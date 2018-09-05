Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Jeremy A. Heise. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Joshua Caine Cheesman. Amount: $360,000.

Benjamin W. Sheehe. Property Location: Beaver Twp. Seller: Stanley R. Keszkowski. Amount: $474,000.

Dawn V. Zieger. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Seller: Michael J. Simonetti. Amount: $342,000.

Thomas A. James. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Sandra B. Davis. Amount: $345,000.

Nasser Elneshar. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: David R. Millard. Amount: $345,200.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

LSA Properties LLC. Property Location: Carbondale City Seller: Glenn Tonkin. Amount: $425,000.

Eric Emrich. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Michael H. Steinmetz. Amount: $350,000.

JCO LLC. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller Covington Housing Inc. Amount: $400,000.

Nancy E. Petrowski. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Mary Ann Smith. Amount: $257,000.

Daniel Falcone. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Michael Cobb. Amount: $485,000.

AlsqStop Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: ANG Region 2 LLC. Amount: $700,000.

Sai Lakshmidevi LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Saiom Corp. Amount: $870,000.

Nicholas Patrick Pasqualichio. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Robert David Bugno. Amount: $280,000.

Kevin Shane. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Donald A. Wydeen. Amount: $356,000.

Mary Elizabeth Kramer. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Jennifer Pappas. Amount: $280,000.

Mark R. Borchert. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Daniel F. Rutkowski. Amount: $350,000.

Igor Georgievskiy. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Jill A. Ball-Liuzzo. Amount: $410,000.

Robert C. Pritchard. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Benedetta Catania. Amount: $273,550.

Dianese Guido. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Seller: Elizabeth A. Turner. Amount: $355,000.

Phillip O’Donnell. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: SLPS Realty LLP. Amount: $275,000.

Vince S. Pagnotti Sr. Property Location: Moosic Boro Seller: Tanyar Creedon. Amount: $330,000.

MSP Development Company LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Montage Associates. Amount: $1,800,000.

James Riggi. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Mary Jo Kearney. Amount: $500,000.

Glenwood Road LLC. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: Nancy J. Grochowski. Amount: $360,000.

Adam Horsky. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: Florida Penn Realty LLC. Amount: $480,000.

Kory Sarnelli. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Ryan T. White. Amount: $455,000.

Diane Milazzo. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Lauren R. Brostoski. Amount: $300,000.

James C. Burns Jr. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Tania Mangiola. Amount: $297,000.

Community Medical Center. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Beacon Summit at Scranton LLC. Amount: $6,400,000.

DZO & RPO LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Kyle Kerekes. Amount: $285,000.

Randmar Development Co Inc. Property Location; Scranton City. Seller: Scranton Lacka Industrial Bldg. Co. Amount: $900,000.

Akram M. Alashari. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Paul G. Goodwin. Amount: $286,000.

Rudra Omkar Upadhyaya. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Mulberry Realty Group Inc. Amount: $262,500.

David Hess. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Charles J. Kreglewicz. Amount: $299,000.

Alex S. Itzkowitz. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Michael Cutler. Amount: $296,500.

Kechi Martina Simon-Ebughu. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: SJU Holdings LLC. Amount: $460,000.

Laureen Helen Sheypuk. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: John Kretch. Amount: $252,500.

Lackawanna County. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Reca Property Holdings LLC. Amount: $875,000.

Daniel Zalewski. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Frank L. Emmett Jr. Amount: $299,500.

Jan E. Mazur. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $327,000.

Olatunde Bosu. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Donald G. Douglass. Amount: $409,000.

David S. Lacey. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $263,000.

Benjamin Kum. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $348,756.

Nicholas Paone. Property Location. Unknown. Seller: Jeffrey C. Hemak. Amount: $354,000.

Rob Patrick Noone. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Jonathan R. Konzelman. Amount: $300,000.

Margaret M. Barrett. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Margaret M. Barrett. Amount: $460,000.

Arthur D. Meyers. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Ellen Boylan. Amount: $258,000.

Amy Schneider. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Michael J. Lukus. Amount: $275,000.

Joshua Bryer. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Thomas A. Magistro. Amount: $266,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Pamela Renee. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Joseph Nicolas Fiorello. Amount: $362,000.

Joseph F. Dreier III. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Michael Gross. Amount: $292,500

Charles D. Panas. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Brian Stets. Amount: $269,900.

Riverview Medical Group LLP. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: CHCT Pennsylvania LLC. Amount: $4,101,600.

Brian Forgie. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Michael C. Ward. Amount: $348,000.

Diane M. Barrett. Property Location: Nescopeck. Seller: Michael G. Iacovoni. Amount: $280,000.

Michael R. Josefowicz. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: George M. Albright III. Amount: $272,000.

Eric N. Plotnick. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Donald Shappelle. Amount: $440,000.

Thomas W. Mundorf. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Aleksandar Groza. Amount: $408,800.

Michael D. Platt. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: National Transfer Services LLC. Amount: $289,900.

Matthew P. Griffin. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Sunil Mukul. Amount: $363,750.

Luchi Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Luz Padilla-Niemann. Amount: $292,000.

Donald R Lloyd. Property Location: West Pittston. Seller: William Shelley. Amount: $295,000.

Walter Skawski. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Christopher McBride Amount: $315,000.

Breezy Acre Real Estate Development Co. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Ronald Schlosser. Amount: $285,000.

National Transfer Services LLC. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Rushik Bhuva. Amount: $289,900.

John E. St. Onge. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Michael P. Lapsansky Jr. Amount: $375,000.

Presidential Land Holdings LLC. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Patrick Brown. Amount: $254,000.

Larry Runske. Property Location: Foster Twp. Seller: Theodore C. Horn. Amount. $255,000.

Ann Maria Scatena. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Shani H. Steward. Amount: $308,000.

First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Property Location: Nescopeck Twp. Seller: Jesse J. Williams. Amount: $264,000.

Eagle Rock Resort Company. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Lilibeth Z. Bawalan. Amount: $353,000.

PAR Rentals LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Seller: OGA Global LLC. Amount: $1,275,000.

Joe Thomas Construction Inc. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Stephen Mohney. Amount: $265,500. Nancy J. Fitch. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Lynette Baber. Amount: $581,000

Keith Dasher. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Vicki L. Archer. Amount: $330,000.

Jeffrey L. Clark. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: John J. Wallace. Amount: $310,000.

Chris Econompoulos. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Seller: Neil McCann. Amount: $269,000.

Kelley L. Brozena. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Ronald C. Milazzo. Amount: $395,000.

Thomas Mazza. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Peter Paul Venturini. Amount: $359,000.

Todd Logue. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Rochelle Smulowitz. Amount: $352,000.

Charles J. Barone. Property Location: West Pittston. Seller: MJL III LLC. Amount: $375,000.

Robert D. Richardson. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Robert C. Friedman. Amount: $800,000.

Douglas S. Erwin. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Arne Budde. Amount: $335,000.

Village at Greenbriar Inc. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: John J. Koslowski. Amount: $301,900.

Hayfield Land Development Inc. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Conynham & Company. Amount: $394,000.

Presidential Land Company LTD. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Anna Chen. Amount: $487,400.

Peter C. Strecker. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Brian R. Boermesster. Amount: $489,000.

LBM Realty LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Seller: Wyoming Valley Art League. Amount: $353,000.

Thomas P. Hogan. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Seller: Anthony W. Acerness. Amount: $335,000.

Daniel P. Boyle. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: William Desrosiers. Amount: $382,900.

Mary Lynn Full. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Jessica Francisco. Amount: $255,000.

John A. Martini. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Joseph J. Zambotti. Amount: $335,000.

G2A-B Realty LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Seller: 19 North Main LLC. Amount: $350,000.

Michael Kleckner. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Douglas M. Shenk. Amount: $430,000.

Bruce Fine. Property Location: $298,750. Seller: Bradley E. Rinehimer. Amount: $298,750.

Patrick Sweeney. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Jonathan L. Drach. Amount: $339,000.

Lois Ann Labanoski. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Ramon J. Lorenzo Jr. Amount: $295,000.

Glenn M. Buyo. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Robert Thomas Sean. Amount: $280,000.

James F. Stalfa. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Amanda J. McCann. Amount: $264,900.

Samuel I. Hammerman. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Renee J. Mathur. Amount: $595,000.

Joshua A. Nochumson. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Thulashie Sivarajah. Amount: $254,000.

Alan M. Czyzewicz. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Yasser Solelmani Dogaheh. Amount: $267,500.

MONROE COUNTY

Fred Liebling. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: Deborah Knecht. Amount: $440,000.

Thomas Hanrahan. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller; Eileen Durkin. Amount: $370,000.

Chandra Perasudt. Property Location: Middle Smithfield. Twp. Seller: Helmy Lavezzari. Amount: $430,000.

Realty Income Trust. Property Location; Stroudsburg. Seller: 7-Eleven Inc. Amount: $1,425,000.

John Trapani. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: William Suriano. Amount: $324,900.

Samuel Jurkowicz. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: H. Benjamin Auslender. Amount: $399,900.

Charles Marianik. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Edmund Ewing. Amount: $382,500.

Ryan McClelland. Property Location Stroud Twp. Seller: Jose Lopez. Amount: $299,800.

Rosaleene Hickey. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: David Olivier. Amount: $300,000.

Matthew Ricks. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Steven Pasciak. Amount; $340,000.

6130 Route 209 LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Robert Stout. Amount: $399,000.

Michael Elbert. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Steven Paiewonsky. Amount: $315,000.

Oral Fritz. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Jennifer Sidiie. Amount: $305,000.

Stephen Selvaggio. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Diana Mastroddi. Amount: $395,000.

Adis Radoncic. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Katarzyna. Amount: $575,000.

Bais Menachem Youth Development Program. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Pine Hill Retreat Inc. Amount: $1,110,000.

C&J Proprty Management Inc. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Bride Commercial Realty Corp. Amount: $250,000.

EJ Holding Associates LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Donald Wenner. Amount: $957,000.

Gerri Papillion. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Sandra Gurian. Amount: $325,000.

Xig Geng. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: John Burton Hollingsworth Est. Amount: $315,000.

Tobyhanna Site LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Leon Shiner Jr. Est. Amount: $725,000.

Robert Boyle. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Joan Taylor. Amount: $375,000.

Jordan Savitch. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: James Burnham. Amoun: $1,275,000.

Sahara Property Management LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Wilmington Trust NA. Amount: $251,947.

Alan Shavis. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $310,000.

Jorgette Tobey. Property Location; Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Linda Yates III. Amount: $470,00.

CPI Penn SPE One LLC. Property Location; Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: BPS Development GP LLC. Amount: $6,950,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Anita Aragona. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Michael D. Vanhagen. Amount: $300,000.

Kenneth M. Grossman. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: William Gallagher. Amount: $525,000.

Frenchtown Square LLC. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: James P. Martin. Amount: $500,000.

William R. Powell. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Carl F. Cassel. Amount: $270,000.

Steven Belluscio. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Thomas Rail Amount: $330,000.

Peter Garrabrant. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Robert Heinzmann. Amount: $337,500.

Cleopatra A. Downer. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Jesse Tashlik. Amount: $274,000.

James A. Kubisiak Jr. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Salvatore Baratto. Amount: $305,000.

Christine Bowerman. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Fischer Living Trust. Amount: $285,000.

Kevin Kennedy. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Peter J. Engelbrecht. Amount: $243,900.

Mary Ann Conway. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $293,375.

John J. Egan. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Karolyn Sampogna. Amount: $310,000.

Glenn Iannello. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Christopher J. Mann. Amount: $290,000.

Justin Genzlinger. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: David Pitts. Amount: $470,000.

Charles Leo. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Michael Grube. Amount: $310,000.

Thomas R. Carbone. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Allan Martin. Amount: $257,500.

Mark Lombardi. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Robert E. Garofalo Jr. Amount: $255,000.

Pensco Trust Company LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Barbara Scro. Amount: $280,000

David J. Medford. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Frank Catalanotto Jr. Amount: $275,000.

Frank Catalanotto. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Russell Longo. Amount: $300,000.

Ebony R. Williams. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Edward L. Meirowitz. Amount: $251,000.

318 Broad Street LLC. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Seth’s Blooming Garden LP. Amount: $950,000.

Salvatore Aquilina. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Roya Lake Homes LLC. Amount: $380,000.

James K. Rashford. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Michael Leeder. Amount: $490,000.

Robert W. Donahue. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: John Loester. Amount: $620,000.

Brian Bozan. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Daryl J. Richter. Amount: $275,000.

Teri Hansen-Kocyigit. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Lori J. Andiman. Amount: $250,000.

Carl Sgrizzi. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Amount: $289,900.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Edward Mady. Property Location: N. Manheim Twp. Seller: George Henry. Amount: $450,000.

208 Dock Street Inc. Property Location: Schuylkill Haven. Seller: Tin-Roof Group LLC. Amount: $335,000.

Patricia Leitzel. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Seller: James Kowatch. Amount: $340,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Charles Winschuh. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Justin Yadlosky. Amount: $374,000.

Curt Eggen. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Thomas Gerzarowski. Amount: $356,000.

Timothy Ballman. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Audra I. Deibert. Amount: $292,000.

Michael Golay. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Ellen Boylan. Amount: $269,000.

Thomas Gerzarowski. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Edmund Oldenski. Amount: $255,000.

Robert H. Roemer Jr. Excr. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Seller: Daniel J. Monger. Amount: $525,000.

James Treadway. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Matthew S. Williams. Amount: $298,000.

Caitlin Skula. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Ronald S. Foltz. Amount: $322,500.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Lion’s Gate II LP. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Romspen US Master Mortgage. Amount: $22,000,000

Kevin L. Knouse. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $900,000.

Benjamin W. Sheehe. Property Location: Beaver Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $374,000.

MGB Management Inc. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Janice E. Miner. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Lender: UNB Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Brian O’Keefe Real Estate Holdings LLC. Property Location: Benton Twp. Lender: AGChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $272,000.

John L. Coates Trust. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $995,000.

Jeffrey Whitenight. Property Location: Fishingcreek Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.

Bhrett R. Long. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: Daniel A. Kessler. Amount: $1,130,000.

Kate F. Mullally. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $361,696.

B&L Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $3,345,000.

Joseph William Goyne. Property Location: Main Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $340,123.

Blaschak Coal Corp. Property Location: Conyngham Twp. Lender: Capital Southbend Corporation. Amount: $8,500,000.

Joseph A. Tarlecky. Property Location: Catawissa Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.

KBK Management LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $528,750.

Michael L. Bennett. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $400,000.

Brady T. Hess. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $334,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Frank R. Feola. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $259,100.

JCO LLC. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $346,000.

Jacob S. Young. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $453,100.

Daniel Falcone. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $436,500.

Alsqstop Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: ANG Region 2 LLC. Amount: $690,000.

Cord Realty Partners. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bk. Amount: $1,794,350.

Michael J. Cordaro Sr. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bk. Amount: $1,794,350.

Cord Realty Partners. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $1,794,350.

Michael F. Cummings Jr. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Sai Lakshmidevi LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: 1st Constitution Bank. Amount: $750,000.

John L. Walker. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Kevin Shane. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $284,000.

John X Waibel. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $302,000.

Scientific Living Inc. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Davis Investment Group LLC. Amount: $500,000.

Thomas M. O’Brien. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $259,000.

Ryan Allouche. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $312,900.

Mary Elizabeth Kramer. Property Location: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $266,000.

Mark R. Borchert. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $315,000.

Igor Georgievskiy. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $410,000.

Andrew Thomas Howe. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Richard C. Pritchard. Property Location: Madison Twp. Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $252,700.

Andrew Thomas Howe. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Angela Dianese. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $266,250.

Vince S. Pagnotti Sr. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk.Amount: $264,000.

Adan Horsky. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $432,000.

Peter Cawley. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $295,000.

MSP Development Company LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,800,000.

Susan L. King. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $420,000.

Glenwood Road LLC. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Adam G. Horsky. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $432,000.

Second Chapter LLC. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $450,200.

Karen G. Mbaya-Mbae. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $289,750.

Lauren R. Brostoski. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $260,000.

Scientific Living Inc. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Davis Investment Group LLC. Amount: $500,000.

Scientific Living Inc. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Davis Investment Group LLC. Amount: $500,000.

Edward Schultz. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $252,000.

Delta Medix. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $600,000.

Randmar Development Co. Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $1,427,840.

Akram M. Alashari. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $280,819.

Michael J. Cordaro Sr. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $1,794,350.

Salvatore Parlopiano. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $270,000.

David Hess. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Mortgage Research Center LLC. Amount: $299,000.

Shri Nathui Associates Ptnrshp. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: 1st Constitution Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Gerard J. Notarianni. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $274000.

Daniel Zalewski. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Reg Sys Inc. Amount: $269,550.

Olatunde Bosu. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $409,000.

Joseph H. Hollander. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $279,016.

Aston White. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $269,600.

Benjamin Kum. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $348,756.

K&D Parts & Service Co. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Carol R. Dibeler. Amount: $400,000.

Mark Szymanski. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $475,000.

Richard Kenehan. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: PHH Mortgage Corp. Amount: $388,500.

Ann Marie Stone. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $281,520.

Lyndsay Paone. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $318,000.

Angela M. Berardelli. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: NET Federal Credit Union. Amount: $250,000.

Scientific Living Inc. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Davis Investment Group LLC. Amount: $500,000.

Kaley Marie Noone. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $294,566.

John L. Walker. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $705,000.

Eduardo S. Ballina. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $475,000.

Gurkaramjit S. Khaira. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $508,000.

Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Robert A. McMilian. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $294,405.

DHD III LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Luchi Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Company. Amount: $1,700,000.

Anupkumar Patel. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Essa Bank & Trust. Amount: $272,000.

Brian Stets. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $251,515.

Richard M. Matysik. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $251,515.

MS/GIV LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority. Amount: $1,214,818.

Aleksandar Groza. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $306,600.

Denzal Construction Company LLC. Property Location: Duryea. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $270,000.

KLM Partnership. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $485,000.

Laureis LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $4,500,000.

Dominic J. Yanuzzi. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $284,000

Robert W. Bond Jr. Property Location: Nescopeck. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $451,846.

Sunil Mukul. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Sunil Mukul. Amount: $291,000.

Mahveen Corporation. Property Location: Nanticoke. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $620,000.

Christopher McBride. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $252,000.

Rushik Bhuva. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $289,000.

Cal-Dou-Mun. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Numan A. Fateh. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $460,485.

Ten Pin Holdings LLC. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $660,000.

Weiss & Bridenstine. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Weiss & Bridenstine. Amount: $2,600,000.

OGA Global LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $855,000.

Desiree B. Wagner. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Fifth Third Mortgage Company. Amount: $265,500.

Jacob A. Barber. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $581,000.

John J. Wallace. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $294,500.

Kenneth Wrzos. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $303,500.

Neil McCann. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $260,022.

Robert L. Rathborne Jr. Property Location: Nuangola. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $251,799.

Robert L. Rathbone Jr. Property Location: Nuangola. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $251,799.

Scott Madrak. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $355,000.

Bold Gold Media WBS LP. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $891,579.

Ronald C. Milazzo. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $315,000.

Peter Paul Venturini. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Mid Valley National Bank. Amount: $287,200.

Alfred Mariani. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Metlife Home Loans. Amount: $321,000.

MJL III LLC. Property Location: West Pittston. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $300,000.

Roger P. Morgans. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Morgans Cleaning & Property Management Inc. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Lagana Properties III LP. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $595,000.

Arne Budde. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $301,000.

Brian J. O’Keefe. Property Location: Hunlock Twp. Lender: AG Choice Farm Credit ACA. Amount: $272,000.

Travis Plinick. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $253,912.

STNL II LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Goldman Sachs Bank. Amount: $6,229,000.

Conyngham & Company. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Hayfield Land Development. Amount: $394,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. Property Location: Ashley. Lender: BNY Melton. Amount: $400,000.

Anna Chen. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $487,400.

Brian R. Boermeester. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $391,920.

Wyoming Valley Art League. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $318,000.

Anthony W. Acernese. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $268,000.

Young Mens Christian Association of Wilkes-Barre. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount bank. Amount: $2,400,000.

William Desrosiers. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $363,750.

Douglas M. Shenk. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $279,500.

Bradley E. Rinehimer. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $283,812

Stephanie Pacovsky. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $270,000.

Daniel J. Pace. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: Essa Bank & Trust. Amount: $451,360.

Robert C. Ambrose Jr. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Jonathan L. Drach. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $288,150.

George Ronald Gaylord. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: American Advisors Group. Lender: $262,000.

George Ronald Gaylord. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Commissioner of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $262,500.

Robert Thomas Dean. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $274,928.

Renee J. Mathur. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $453,100.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company. Property Location: Laflin. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Jaai Santoshi LC. Property Location: Dupont. Lender: SSHCOF II Pittston LLC. Amount: $2,600,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Thomas Hanrahan. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Summit Mortgage Corp. Amount: $333,000.

Chandra Persaud. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Greenway Mortgage Funding Corp. Amount: $344,000.

Pocono Cinema & Cultural Center Inc. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $238,200.

Bartonsville Inn & Suites LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $21,000,000.

Samuel Jurkowicz. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $379,905.

6130 Route 209 LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Robert Stout. Amount: $399,000.

Pocono Community Church Inc. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Assemblies of God Loan Fund. Amount: $6,648,500.

John Sandy Trust. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Weichert Financial Services. Amount: $400,000.

Oral Fritz. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Semper Home Loans Inc. Amount: $299,475.

William Raczko. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $332,000.

EJ Holding Associates LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: TD Bank NA. Amount: $656,000.

Jordan Savitch. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank NA. Amount: $600,000.

Allan Shavis. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $299,653.

PIKE COUNTY

Frenchtown Square LLC. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $280,000.

Jessica D. Aquilina. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $280,000.

Anita Aragona. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $70,000.

Mary C. Egan. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $279,000.

Dennis Mant. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,502.

Steven Belluscio. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,000.

Justin Genzlinger. Proprty Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $376,000.

White Turtle 1908 LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $389,555.

Cleopatra A. Downer. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $265,780.

James K. Rashford. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $392,000.

318 Broad Street LLC. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: Highlands State Bank. Amount: $712,500.

Perceptive Properties LLC. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Empire State Certified Development Corp. Amount: $301,000.

Paupack Property Management LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $262,500.

John Loester. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $465,000.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Christopher Harding. Property Location: Pine Grove Twp. Lender: 1st Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $650,000.

208 Dock Street Inc. Property Location: Schuylkill Haven. Lender: Reemark Investment Group Inc. Amount: $325,000.

Jason Loftus. Property Location: Saint Clair. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $275,000.

National Mortgage LLC. Property Location: West Brunswick Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $252,302.

Edward Mady. Property Location: North Manheim Twp. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $360,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Curtis E. Welcher. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $453,000.

Derek Lee Asay. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $375,000.

Michael J. Farley. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $438,950.

Todd J. Wolfenberg. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $326,000.

Dou Mun Cal. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Socrates Kehagias. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: NET Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Charles F. Rueger Jr. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Charles F. Rueger Sr. Amount: $285,000.

James M. Renehan. Property Location: Manchester Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of NE. Amount: $255,000.

Robert M. Reynolds. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $330,000.

Robert M. Reynolds. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $330,000.

Gluten Free Food Group. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Daniel D. Trygar. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Edward T. Esposito. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $453,000.

Michael R. Erk. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $746,320.

Alejandro Paschaltdes. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Frank Andrew Wachusen. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $335,200.

Thomas P. Valet. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Calica & Birney Rosenberg LLP. Amount: $700,000.

Bonny S. Stinnard. Property Location: Texas Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $664,000.

Christopher A. Muglia. Property Location: Oregon Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $334,278,00.

William D. Glynn. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $300,000.

Eric J. Marks. Property Location: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $255,000.

Marc D. Illman Tr. Property Location: Damacus Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $300,000.

Jacqueline Henshaw. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $282,600.

WYOMING COUNTY

G&R Properties LLC. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $376,000.

Charles Winschuh. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $318,665.

Curt Eggen. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: US Bank NA. Amount: $270,000.

Lemon DG LLC. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Lender: CCB Community Bank. Amount: $1,195,950.

Skula Caitlin. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $258,000.

STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST

(BBT – 50.75) BB&T CORPORATION

Donta Wilson, vice president of BB&T Corporation sold 3,018 shares on Aug. 3 at $51.55 per share for total proceeds of $155,581. Wilson controls 14,911 shares directly and 3,983 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of BB&T Corporation acquired 342,579 shares and disposed of 431,304 shares.

(CZNC – 27.62) CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION

Frank Pellegrino, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation, purchased 165 shares on Aug. 3 at $27.09 per share for a total cost of $4,470. Pellegrino controls 7,381 shares directly.

Susan Hartley, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation, exercised options for 5,227 shares on July 25 (1,341 shares exercised 5.4 months prior to the expiration date; 730 shares exercised 2.4 years prior to the expiration date; 1,259 shares exercised 3.4 years prior to the expiration date; 1,251 shares exercised 4.4 years prior to the expiration date; and 646 shares exercised 5.4 years prior to the expiration date) at $18.79 per share for a total cost of $98,237. On the same date, Hartley surrendered 3,461 shares back to Citizens & Northern Corporation at $28.39 per share for total proceeds of $98,240. Hartley controls 15,243 shares directly and 1,151 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Citizens & Northern Corporation acquired 15,078 shares and disposed of 9,857 shares.

(CZFS – 62.99) CITIZENS FINANCIAL

SERVICES, INC.

Dwight Rohrer, vice president of Citizens Financial Services, Inc., purchased 400 shares on Aug. 7-8 at $62.35 per share for a total cost of $24,940. Rohrer controls 1,738 shares directly and 1,220 shares indirectly.

Rudolph VanDerHiel, director of Citizens Financial Services, Inc., sold 100 shares on Aug. 1 at $64.00 per share for total proceeds of $6,400. VanDerHiel controls 15,114 shares directly and 1,884 shares indirectly.

(CSS – 14.49) CSS INDUSTRIES INC.

Elam Hitchner, director of CSS Industries, Inc., purchased 1,000 shares on Aug. 7 at $14.27 per share for a total cost of $14,268. Hitchner controls 5,702 shares directly.

John White, vice president of CSS Industries, Inc., purchased 1,000 shares on Aug. 6 at $14.54 per share for a total cost of $14,540. White controls 1,000 shares directly.

Christopher Munyan, chief executive officer of CSS Industries, Inc., purchased 2,000 shares on Aug. 6 at $14.54 per share for a total cost of $29,080. Munyan controls 82,274 shares directly.

Harry Mullany, director of CSS Industries, Inc., purchased 1,747 shares on Aug. 6 at $14.28 per share for a total cost of $24,945. Mullany controls 4,611 shares directly.

Over the last six months insiders of CSS Industries, Inc. acquired 47,167 shares.

(FNB – 13.10) FNB CORPORATION

Pamela Bena, director of FNB Corporation, purchased 1,500 shares on July 27 at $13.02 per share for a total cost of $19,530. Bena controls 13,250 shares directly.

Over the last six months insiders of FNB Corporation acquired 117,050 shares and disposed of 21,946 shares.

(HXL – 68.63) HEXCEL CORPORATION

Jeffrey Graves, director of Hexcel Corporation, purchased 1,550 shares on July 27 at $69.00 per share for a total cost of $106,947. Graves controls 3,000 shares directly.

Over the last six months insiders of Hexcel Corporation acquired 54,296 shares and disposed of 50,638 shares.

(NWFL – 37.45) NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Susan Campfield, director of Norwood Financial Corporation, exercised options for 150 shares on Aug. 6 (exercised 3.4 years prior to the expiration date) at $16.65 per share for a total cost of $2,498. Campfield controls 1,002 shares directly and 950 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months insiders of Norwood Financial Corporation acquired 7,845 shares and disposed of 5,750 shares.

(NBTB – 39.43) NBT BANCORP INC.

Joseph Stagliano, vice president of NBT Bancorp, Inc., exercised options for 5,500 shares on July 26 (exercised 1.5 years prior to the expiration date) at $20.19 per share for a total cost of $111,045 and on the same date sold those shares at $41.45 per share for total proceeds of $227,983. Stagliano controls 54,237 shares directly and 6,937 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months insiders of NBT Bancorp, Inc. acquired 5,500 shares and disposed of 13,911 shares.

(PG – 81.43 ) PROCTER & GAMBLE

COMPANY

Matthew Price, officer of Procter & Gamble Company, exercised options for 11,626 shares on Aug. 7 (exercised 6.7 months prior to the expiration date) at $48.17 per share for a total cost of $560,024 and on the same date sold those shares at $82.00 per share for total proceeds of $953,369. Price controls 15,870 shares directly and 4,799 shares indirectly.

Juan Posada, officer of Procter & Gamble Company, exercised options for 9,000 shares on Aug. 2-3 (exercised 1.4 months prior to the expiration date) at $72.14 per share for a total cost of $649,260 and on the same date sold 9,600 shares at $81.79 per share for total proceeds of $785,199. Posada controls 24,198 shares directly and 105 shares indirectly.

Shaielesh Jejurikar, officer of Procter & Gamble Company, exercised options for 9,723 shares on Aug. 2 (exercised 6.9 months prior to the expiration date) at $48.17 per share for a total cost of $468,357 and on the same date sold those shares at $81.41 per share for total proceeds of $791,547. Jejurikar controls 8,230 shares directly and 19,848 shares indirectly.

Valarie Sheppard, officer and treasurer of Procter & Gamble Company, exercised options for 27,000 shares on Aug. 1 (exercised 6.9 months prior to the expiration date) at $48.17 per share for a total cost of $1,300,590 and on the same date sold those shares at $80.66 per share for total proceeds of $2,177,785. Sheppard controls 22,506 shares directly and 6,070 shares indirectly.

Carolyn Tastad, officer of Procter & Gamble Company, exercised options for 28,270 shares on Aug. 1-2 (11,755 shares exercised 1.5 months prior to the expiration date and 16,515 shares exercised 6.9 months prior to the expiration date) at $58.14 per share for a total cost of $1,643,533 and on the same date sold 33,283 shares at $80.67 per share for total proceeds of $2,684,886. Tastad controls 54,609 shares directly and 6,089 shares indirectly.

Kathleen Fish, officer of Procter & Gamble Company, exercised options for 26,946 shares on Aug. 1 (9,135 shares exercised 1.5 months prior to the expiration date and 17,811 shares exercised 6.9 months prior to the expiration date) at $56.30 per share for a total cost of $1,516,955 and on the same date sold those shares at $80.55 per share for total proceeds of $2,170,622, Fish controls 34,457 shares directly and 15,119 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months of Procter & Gamble Company, insiders acquired 189,523 shares and disposed of 240,975 shares.

(PNC – 143.55 ) PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.

Michael Lyons, vice president of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., sold 14,000 shares on July 19 at $140.87 per share for total proceeds of $1,972,235. Lyons controls 124,841 shares directly.

Over the last six months insiders of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired 1,103 shares and disposed of 128,391 shares.

(SLM – 11.36) SLM CORPORATION

Paul Thome, vice president of SLM Corporation, sold 22,104 shares on Aug. 3 at $11.13 per share for total proceeds of $245,949. Thome controls 183,383 shares directly and 23,847 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of SLM Corporation acquired 13,200 shares and disposed of 371,065 shares.

Prices as of close of business Aug.10, 2018.