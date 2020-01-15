Submitted photo The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce recently donated $2,000 to Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania. At the recent Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber Annual Dinner, Family Service Association was honored as the Charitable Organization of the Year. A portion of the proceeds raised from the annual dinner were donated back to Family Service Association. From left: Amber Loomis, chief advancement officer, FSA NEPA; Lindsay Griffin, COO/vice president, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber; and Gertrude McGowan, Esq., chief executive officer, FSA NEPA.