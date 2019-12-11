Article Tools Font size – + Share This

submitted photo From left, first row: Katie Pugh, Paula King, Donovan Ricco, Wendy Murphy and Lori Ann Gormley. Second row: Mark Moran and Bill Spear.

Hazle Compounding announced its compounding pharmacy received accreditation from the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB), a service of Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). This accreditation demonstrates commitment to the highest industry standards for quality and safety.

PCAB assesses pharmacies that compound medications by combining, mixing or altering drug ingredients to create a medication as prescribed for an individual patient. The accreditation process includes an extensive onsite survey conducted by an independent expert and annual verification to ensure compliance with the pharmacy compounding process defined by the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) guidelines.

“Compounded medications can be a lifesaver for patients who are unable to take commercially available drugs because of allergies or difficulty swallowing,” said Bill Spear, R.Ph, CCN. “For patients with unique therapeutic needs, compounded medications are a highly customized, cost-effective option to provide clinically necessary therapies.”

The practice of compounding medications has received recent attention for both affordability and quality. Hazle Compounding employs highly trained pharmacists who prepare safe, effective, custom compounded medications by mixing individual ingredients in the precise strength and dosage prescribed for an individual patient. Prepared in a state-of-the-art lab to prevent cross contamination, compounded medications available from Hazle Compounding include Bio—Identical Hormones for Women and Men, Allergen-Free preparations, Formulations for patients who have trouble swallowing or taste sensitivities, and Combinations of multiple medications made into a single dose form. Achieved by a select number of compounding pharmacies nationally, accreditation from PCAB validates Hazle Compounding’s commitment to safe practices, and offers an affordable solution for patients.

“PCAB Accreditation allows pharmacies to distinguish themselves as a high-quality pharmacy, committed to the highest compounding standards,” said Jon Pritchett, Pharm. D., R.Ph., associate director of pharmacy for PCAB. “Hazle Compounding has successfully demonstrated its ability to develop high quality, safe and effective compound medications to meet the unique needs of their patients.”

Through this stringent process of accreditation, PCAB/ACHC has evaluated every series of action we take in the lab,” explained Bill Spear, R.Ph, CCN owner of Hazle Compounding. “This is vital for patient safety, as every product is compounded by hand from formulas uniquely created for each individual patient’s individual needs. PCAB Accreditation recognizes our commitment to provide the highest quality compounded medications for all our patients and maintains that we follow the best practices in the industry.”