You can actually have a “broken heart.” Broken heart syndrome, also known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is a real medical condition that causes people to experience symptoms similar to a heart attack after an emotionally stressful event, such as the death of a loved one or a romantic breakup.

Laughter is good for your heart. When you laugh, the tissue that lines your blood vessels (the endothelium) expands, which increases blood flow.

Your heart can pump more than 2,000 gallons of blood each day. On average, your heart beats 70 times a minute, with each beat pumping 2 to 3 fluid ounces of blood. That means every minute, your heart moves approximately 1.5 gallons of blood.

Exercise is the most effective way to reduce your risk of heart disease. People with low physical fitness levels have nearly double the risk of cardiovascular disease than more active people.