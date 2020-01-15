Submitted photo The University of Scranton’s first Path to Business Excellence Conference, held in November on campus, was attended by 119 top high school students with an interest in business. The students represented 86 high schools and six states. The conference included interactive experiences with members of the Kania School of Management’s faculty, alumni and current students. In addition to general and team-building sessions, the conference included tracks for students interested in accounting, business administration, business analytics, economics, entrepreneurship, finance, international business, operations management, marketing and management. In previous years, the university offered a Future Accountants Leadership Conference. This year, the conference was expanded to include all business majors offered in the Kania School of Management.