Suydam

Gina Suydam, 39, is president of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce in Tunkhannock, where she works with a variety of businesses to strengthen the local economy. She believes a strong connection between community and commerce leads to a better quality of life.

Over the past five years in her position, she has facilitated the development of natural gas utility service to the Wyoming County Seat of Tunkhannock. Working with the county commissioners, borough council, Chamber board of directors, UGI Utilities and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, she encouraged public-private partnerships securing a one-million-dollar grant from the PA Department of Community & Economic Development, allowing this project to begin.

Suydam serves as a board member on the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals, and recently received a five-year service award; participates in a partnership with the Northern Tier Partnership for Regional Economic Performance to assist with economic development of a five-county region and represents the county on the regional Economic Development Agency at the request of the Wyoming County Commissioners. She was named one of Northeast Pennsylvania’s Top 25 Women in Business in 2017 by the Northeast PA Business Journal.

Most recently, she has focused on managing a shift in her organization from a traditional member benefit structure to a tiered benefit structure, which will allow members to have more control of their benefits to accommodate what their company needs. She is currently facilitating the third annual class of Leadership Wyoming, a regional leadership program which she developed. She manages two full-time employees and is eager to bring more leadership training, workforce development initiatives and economic development opportunities to Wyoming County.

Suydam believes strongly in professional development and recently attended the PA Chamber’s Executive Leadership Program directed by former PA Senator Earl Baker. This course is designed to give business executives a look inside politics and key issues within Pennsylvania. Thanks to the knowledge gained in this program, she considers herself a more well-informed advocate for Wyoming County’s future.

Suydam was born and raised in Tunkhannock and graduated from Tunkhannock Area High School. She continued her education at King’s College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting. After living in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties for 16 years, she was thrilled to return to her hometown in 2013 to begin working with the Chamber. Suydam and her husband,Tony, live in Tunkhannock with their three children, two rescued dogs and a cat.

A recently inducted Rotarian, she is looking forward to serving her community and continuing to strengthen the “hometown” pride.

“Rotary is a natural fit for me as I strive to build a strong future for Wyoming County,” Suydam says.

She credits her passion for community and business to her family especially her grandmother, Joy Severcool, a life-long resident of Wyoming County and leader in Forkston Township and Forkston Methodist Church, and her aunt, Donna LaBar, an entrepreneur and business leader in Wyoming County real-estate. Both women continue to be advocates for Suydam’s professional growth and leadership in the community.