Submitted artwork The Wayne County Arts Alliance announced the opening of the WCAA Main Street Gallery on the second floor of 959 Main St. in downtown Honesdale. WCAA Main Street Gallery will be a venue for monthly juried solo, group, member and themed shows with opening receptions on Second Saturdays. The gallery will be open to the public from Thursdays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 through April 5 with the premiere of ‘The Founders Show.’ The gala opening night reception will be on Saturday, March 14 from 5-7 p.m. ‘The Founders Show’ will celebrate the six original members of the Wayne County Arts Alliance: Pauline and Yanni Glykokokalos, Joan Hill, Robert Lander, Anne Nocera and Katrin Tralongo who banded together in 2002 to create the first Wayne County Artist’s Studio Tour. It will feature their art as well as historical information about the early years of the organization which has grown to 216 members. Above: ‘Yellow Nudes’ by Yanni Glykokokalos.