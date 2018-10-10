Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Geisinger, St. Luke’s University Health Network and community representatives break ground for the Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital. From left: Lynn Miller, Geisinger executive vice president, clinical operations; David Feinberg, Geisinger president and CEO; Gabe Kamarousky, president, Geisinger St. Luke’s; Bob Martin, St. Luke’s senior vice president of network development and chief strategy officer; State Rep. Jerry Knowles and Samuel Giamber, St. Luke’s board member.

St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) and Geisinger recently broke ground on a new acute care hospital in West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County.

The new Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital – built with American steel – will be a fully-licensed, 80-bed hospital with an emergency department and a full range of specialties and services. The three-story, 120,000-square-foot facility will be located on Paramount Boulevard off Route 61 near. It is expected to be completed and open in the fourth quarter of 2019.

This is the first time in Pennsylvania two health care systems have agreed to build and equally co-own a new hospital.

Under terms of the agreement, the new hospital will operate under SLUHN and Geisinger as a joint venture, with funding and governance shared equally between the two non-profit health systems. Bethlehem-based St. Luke’s will build and manage the hospital. SLUHN and Geisinger, headquartered in Danville will both contribute physicians and specialty support staff and expertise.

The two systems enjoy a history of collaboration, including an insurance partnership. And as of July 1, Geisinger’s Life Flight manages St. Luke’s emergency medical air transportation.

At its peak, construction of the Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital will employ more than 200 construction workers through dozens of contractors, injecting a powerful economic stimulus into the local economy. The hospital, upon completion, will sustain hundreds of permanent, family-supporting jobs.