330,000.

Daniel Kelly Sr. Property Location Newton Twp. Seller: Ronald J. Koldjeski. Amount: $251,500.

Kevin Service. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Gerard Sciabbarrasi. Amount: $425,000.

Victor Chu. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: MSA Inc. Amount: $368,000.

Michael Klimas. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Thomas R. Sartori. Amount: $370,000.

James P. Shedlauskas. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Seller: Lisa Marie Adalian Est. Amount: $464,400.

Clayton Donald Nottelmann. Property Location: Old Forge Bor. Seller: Mary A. Cristiano. Amount: $250,000.

Carl Graziano. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Seller: Ricky Clay. Amount: $380,000.

Frank Falzett. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Christopher Falzett. Amount: $257,500.

Northeastern Child Care Services. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Michael X. Neary. Amount: $350,000.

Sewer Auth of City of Scranton. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: H C Inc. Amount: $275,000.

Martin Ventures LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Michael Walsh. Amount: $400,000.

Joseph N. Smerdon Sr. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $340,450.

John Dolis. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $263,000.

Mathew Shaffer. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: William G. Mecca. Amount: $406,850.

Billy D. Phillips. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Estelle Freedman. Amount: $285,000.

Christine Hammond. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Matthew Krah. Amount: $ 252,600.

Marie J. Venturi. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $265,000.

Anthony Pambianco. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Aaron W. Whitney. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Christine Fick. Amount: $350,000.

Edward G. Bath. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: John E. Campos. Amount: $270,890.

Margaret S. Mitchell. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: TEK78 LLC. Amount: $250,000.

Hema Priya Challa. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Jason Lachapelle. Amount: $414,000.

N P Dodge Jr. Tr. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Jason J. Proskovec. Amount: $415,000.

Eric Eckenrode. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: N P Dodge Jr. Tr. Amount: $415,000.

Christopher Thomas. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Paul M. Staritz. Amount: $250,000.

Denise Youorski. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Nancy S. Beckmeyer. Amount: $250,000.

Jason Daley. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Joseph Daley, Jr. Amount: $256,250.

Paul Frisch. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Jason Coleman. Amount: $270,000.

Timothy J. Seaman. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Christy Y. Leong. Amount: $301,000.

Patrick M. O’Malley. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Kelly A. Passeri. Amount: $490,000.

Oliver G. Geuther. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Mary Hvezda. Amount: $295,000.

Marcora Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: R S Buckman Enterprises Inc. Amount: $625,000.

Denise Jemiola. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Alden R. Ayers. Amount: $265,000.

Courtney Palmer Wanchisen. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Jennifer Laporta Baker. Amount: $255,000.

Frank T. Suraci IV. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Janet P. Suraci Est of Decd. Amount: $344,000.

Paul J. Walker. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Stanley H. Cohen. Amount: $315,000.

Brian J. Bell Jr. Property Location: Unknown. Seller; Frederick L. Hickman. Amount: $550,000.

Pawel Jez. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Nathan A. Carlie. Amount: $318,000.

Joseph Daley. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Amount: $259,200.

Mark A. Cradler. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Damski Builders & Design LLC. Amount: $378,000.

Joanne Margaret Marcheona. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Amount: $261,700.

Richard D. Durling. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: William J. Dobitsch Jr. Amount: $290,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Francis D. Inserra. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Paul C. Smedley. Amount: $260,501.

Scott W. Poplawski. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Eastern Communities LP. Amount: $325,247.

Thomas Gallagher. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corp.. Amount: $295,500.

Mark Rembrandt Tuquib Carrerdo. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Robert G. Edgerton. Amount: $250,000.

Luke Medico. Property Location: Penn Lake Park. Seller: James J. Connor. Amount: $300,000.

Jeffrey R. King. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Cecelia A. Homza. Amount: $365,000.

West Pittston Boro. Property Location: West Pittston. Seller: John C. Maroni. Amount: $287,263.

Aldi Inc. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Laurel Mall Realty LLC. Amount: $400,000.

Kevin Braace. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Frank Waggoner. Amount: $350,000.

Bryan Herbst. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: James M. Kupris. Amount: $455,000.

Hyeland Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Foster Twp. Seller: ARA Management LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Janet Murray. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Adam Kamor. Amount: $385,000.

Amy M. Decker. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: William O. Cook. Amount: $250,000.

Joseph Charles Mirra. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Joseph C. Rutchauskas. Amount: $427,500.

Stacey Ann Zelinka. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: Michael Paul Gronka. Amount: $295,000.

Gerald E. Kaiser. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $314,000.

Christopher Rue Grover. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Peak 7 Investments LLC... Amount: $376,000.

Michael Pickreigh. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Jeffrey J. Paulson. Amount: $299,000.

David Prezelski. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Louis R. Verdetto. Amount: $412,500.

Steven A. Carlino Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $280,728.

James L. Wilkinson. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Mark J. Luchi. Property Location: Butler Twp. Amount: $267,000.

Susan M. Deemer. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Hajoca. Amount: $925,000.

Walter S. Velock. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Chester P. Bartlinski. Amount: $425,000.

Edward H. Thomas. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Samuel J. Agolino. Amount: $257,000.

Stone Financing LLC. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Seller: Cheryl A. Taylor. Amount: $322,500.

Robert Jensen. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Dale Newman. Amount: $260,500.

CDRK LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Marvin Cohen. Amount: $300,000.

Ryan Hockenbury. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Edward L. Patrick Jr. Amount: $442,000.

Charles F. Ward. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: Geraldine M. Lewis. Amount: $275,000.

Debra Rosado. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Molly J. Noone. Amount: $350,000.

Carmine Development Inc. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Evergreen Hill Estates Inc. Amount: $400,000.

Peter A. Sidari. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Thomas M. Kutzer. Amount: $650,000.

Jonathan G. Perry. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Timothy B. Hockman. Amount: $294,000.

Morgan C. Brown. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: Bruce Fine. Amount: $265,000.

Carrie Dodge Housherr. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Robert A. Collins. Amount: $605,000.

Robert Bee. Property Location: Bear Creek. Seller: David Robert D’Amico. Amount: $250,000.

Maximillion Fada. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Aaron T. Mahaney. Amount: $350,000.

Dominick Rudolfi. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Douglas Jeffries. Amount: $280,000.

Baldoni Investment Group LLC. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Prestige Development Group LLC. Amount: $350,000.

Alexis C. Falvello. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: James K. Conahan. Amount: $270,500.

Matthew D. Dewees. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Kathryn V. Nelson. Amount: $367,500.

Falls Deli & Gas LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Petroleum Service Company. Amount: $450,000.

PREM Enterprise LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: MRP Real Estate LLC. Amount: $750,000.

David R. Paden. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: Dianne M. Murray. Amount: $355,000.

Jeffrey M. Bellas. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Thomas Dotzel. Amount: $272,000.

Nelson Fey. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Linda Lee Dec. Amount: $265,000.

John J. Terrana. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: M&T Bank. Amount: $420,000.

Christa Lynn Galella. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Walden Estate Inc. Amount: $292,218.

Gregory P. Hunsinger. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Michael R. Amy. Amount: $265,000.

David S. Ruggies. Property Location: West Pittston. Seller: Richard L. Amico. Amount: $285,000.

Laborers’ District Council of Eastern Pennsylvania. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Tallison LLC. Amount: $295,000.

Thomas D. Quinn. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Michael R. Heffron. Amount: $250,000.

Bryan Yourdon. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Michael Adler. Amount: $485,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Fred Liebling. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: Deborah Knecht. Amount: $440,000.

Thomas Hanrahan. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Eileen Durkin. Amount: $370,000.

Chandra Persaud. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Helmy Lavezzari. Amount: $430,000.

Realty Income Trust 6, Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: 7-Eleven Inc. Amount: $1,425,000.

John Trapani. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: William Suriano. Amount: $324,900.

Samuel Jurkowicz. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: H. Benjamin Auslander. Amount: $399,900.

Charles Marianik. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Edmund Ewing. Amount: $382,500.

Ryan McCclelland. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Jose Lopez. Amount: $299,800.

Rosaleene Hickey. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: David Olivier. Amount: $300,000.

Matthew Ricks. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Steven Pasciak. Amount: $340,000.

Michael Elbert. Property Location; Stroud Twp. Seller: Steven Paiewonsky. Amount: $315,000.

Oral Fritz. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Jennifer Sidiie. Amount: $305,000.

Stephen Selvaggio. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Diana Mastroddi. Amount: $395,000.

Adis Radoncic. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Katarzyna. Cielepak. Amount: $575,000.

Bais Menachem Youth Development Program. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Pine Hill Retreat Inc. Amount: $1,110,000.

C&J Property Management Inc. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Bride Commercial Realty Corp. Amount: $250,000.

EJ Holding Associates LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Donald Wenner. Amount: $975,000.

Gerri Papillion. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller Sandra Gurian. Amount: $325,000.

Xin Geng. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: John Burton Hollingsworth Est. Amount: $315,000.

Tobyhanna Site LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Leon Shiner Jr. Est. Amount: $725,000.

Robert Boyle. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Joan Taylor. Amount: $375,000.

Jordan Savitch. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: James Burnham. Amount: $1,275,000.

Sahara Property Management LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Wilmington Trust NA. Amount: $251,947.

Allan Shavis. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. T/A Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $310,000.

Jorgette Tobey. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: John Yates III. Amount: $470,000.

CPI Penn SPE One LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: BPB Development GP LLC. Amount: $6,950,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Timothy Linden. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Steven R. Polatnick. Amount: $460,000.

Hunt’s Landing Holding LLC. Property Location: Delaware Hospitality LLC. Amount: $850,000.

Michael W. Elf. Property Location; Shohola Twp. Seller: Jerrry Beaver. Amount: $1,050,000.

James J. Osborne. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Olaf A. Kristiansen. Amount: $290,000.

Jozef Kozek. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Thomas E. Smith. Amount: $425,000.

Garrin Craig Saccento. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: William C. Mannino. Amount: $380,000.

Gary Patrissi. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Milford West. Amount: $300,000.

Stone Financing LLC. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Larry D. McCutcheon II. Amount: $260,000.

Scot Boughton. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Stone Financing LLC. Amount: $260,000.

Eric Gagnon. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Philip J. Dunbar III. Amount: $335,000.

Carl R. Shewack Jr. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Daniel G. Burkard. Amount: $321,000.

Frederica Sedlock. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Charles H. Blewett. Amount: 258,000.

Luis A. Rios-Martinez. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Douglas J. Merritt. Amount: $270,000.

Black Bear Run LLC. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Valley View Camp Inc. Amount: $1,300,000.

Roy Santilli. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Murray Bender. Amount: $360,000.

Agnes E. Thomas. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: David Paul Stephen. Amount: $317,500.

Jeffrey D. Gerson. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Jill Swingle Porter. Amount: $300,000.

Jeremy Bazemore. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Joseph H. Kesler. Amount: $250,000.

Aspasia Niemiec. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Florence D. Doran. Amount: $477,000.

Raia International Corp. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Daniel Bakerman. Amount: $375,000.

John P. Lang. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Marygrace Foti-Lyons. Amount: $320,000.

Claudia Pineda-Muyir. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Janina Frelas. Amount: $345,000.

Kurt H. Fohl. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Anthony R. Provenzano. Amount: $574,500.

Bridget A. Hubal. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Steven W. Neiger. Amount: $296,000.

Christopher J. Blynn. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Jared Vanbenschoten. Amount: $280,000.

Diane Deehan Keneski. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Steven M. Wagner. Amount: $429,000.

Scott F. Connelly. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Anthony Marcantonio. Amount: $299,000.

Mark Joseph Solazzo. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: James Pivovar. Amount: $549,900.

Andrew G. Paparella. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Joseph Delaney. Amount: $380,000.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Gumboot LLC. Property Location: Reilly Twp. Seller: Ringtown Rentals LLP. Amount: $295,000.

Paul Hawthorn. Property Location: Blue Mt. Estates. Seller: Jason Bender. Amount: $265,000.

TJ Sands Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Manheim Twp. Seller: 562 Terminal Facility LP. Amount: $800,000.

Wydra International Properties Inc. Property Location: Delano. Seller: Stephen Reddich. Amount: $400,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Patricia Marie Keiber. Property Location: Falls Twp. Seller: Richard W. Williams. Amount: $305,000.

Cloverknoll LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. Amount: $318,000.

Matthew Miller. Property Location: Meshoppen Twp. Seller: Beth Borel. Amount: $290,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Kevin L. Newswanger. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $560,000.

Alan C. Kemmerer. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $600,000.

Christopher L. Slusser. Property Location: Locust Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $330,000.

Chad D. Hartman. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.

B&L Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $3,030,492.

Columbia County Housing Corporation. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust C. Amount $7,700,000.

Columbia County Housing Corporation. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development. Amount: $7,700,000.

Berwick Hospital Company LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: Regions Bank. Amount: $3.125 billion.

B&L Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $2,757,108.

Steven G. Turnbull. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $310,000.

Scott Weiss. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $350,000.

M&K Family Farms LLC. Property Location: Catawissa Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $700,000 and $400,000.

M&K Family Farms LLC. Property Location: Catawissa Twp. Lender: United States of America United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. Amount: $300,000.

Nicholas E. Kaminski. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Lender: Joseph F. Kaminski. Amount: $304,000.

Rhode Street Mobile Home Park LP. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: Susquehanna Community Bank. Amount: $384,800.

Conrad Schuerch. Property Location: Roaring Creek Twp. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $400,000.

LACKAWANA COUNTY

Robert W. Farber. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $8,000,000.

Jillian Marie Helcoski. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $252800.

Heidi G. Gathany. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

Joshua Caine Cheesman. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Lender: NET Federal Credit Union. Amount: $261,000.

Aaron S. Brunner. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $278,358.

Richard J. Youshock. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $1,579,000.

Gary Hughes. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $466,000.

Gary J. Hughes Sr. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $466,000.

Gary Hughes Sr. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $466,000.

Michael A. Shaffer. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $256,000.

Noelle M. Spagna. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $285,000.

Jason M. Gambucci. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $303,920.

Kathleen Swartz. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $301,800.

Mark A. Duszak. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $262,425.

Mayfield Borough. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $450,000.

George Kubus Jr. Property Location. Mayfield Boro. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $285,000.

David Pettinato. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $325,600.

Corey Daniel O’Brien. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $371,000.

George A. Plisko Jr. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $350,000.

Shwom Brothers LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $350,000.

M5 Hotels LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $8,000,000.

Hotel Scranton II LP. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $265,500,000.

Christopher T. Boland III. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $422,400.

Robert Barletta Jr. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount $363,632.

Patricia A. Richards-Service. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount¨$400,000.

Victor W. Chu. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $294,400.

Michael Klimas. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $351,500.

James P. Shedlaskas. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Lender: Keybank National Assoc. Amount: $371,520.

Clayton Donald Nottelmann. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $255,375.

John W. Briggs Sr. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $280,550.

Gary Hughes. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $466,000.

Carl Graziano. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Residential Home Mortgage Corp. Amount: $296,855.

Gregory Kopa. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Bank. Amount: $590,100.

Teresita M. Robb. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $300,000.

317 Linden Apartments LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,100,000.

David Samaniego. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Homebridge Financial Services Inc. Amount: $280.000.

Mary Grace Rizzo-Fryzel Dental. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,400,000.

Candice Lyn Bridges. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: NET Federal Credit Union. Amount: $400,000.

Northeastern Child Care Service. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $923,000.

Northeastern Child Care Service. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $923,000.

Scranton Hospital Company LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Regions Bank. Amount: $6,250,000,000.

Scranton Quincy Hospital Company. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Regions Bank. Amount: $6,250,000,000.

Martin Ventures LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $288,100.

1732 North Main Avenue LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Dumont Aircraft Charter LLC. Amount: $400,000.

Matthew Shaffer. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $386,507.

Anthony Pambianco. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $265,000.

Jodi L. Whitney. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $280,000.

James C. Barrett. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $335,000.

Edward G. Bath Jr. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $255,110.

Clarks Summit University. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: R D Noto & Son Construction Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Sriram Chowdary. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $401,580.

Eric Eckenrode. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $394,250.

Gary Hughes Sr. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $485,000.

Papp Real Estate Holding LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Pak Eynon Realty LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Pacific Premier Bank. Amount: $550,000.

Ronald Enslin. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pa. Amount: $355,638.

Patrick M. O’Malley. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $392,000.

Marcora Enterprises LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank Amount: $500,000.

Denise Jemiola. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $260,200.

Frank T. Suraci IV. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $275,000.

Brian J. Bell Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $440,000.

Pawel Jez. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $254,400.

Mark A. Cradler. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Keybank National Assoc. Amount: $259,000.

Whitney D. Durling. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Reg Sys Inc. Amount: $261,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

MONROE COUNTY

Thomas Hanrahan. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Summit Mortgage Corp. Amount: $333,000.

Chandra Persaud. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Greenway Mortgage Funding Corp. Amount: $344,000.

Bartonsville Inn & Suites LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: MT Bank. Amount: $21,000,000.

Samuel Jurkowicz. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $379,905.

6130 Route 209 LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Robert Stout. Amount: $399,000.

Pocono Community Church Inc. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Assemblies of God Loan Fund. Amount: $6,648,500.

John & Linda Sandy Trust. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Weichert Financial Services. Amount: $400,000.

Oral Fritz. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Semper Home Loans Inc. Amount: $299,475.

William Raczko. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $332,000.

EJ Holding Associates LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender TD Bank NA. Amount: $656,000.

Jordan Savitch. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank NA. Amount: $600,000.

Allan Shavis. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $299,653.

PIKE COUNTY

Garrin Craig Saccento. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $388,170.

Timothy Linden. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $414,000.

Donald Haimes. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $260,800.

Hunts Landing Holding LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Noah Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Jenny Gagnon. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $268,000.

Stephen V. Sharnick. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $388,967.

Saritam LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Carl R. Shewack Jr. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $321,000.

Stephen Tracy. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $333,000.

Kurt H. Fohl. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $380,000.

Pike County Enviro Enterprises Holding LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $650,000.

Mark Joseph Solazzo. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Wesley T. Judd. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $250,000.

Anthony Ccallegari. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $258,300.

Jeffrey D. Gerson. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $270,000.

Roy Santilli. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $288,000.

Jozef Kozek. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $392,500.

Andrew G. Paparella. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $304,000.

Joseph J. Caramanica. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $300,000.

James J. Osborne. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $284,747.

Claudia Pineda-Muyir. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $310,500.

Anita M. Andersen. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $484,000.

Jeremy W. Bazemore. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,000.

SCHULYKILL COUNTY

MBC Developing LP. Property Location: Cass Twp. Lender: Vist Bank. Amount: 2,570,000.

Schuylkill Economic Development Corp. Property Location: Cass Twp. Lender: Vist Bak. Amount: $614,585.

Kenneth Dahler. Property Location; West Brunswick Twp. Lender: Pacific Union Financial LLC. Amount: $228,779.

Pottsville Republican Inc. Property Location: Shenandoah. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $25,000,000.

Lisa Hawthorn. Property Location: Blue Mt. Estates. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $251,750.

Michael Makovec. Property Location: Rush Twp. Lender: Bridgeview Bank. Amount: $350,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Michael E. Drummond. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $2,500,000.

Five Two Spring Holdings LLC. Property Location: Hawley Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $672,000.

B & B of Honesdale. Property Location: Honesdale Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $365,000.

Cantone Asset Management LLC. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: AGChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $600,000.

Ronald T. Lefkoski. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Kevin P. Prendergast. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $268,000.

Schwartz Associates. Property Location: Two Parcels. Honesdale & Hawley Boros. Amount: $750,000 each.

Lakerun Corporation. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $258,651.

Bradley Rarick. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $274,747.

Thomas M. Glavin. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $250,000.

Joseph R. Fontana. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $367,000.

Gloria Siciliano. Property Location: Sterling Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $288,000.

David L. Pauley. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $374,500.

Better Best LLC. Property Location: Honesdale Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $295,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

SSB Construction Inc. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $500,000.

Michael Golay. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: ATR Laplume LLC. Amount: $269,000.

Tunkhannock Hospital Company LLC. Lender: Regions Bank. Amount: $6,250,000,000.

Victor J. Kochmer. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $270,000.

Matthew Miller. Property Location: Meshoppen Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $281,300.

STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST

This report on insider trading activity has been prepared for informational purposes only by James Blazejewski, CFP, Senior Vice President-Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors, 672 North River Street, Suite 300, Plains, PA 18705. It is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that the information is accurate or complete and it does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any particular security. Current information contained in this report is not indicative of future activity. Wells Fargo Advisors, is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Source of data: Thomson Financial

(AWK – 88.22) AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

Walter Lynch, chief operating officer of American Water Works Company, Inc., exercised options for 10,000 shares on September 5 (exercised 2.3 years prior to the expiration date) at $44.06 per share for a total cost of $440,600 and on the same date sold those shares at $89.57 per share for total proceeds of $895,700. Lynch controls 102,031 shares directly.

Loyd Warnock, vice president of American Water Works Company, Inc., exercised options for 10,520 shares on August 30-31 (5,245 shares exercised 3.3 years prior to the expiration date and 5,275 shares exercised 4.3 years prior to the expiration date) at $58.97 per share for a total cost of $620,340 and on the same date sold those shares at $87.86 per share for total proceeds of $924,339. Warnock controls 11,540 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of American Water Works Company, Inc. acquired 40,530 shares and disposed of 40,530 shares.

(CBU – 65.94) COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC.

John Whipple, director of Community Bank System Inc., exercised options for 2,566 shares on August 21 (exercised 3.6 years prior to the expiration date) at $28.78 per share for a total cost of $73,849 and on the same date sold those shares at $66.27 per share for total proceeds of $170,053. Whipple controls 269 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Community Bank System, Inc. acquired 31,053 shares and disposed of 49,261 shares.

(CYH – 3.30) COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC.

Paul Smith, divisional officer of Community Health Systems, Inc., purchased 10,000 shares on August 20 at $3.51 per share for a total cost of $35,130. Smith controls 103,417 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Community Health Systems, Inc. acquired 30,655 shares and disposed of 6,872 shares.

(MTB – 178.81) M&T BANK CORPORATION

Denis Salamone, director of M&T Bank Corporation, exercised options for 25,209 shares on September 5 (exercised 4.6 months prior to the expiration date) at $143.17 per share for a total cost of $3,609,173 and on the same date sold those shares at $179.76 per share for total proceeds of $4,531,555. Salamone controls 93,876 shares directly and 12,917 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of M&T Bank Corporation acquired 25,209 shares and disposed of 28,984 shares.

(PG – 81.91 ) PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.

Kathleen Fish, officer of Procter & Gamble Co., sold 11,931 shares on August 29 at $83.50 per share for total proceeds of $996,196. On August 27, Fish sold 599 shares at $83.48 per share for total proceeds of $50,004. Fish controls 26,724 shares directly and 8,703 shares indirectly.

Deborah Majoras, officer of Procter & Gamble Co., sold 11,097 shares on August 29 at $83.53 per share for total proceeds of $926,985. Majoras controls 46,096 shares directly and 1,790 shares indirectly.

Ioannis Skoufalos, officer of Procter & Gamble Co., sold 6,000 shares on August 24 at $83.17 per share for total proceeds of $499,012. Skoufalos controls 14,543 shares directly and 7,632 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Procter & Gamble Co. acquired 116,327 shares and disposed of 279,050 shares.

(UGI – 54.16) UGI CORPORATION

Joseph Hartz, officer of subsidiary of UGI Corporation, exercised options for 18,000 shares on August 20 (exercised 1.4 years prior to the expiration date) at $16.13 per share for a total cost of $290,340 and on the same date sold those shares at $55.51 per share for total proceeds of $999,196. Hartz controls 27,213 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of UGI Corporation acquired 219,332 shares and disposed of 219,332 shares.

Prices as of Close of Business September 7, 2018.