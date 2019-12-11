Article Tools
submitted photo The Community Bank N.A. Hazleton Airport Road branch celebrated its grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Bank executives, branch team members, leaders, customers and community members gathered to mark the completion of renovations. Located at 400 Airport Road, the renovated branch offers Hazleton customers enhanced and expanded services. These include two 24-hour ATMs and additional teller windows.
