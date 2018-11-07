Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Thomas Iacovoni. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Seller: Jordon Robert. Amount: $400,000.

Zack Rogers. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Kathleen Chapman. Amount: $315,000.

Peter L. Kelly. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Mehdi Khadyek. Amount: $335,500.

Wendy J. Jones. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: PA Discount Homes LLC. Amount: $975,000.

Murn Four LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Michael M. Morucci. Amount: $300,000.

Murn Three LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Michael M. Morucci. Amount: $900,000.

Murn Four LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Big Joe Realty LLC. Amount: $250,000.

Murn Four LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Big Joe Realty LLC. Amount: $820,000.

Murn Three LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Big Joe Realty LLC. Amount: $485,000.

Murn Three LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Big Joe Realty LLC. Amount: $280,000.

Murn Three LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Michael M. Morucci. Amount: $600,000.

Murn Two LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Michael M. Morucci. Amount: $625,000.

Murn Two LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Michael M. Morucci. Amount: $305,000.

Murn Two LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Michael M. Morucci. Amount: $500,000.

Murn One LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Big Joe Realty LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Murn One LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Michael M. Morucci. Amount: $1,385,000.

Amanac Mamrak. Property Location: Orange Twp. Seller: John C. Monick. Amount: $380,000.

RMJ. Bloomsburg. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Nancy S. Hock. Amount: $455,000.

Vicki A. Davenport. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Mary Jo Yocum. Amount: $425,000.

James B. Gutshall. Property Location: Main Twp. Seller: Daniel A. Yeager. Amount: $315,000.

Kevin L. Knouse. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Seller: Estate of Zoe B. Whitenight. Amount: $360,000.

J. David Ferro. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: William S. Oruba. Amount: $350,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Miriam Allenstein. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Jerry J. Papp Sr. Amount: $250,000.

Virginia A. Owens. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Joseph E. Desmarteau. Amount: $340,000.

JCK Global Inc. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Seller: Highway Storage LLC. Amount: $400,000.

Lins Realty Inc. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Patricia Vittori. Amount: $538,000.

Robert Odzana. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Raymond C. Rinaldi II. Amount: $290,000.

George W. Hoover Jr. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Dennis R. Ruddy. Amount: $289,000.

Barry L. Demansky. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Matthew Scalese. Amount: $390,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Justin Marshall Davis. Amount: $558,000.

David Ka Pun Phang. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corp. Amount: $558,000.

Jessica Lynn Reale. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Richard Quinn. Amount: $303,000.

Brandon J. Guman. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Seller: George Oprishko Family Irrevocable Trust. Amount: $260,000.

Dennis R. Ruddy. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller Thomas M. Rhue. Amount: $450,000.

Joshua Aaron. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Thomas Ciccotti. Amount: $255,000.

MUY Properties-NE LTD. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Capouse Avenue

Associates LLC. Amount: $679,000.

JC Realty Scr LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Louis A. Costanzo Tr. Amount: $585,000.

Ryan Patrick Vance. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Andrew Lawrence Muncy. Amount: $269,000.

Sean P. Castellani. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: James J. Walker. Amount: $353.000.

Robert A. Rogan. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Timothy F. Magnavita. Amount: $410,000.

Melissa Ferrari. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Casey R. Dickinson. Amount: $300,000.

John R. Kerber. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Mohammad Ashraf. Amount: $447,500.

John Thomas Bowe. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Amy M. Ware. Amount: $265,000.

Sandra Calise McGill. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Robert J. Moher. Amount: $282,768.

Raymond J. Shuma. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company LLC. Amount: $275,182.

Robert J. O’Donnell Jr. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Robert McCarthy. Amount: $242,500.

Brandon Evans. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Edward M. Erris. Amount: $328,000.

Patricia A. Cuff. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: John P. Cuff. Amount: $410,000.

Robert Murphy. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Robert Murphy. Amount: $250,000.

Barbara Ricketts. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Amount: $252,000.

Robert Fluet. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Arm Realty Inc. Amount: $420,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Lawrence P. Mahlly. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Kristopher J. Mead. Amount: $$295,000.

Robert M. Zafian. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Dale C. Stewart. Amount: $450,000.

Gerald F. Idec Jr. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Mark J. Davies. Amount: $455,000.

Shashank Kotakonda. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Benjamin Nakkache. Amount: $590,000.

AGG Global LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Seller: South Franklin LLC. Amount: $250,000.

Darren Lee Jacobs. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Matthe J. Crandall. Amount: $317,000.

Kenneth R. Raiston. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Marc H. Freedline. Amount: $250,000.

Boston Road Property LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Piir LLC. Amount: $1,600,000.

Jason J. McManue. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Dennis J. Cooney. Amount: $290,000.

Kingston Commercial Pennsylvania Owner LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Seller:

William R. Chapin Sr. Amount: $925,000.

Kingston Commercial Pennsylvania Owner LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: William R. Chapin Sr. Amount: $460,000.

Kingston Residential Pennsylvania Owner LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: William R. Chapin Sr. Amount: $1,430,000.

Kingston Residential Pennsylvania Owner LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: William R. Chapin Sr. Amount: $1,070,000.

Patrick Holdings LLC. Property Location: Wyoming. Seller: Renn M. Kasarda. Amount: $275,000.

Turning Leaf Development LLC. Property Location: Wyoming. Seller: LCN Real Estate Inc. Amount: $575,000.

Americo Real Estate Company. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: 525 East Main LLC. Amount: $1,350,000.

Jeffrey N. Cardimona. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: David L. Sadowski. Amount: $300,000.

Obea Shrestha. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $351,975.

Matthew J. Brown. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Seller: Joseph Keefer. Amount: $280,000.

ARA Management LLC. Property Location: Foster Twp. Seller: Victor Cap. Amount: $500,000.

Brian Scott. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Amanda J. Kelley. Amount: $258,000.

Henkel Spinco LLC. Property Location: W. Hazleton. Seller: Henkel Consumer Goods Inc. Amount: $2,516,180.

Henkel U. S. Operations Corporation. Property Location. W. Hazleton. Seller: Henkel Spinco LLC. Amount: $2,516,180.

Craig Malinauskas. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Seller: Edward J. Cianimboli. Amount: $285,000.

Jimmy J. Zheng. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Jereme Allen Brown. Amount: $255,000.

Jason T. Zoshak. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Carl S. Hedke. Amount: $285,000.

NP Hanover Industrial II LLC. Property Location: Nanticoke. Seller: Earth Conservancy. Amount: $2,834,600.

Mary F. Stravinos. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: JLD Realty LLC. Amount: $250,000.

Evan Yost. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $377,492.

Charles W. Gordon III. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $265,000.

John Guarnieri. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Bonita L. Boyson. Amount: $264,000.

Ramiro Chagolla Arreaga. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Edward N. Frey. Amount: $280,500.

Red Mill Holdings LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Bart E. Ecker. Amount: $255,000.

Christopher G. Gunster. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Robert C. Friedman. Amount: $630,000.

Shawn Alexis. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: Nichole L. Comstock. Amount: $286,200.

Gregory Widuch. Property Location: Foster Twp. Seller: Ce Sassaman. Amount: $315,000.

Shelley Hartman. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $297,000.

Jacob Carrelli. Property Location: Conyngham. Seller: Arvind Srinivasan. Amount: $355,000.

Amanda Evans. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Heritage Hills Estates Inc. Amount: $362,650.

John T. Rock. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: Robert J. Kotsull. Amount: $355,000.

Jason M. Kish. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Sally S. Currie. Amount: $270,000.

Christopher M. Lee. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Wilhelm Nemetz. Amount: $299,900.

Varuna Perera. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $264,400.

Bond 5 LLC. Property Location: Exeter. Seller: Creative Developers Inc. Amount: $1,038,850.

MONROE COUNTY

Frank Azzaretto. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Raymond Ferri. Amount: $305,000.

Rahim Maqsood. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: 2009 Bernard Lane LLC. Amount: $405,000.

Bernabe Gonzales. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $301,991.

Norman Guzman. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: David Wengard. Amount: $303,000.

Antonio Pereira. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Margaret Parkes. Amount: $525,000.

Crystal Street Holdings Corp. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: HSPA Properties LLC. Amount: $287,000.

Quadri Shinaba. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Canvos Group LLC. Amount: $300,000.

John McGill. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Milan Zecar. Amount: $325,000.

Andrew Boczkowski. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Hugh Riley III. Amount: $385,000.

Cory Marks. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Ronald Zimmerman. Amount: $345,000.

John Gmelch. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Joseph Hunt. Amount: $364,250.

Thomas McCabe IV. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Philip Ravenscroft. Amount: $675,000.

Alan Wakulik. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Chester Gares Jr. Amount: $300,000.

Cary King. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Bruce Werkheiser. Amount: $390,000.

James Schwartz III. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Randy Halstead. Amount: $450,000.

David Grisostolo. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Kristof Silwinski. Amount: $320,000.

Damion Butler. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Kimberly Hanzimanolis. Amount: $400,000.

Lelynn LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Michael Itkin. Amount: $370,000.

Pocono Hospitality LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: MBC Properties LP. Amount: $600,000.

Jennifer McMahon. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Mark Ferrauiolo. Amount: $310,000.

Andres Soto. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $310,833.

AHED Properties LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Monroe Family Practice Holdings LLC. Amount: $465,000.

Fidelity Properties & Trust 2 LLC. Property Location; Pocono Twp. Seller: Hagedom Enterprises Inc. Amount: $1,800,000.

Edgardo Velazaquez. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Tanning & Driving LLC. Amount: $265,000.

Van Dyke Realty LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Jacob Bower. Amount: $330,000.

Maria Alfaro. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: RGB Homes LLC. Amount: $425,000.

Richard Oshrin. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Diane Woychick. Amount: $685,000.

Andrew Bernard. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Augustine Inyang. Amount: $460,000.

Resorts Group Inc. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Club Exploria LLC. Amount: $289,232.

Ana Delacruz. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Richard Adams. Amount: $300,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Thomas Colaluca. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Louis Mazzariello. Amount: $265,000.

Dianne P. Merenyi. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Amount: $289,900.

Joseph Burzo. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Robert Gullery. Amount: $425,000.

Robert C. Kowtko. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Royal Lake Homes LLC. Amount: $430,000.

Joseph S. Madurski. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Glen Titter. Amount: $349,900.

Charles J. Kovalchick. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Michael A. Oakes. Amount: $315,000.

Lake Region Development V, LLC. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: James Casella.Amount: $717,000.

Thomas Bargmann. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Donna M. Hagen. Amount: $278,000.

Joshua Johnson. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Robert Rascale. Amount: $280,000.

Frederick Weber. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Robert E. Fuhrmann. Amount: $450,000.

Salvatore Sciascia. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Route 6 East LP. Amount: $405,000.

Philip Zafiriadis. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Joseph Accardi. Amount: $320,000.

N.P. Dodge Jr. Trustee. Property Location: Hickory Hill Estates Seller: Roberto Inzunza. Amount: $345,000.

Thomas A. Celano. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: N.P. Dodge Jr. Trustee. Amount: $345,000.

Anthony J. Mazzo. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Alfred Petrillo. Amount: $670,000.

Kevin Twardzik. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc.\Amount: $292,500.

William Woodwell. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Thomas P. Gang. Amount: $310,000.

William C. Boyd. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Estate of John Christopher Ryan. Amount: $335,000.

Kenneth Michael McGee Sr. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $294,900.

Ashley Power. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Moshe Schwartzberg. Amount: $255,000.

Stanley Czeck Jr. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Ralph J. Wells Jr. Amount: $277,500.

Paul S. Hodoruk. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: John Kelly. Amount: $295,000.

Stephen T. Bracco. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Lynda Dunn. Amount: $260,000.

John Hirt. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Frank E. Manion. Amount: $295,900.

Thomas J. Cannalley. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Robert M. Haas. Amount: $272,950.

Milford Professional Park LLC. Property Location: Samall Properties Inc. Amount: $1,850,000.

Peter Walterspiel. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Peter Donovan. Amount: $255,000.

Carini Ristoranti. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Laurianne S. Henneforth. Amount: $300,000.

SCHULYKILL COUNTY

208 Dock Street Inc. Property Location: Schuylkill Haven. Seller: Tin Roof Group LLC. Amount: $335,000.

Patrick Leitzel. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Seller: James Kowatch. Amount: $340,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Kevin Deibert. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Joseph L., Lech. Amount: $370,000.

William K. Hatchell. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: William Joseph Gelsleichter. Amount: $315,000.

Richard Wowk. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Donna L. Kaplan Amount: $375,000.

Jennifer L. Gardner. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Seller: George S. Dubinsky. Amount: $465,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

KEB Gems LLC. Property Location: Catawissa. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $485,000.

Robert J. Scerbo. Property Location: No. Centre Twp. Lender: John A Scerbo. Amount: $300,000.

T&S Realty LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $510,000.

Murn One LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $4,750,000.

Murn Two LLC. Property Location. Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $4,750,000.

Murn Three LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $4,750,000.

Murn Four LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $4,750,000.

Amanda Mamrak. Property Location: Orange Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $323,000.

Raymond R. Haladay. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $402,000.

Raymond R. Haladay. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Community of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $402,000.

Vicki A. Daven, Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $318,500.

Daniel A. Yeager. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $312,300.

Albert P. Prasnikar. Property Location: Benton Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $605,412.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

John Fofi. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: New Penn Financial LLC> Amount: $343,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

Michael Terbovich. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Dalton Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Dickson City. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

J&J Dickson City LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $850,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Dunmore Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

Walter J. Owens. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $272,000.

Summit Lake Associates. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Northfield Bank. Amount: $6,400,000.

LJP Realty LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $468,700.

LJP Realty LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $468,700.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Fell Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

Jeffrey S. Cavanaugh Jr. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $260,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bk. Amount: $400,000,000.

MSA Inc. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $450,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bk. Amount: $400,000,000.

Lex Jessup LP. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $202,900,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

JCK Global Inc. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $394,000.

Lins Realty LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Cathay Bank. Amount: $440,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

Robert Odzana. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Mortgage Lenders of America. Amount: $290,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

George W. Hoover Jr. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $289,000.

Barry L. Demansky. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $370,000.

Jessica Lynn Reale. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: Wei Mortgage LLC. Amount: $297,511.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

Brandon J. Guman. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Servion Inc. Amount: $256,290.

PPL Electronic Utilities Corp. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

Bold Gold Media WBS LP. Property Location; Ransom Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $891,579.98.

Joseph G. Holland. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $304,000.

Dennis R. Ruddy. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $427,500.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

Andrew F. Martin. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $273,520.

Matthew M. Byrne. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $264,000.

MUY Properties-NE LTD. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: City National Bank. Amount: $117,900,000,

PPL Electron Utilities Corp. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender. Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

Summit Lake Associates LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Northfield Bank. Amount: $6,400,000.

Anthony J. Piazza. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $250,000.

Ryan Patrick Vance. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Ark La Tex Financial Services LLC. Amount: $269,000.

Seam P. Castellani. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Money Source Inc. Amount: $320,146.

Robert A. Rogan. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $328,000.

John R. Kerber. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Home Mortgage Corp. Amount: $402,750.

PPL Electronic Utilities Corp. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

Brian J. Moher. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Amount: $282,400.

Rita Mae Evans. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Reg Sys Inc. Amount: $270,000.

Rita Mae Evans. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $270,000.

Raymond J. Shuma. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $350,000.

PPL Electronic Utilities Corp. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

PPL Electronic Utilities Corp. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

PPL Electronic Utilities Corp. Property Location: Vandling Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

Brandon Evans. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: NBKC Bank. Amount: $328,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000.000.

PPL Electric Utilities. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $400,000,000.

Patricia A. Cuff. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $328,000.

John A. Murnock. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $250,000.

Jeannine L. McKnight. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $318,750.

Robert Murphy. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $297,030.

Robert Fluet. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $273,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Bryon Yourdon. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $388,000.

Lawrence P. Mahally. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $301,342.

2.0 Holdings LLC. Property Location: Wyoming. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $318,849.

Robert M. Zafian. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $340,000.

Gerald F. Idec. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $364,000

Luchi Rel Estate LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Company. Amount: $800,000.

Thomas Baseski. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $250,000.

Carolyn Kay James. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $301,150.

Wyoming Valley Consultants Inc. Property Location: Exeter. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $4500,000.

Kuharchik Family Limited Partnership. Property Location: Exeter. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $4,500,000.

Kuharchik Construction Inc. Property Location: Exeter. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $4,500,000

Hazleton DG LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Midwest Regional Bank. Amount: $1,300,000.

Boston Road Property LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Limoges Lending LLC. Amount: $3,100,000.

A. IV LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $360,000.

Jason J. McManus. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $275,000.

Turning Leaf Development LLC. Property Location: Wyoming. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $464,000.

Green Ridge Realty Company. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Sofia Renaud. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mauch Chunk Trust Company. Amount: $350,000.

Jeffrey N. Cardimona. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Kingston Commercial Pennsylvania Owner LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Stormfield Capital Funding I LLC. Amount: $2,200,000.

Randy L. Miller Jr. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: U.S. Bank. Amount: $282,000.

Kelly L. Cope. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: U.S. Bank. Amount: $269,841.

Obea Shrestha. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $351,975.

Kingston Residential Pennsylvania Owner LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Arbor Commercial Funding I LLC. Amount: $2,140,000.

John J. Terrana. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Briggsville DG LLC. Property Location: Nescopeck Twp. Lender: Progress Bank & Trust. Amount: $1,202,000.

Matthew J. Brown. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $252,000.

ARA Management LLC. Property Location: Foster Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $375,000.

Brian Scott. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $258,000.

UMH PA Corporation. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $17,500,000.

MJ Realty Associates LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: Pender Capital Asset Based Lending Fund I LP. Amount: $6,500,000.

MJ Realty Associates LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: Pender Capital Asset Based Lending Fund I LP. Amount: $4,200,000.

Robert J. Watts. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Jason T. Zoshak. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $256,500.

Evan Yost. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $351,067.

John Guarnieri. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $250,000.

Chandra Dombroski. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $349,500.

Erin Eddy. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $408,000.

KMB Realty LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Company. Amount: $400,000.

Anaxoz Capital Group LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: Visio Financial Services Inc. Amount: $358,500.

William J. Kroski. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $453,100.

William J. Kroski. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $283,150.

Shawn Alexis. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $271,890.

William J. Kroski. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $453,100.

William J. Kroski. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $283,150.

Michael Collins. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Penn Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $400,000.

Jacob Carrelli. Property Location: Conyngham. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $284,000.

Amanda Evans. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $344,708.

John T. Rock. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Jason M. Kish. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $278,910.

Edward Krasavage. Property Location: Swoyersville. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $475,000.

Baseski Evans LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $2,160,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Frank Azzaretto. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: LoanDepot. Com LLC. Amount: $299,475.

Antonio Pereira. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $420,000.

Crystal Street Holdings Corp. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $480,000.

Quadri Shinaba. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $296,235.

Rylando Bullock. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Co. LLC. Amount: $299,476.

Andrew Boczkowski. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Supreme Lending. Amount: $306,000.

John Gmelch. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Mortgage America Inc. Amount: $346,037.

Good as New Ventures LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: American Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

KS Financial LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $289,000.

833 Cast Street LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: David Baldt. Amount: $300,000.

BWC Partnership. Leo Castiglioni. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Merchants Bank of Bangor. Amount: $850,000.

Kamel Anton. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank NA. Amount: $1,489,900.

Thomas McCabe IV. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Trident Mortgage Co. LP. Amount: $488,000.

Cary King. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Amount: $350,000.

Joseph Naughton. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $295,000.

Mariette Naughton. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $295,000.

James Schwartz III. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Movement Mortgage LLC. Amount: $459,675.

Damion Butler. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Draper & Kramer Mortgage Corp. Amount: $312,000.

Lelynn LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $277,500.

Jennifer McMahon. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $320,230.

Robert McWilliams. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Live Well Financial Inc. & Commissioner of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $322,500.

Andres Soto. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $299,669.

David Carbone. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: State Farm FSB. Amount: $318,900.

AHED Properties LLC. Property location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $372,000.

DEPG of Shawnee II LP. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $3,800,000.

DEPG of Shawnee II LP. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Mosier Development LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Martin Sagofsky. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $311,250.

Mariette Naughton. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: PNCB Bank. Amount: $834,000.

Joseph Naughton. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: PNCB Bank. Amount: $834,000.

Joseph Naughton. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: PNCB Bank. Amount: $295,000.

Mariette Naughton. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: PNCB Bank. Amount: $295,000.

Nasser & Sons Inc. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $950,000.

Fidelity Properties & Trust 2 LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Hagedorn Enterprises Inc. Amount: $1,170,000.

Henry Martinez. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $345,000.

Henry Guberman. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $300,000.

OM Hospitality LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Lafayette Ambassador Bank. Amount: $1,335,682.

Jeremy Cohen. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Mortgage America Inc. Amount: $301,342.

Andrew Bernard. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $462,841.

PIKE COUNTY

George S. Hickler. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $275,000.

Carla Twardzik. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $263,250.

Philip Zafiriadis. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,000.

Jeffrey Hobson. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Fulton Bank NA. Amount: $4,680,000.

Salvatore Sciascia. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: Route 6 East LP. Amount: $305,000.

Thomas J. Cannallley. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $259,302.

Good As New Ventures LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: American Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Susan Woodwell. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $294,500.

Kenneth C. Delguidice. Property Location: Porter Twp. Lender: Beneficial Bank. Amount: $495,000.

Michael A. Bass. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $285,000.

Jamanma LLC. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $475,000.

Lake Region Development 5 LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $400,000.

SCHULYKILL COUNTY

Wydra International Property LLC. Property Location: Delano. Lender: Branch Bank & Trust CO. Amount: $475,000.

Forino Co. LP. Property Location: Schuylkill Haven. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $540,000.

Christopher Harding. Property Location: Pine Grove Twp. Lender: 1st Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $650,000.

208 Dock Street Inc. Property Location: Pine Grove Twp. Lender: Remake Inv. Group Inc. Amount: $325,000.

Jason Loftus. Property Location: St. Clair. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $275,000.

National Mortgage LLC. Property Location; West Brunswick Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing Washington D.C. Amount: $252,302.

Patrick Leitzel. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Lender: Ridgeview Bank. Amount: $340,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Frederick A. Lankford. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $798,376.

Mark Caplan. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $266,000.

Gordon S. Roeder Jr. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $369,000.

Jeffrey D. Donohue. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $266,850.

Bissett Holdings Inc. Property Location: Texas Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $353,800.

Jurgensen Limited Partnership. Property Location: Honesdale Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $4,250,000.

Erica Lynn Coccodrilli. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $324,000.

Jason J. Durling. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $278,500.

Christopher McQueen Agent. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: CNB Mortgage Company. Amount: $304,000.

Jason Mack. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $396,000.

Ernest Miller III. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $284,747.

Patrician Ohora. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $250,000.

William N. Penwell. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $260,000.

Mark E. Soden. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Jonathan Abbott. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $292,600

Wesley McKay. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $292,500.

WYOMING COUNTY

Kevin Deibert. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $351,500.

Michael G. Wisnosky. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $620,000.

William Hatchell. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $325,395.

Richard R. Wowk. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $300,000.

George S. Dubinsky. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $365,000.

UMH PA Corp. Property Location: Tunkhannock Boro. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $17,500,000.

Haymaker Properties LP. Property Location: Washington Twp.; Tunkhannock Twp.; Meshoppen Twp.; Nicholson Twp. Amount: $500,000,000.

Tunnel Hill Properties LLC. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $423,000.

Tunnel Hill Properties LLC. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $423,000.

STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST

This report on insider trading activity has been prepared for informational purposes only by James Blazejewski, CFP, Senior Vice President-Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors, 672 North River Street, Suite 300, Plains, PA, 18705. It is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that the information is accurate or complete and it does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any particular security. Current information contained in this report is not indicative of future activity. Wells Fargo Advisors, is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Source of data: Thomson Financial

(APD – 169.28)

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.

Russell Flugell, vice president of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., exercised options for 6,563 shares on October 1 (exercised on expiration date) at $62.47 per share for a total cost of $409,991 and on the same date sold 3,640 shares back to Air Products & Chemicals Inc. at $169.43 per share for total proceeds of $616,725. Flugell controls 8,701 shares directly and 796 shares indirectly.

Michael Crocco, chief financial officer of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., exercised options for 7,954 shares on October 1 (exercised on expiration date) at $62.47 per share for a total cost of $496,886 and on the same date sold 4,363 shares back to Air Products & Chemicals Inc. at $169.43 per share for total proceeds of $739,223. Crocco controls 8,701 shares directly and 796 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. acquired 14,517 shares and disposed of 8,003 shares.

(NWFL – 38.81)

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Andrew Forte, director of Norwood Financial Corporation, purchased 400 shares on September 26 at $39.80 per share for a total cost of $15,920. Forte controls 2,337 shares directly and 9,665 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Norwood Financial Corporation have acquired 8,695 shares and disposed of 5,750 shares.

Prices as of Close of Business October 8, 2018.