Submitted photo The Highmark Foundation recently awarded the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute with a $25,000 grant to support the Community-Based Cancer Screening Navigation Program.This investment will ensure the continuous work of the Community-Based Cancer Screening Navigation Program for underserved residents of Northeast Pennsylvania to facilitate colon, breast and cervical cancer screenings. From left: Jane Brooks, regional manager for Highmark Blue Shield and program officer for Highmark Foundation, presents the check to Laura Toole, executive vice president of the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

