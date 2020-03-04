Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Submitted artwork

Officials from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center unveiled plans for an $80 million investment to establish the facility as the pre-eminent regional cancer center while refacing the main entrance of the hospital that opened nearly 40 years ago.

Since 2008, Geisinger has invested more than $215 million into better and more accessible care for people in Luzerne County, and this development, along with a $6.5 million installation of CyberKnife radiation therapy at the hospital, will bring that total investment of technology and services to more than $300 million.

The construction project, slated to begin this summer, is anchored by an expansion to the Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center. The 92,150-square-foot, four-story expansion will feature high-end care including an 18-bed inpatient unit to serve bone marrow transplant recipients, consolidation of treatment services, and a redesigned reception and lounge area. Rooms on the inpatient unit will adapt to people’s needs and feature finely controlled heating, ventilation and air-conditioning to ensure the safest patient environment.

In addition to expanding cancer services, the project will produce a new, modern facade and lobby at the hospital’s main entrance as well as added space and resources for Geisinger’s retail pharmacy.

Additions at the Henry Cancer Center, which opened in 1992 thanks in part to a transformative gift from long-time donors Frank M. and Dorothea Henry, will bolster a cancer program that already offers advanced, individualized care delivered by multidisciplinary teams of hematologists and medical oncologists, genetic counselors, nutritionists, social services professionals, spiritual care counselors and an entire surgical suite of specially trained providers. Services already housed in the Henry Cancer Center include chemotherapy, infusion therapy, sophisticated imaging, comprehensive lab services, pharmacy services and research and clinical trials.

This summer’s expansion project is the latest in a long line of investments that Geisinger has made in Luzerne County. In fiscal year 2018, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre contributed $68.5 million in community benefit.