Submitted photo Ericka Thaxton, a medical assistant at the Hamlin Family Health Center, earned one of Wayne Memorial Community Health Center’s (WMCHC) highest honors as the organization’s 2019 Employee of the Year. Recipients are selected by WMCHC’s administrative team from nominations completed by practice and department managers. Thaxton was chosen based on several factors including her work on the Standards Committee and commitment to community outreach and education programs. She resides in Hawley with her husband John and their two children. From left: Frederick Jackson, executive director, WMCHC; Thaxton and Hamlin Family Health Center Practice Manager Janice McConnell.