by Phil Yacuboski

Governor Tom Wolf has an ambitious plan to ‘Restore Pennsylvania’ through its aging infrastructure. It would bring high speed internet access throughout the state, build flood control projects and pay for new roads and public transit systems.

“Over the past four years my administration has worked hard to improve our infrastructure and build strong, stable communities across the commonwealth,” the governor said during the January announcement. “We’ve made progress, but we still have more work to do.”

The $4.5 billion plan would be paid for by a severance tax on natural gas extraction, something Wolf tried in his first term and failed to achieve; while the Republicans control both houses of the legislature, the Senate approved the tax, but it failed in the House. Republicans argue Wolf’s plan ‘can’t come at the expense of taxpayers and the economy,’ according to House Speaker Mike Turzai.

It’s the fifth time Wolf has made such a proposal.

“We continue to be opposed to the tax on natural gas,” said Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. “Our position is that putting an additional tax on top of the impact tax and on top of the corporate net income tax will have an adverse impact on our competitive ability.”

A severance tax would be based on the amount or volume of natural gas removed from ground, while the impact fee focuses on the drilled well. The impact fees are distributed throughout the state. In 2018, $209.6 million was distributed for projects according to the Public Utilities Commission. Only Pennsylvania has an impact fee. All other states that have gas drilling, have a severance tax.

“We think a severance tax would make us uncompetitive when it comes to other states,” said Barr. “We get what he’s trying to do, but I don’t think it’s fair to have one industry subsidize what would be a widespread social good.”

“It’s like Groundhog Day,” said David Spigelmyer, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, a trade association representing the Marcellus Shale industry in Pennsylvania. “It’s packaged a lot like the impact fee was packaged when it passed and we were told it was going to go to a lot of the same projects.”

He said the impact fee has generated almost $1.7 billion dollars for projects across the state.

“We are in a dogfight for capital,” he said. “Pennsylvania has a high corporate income tax rate and we have to be able to compete and if we lose that balance, we lose the upstream development which is now cascading downstream into Pennsylvania.”

In 2017, Bradford County was awarded nearly $4.3 million dollars. The money was used to lower taxes, restore the roof of the county courthouse and to build a new 911 center. In neighboring Susquehanna County, they collected more than $3.25 million; the money was used for road construction and to buy heavy equipment. In 2016, Cummings Township, Lycoming County saw more than $922,000, the highest amount of any local municipality in the state.

There are currently more than 8,500 active gas wells in Pennsylvania, according to the Commonwealth. Senator John Yudichak, a Democrat from Plymouth Township, has called for the severance tax saying it’s time for both a responsible and ‘common sense’ approach. Yudichak is the minority chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

“This is about the safety and security of the citizens of Pennsylvania and the economic future,” Yudichak said in a news conference with Governor Tom Wolf in Wilkes-Barre.

“We continue to have an interest in infrastructure,” said Barr. “What has hurt Pennsylvania over the years is our pension system and that’s putting us in the red.”

Spigelmyer said he believes Governor Wolf is coming after the natural gas industry because it’s growing and its flourishing.

“He’s trying to fulfil a campaign promise,” he said.

A 2018 study by the Reason Foundation found that Pennsylvania’s highway system is among the worst in the country. A 2018 study by Penn State researchers found that only a small portion of Pennsylvanians meet the FCC required speed for broadband access.