Submitted photo PFNonwovens recently presented a $5,000 check to the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress on behalf of the Banking on the Arts Capital Campaign to fund the second phase of renovations to the former Security Savings Bank building on Broad Street, soon to be Hayden Family Center for the Arts. PFNonwoven’s donation is the remaining half of its total contribution of $10,000. From left: Maureen Brown-Fierro, PFNonwovens purchasing and logistics administrator; Krista Schneider, executive director of the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress; Mary Veronica Sweeney, Banking on the Arts Capital Campaign director, and Penny Boyer, PFNonwovens human resource director.