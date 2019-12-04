Submitted photo The University of Scranton dedicated a freshman residence hall in honor of the late Brendan J. Giblin of the class of 2006, who died in a hit-and-run accident while on spring break during his senior year, and the late William H. Kelly Jr. of the class of 1993, who perished in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. From left: Joe and Mary Giblin, parents of the late Brendan Giblin; university student Kim Baxter, recipient of the Giblin Scholarship and who spoke at the ceremony; Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., president; Rev. Herbert B. Keller, S.J., vice president for mission and ministry; and Joanne and Bill Kelly, parents of the late William Kelly.