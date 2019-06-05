Article Tools
Submitted photo The Honesdale National Bank donated $2,000 via the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program to Leadership Lackawanna. From left: Elizabeth Nagy, VP, chief marketing and digital officer of The Honesdale National Bank and Leadership Lackawanna board member (left) presents a check for $2,000 to Nicole Morristell, executive director of Leadership Lackawanna.
