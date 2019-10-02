Submitted photo IGNITE, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s business incubator program, recently hosted Steve D’Ettorre, the Deputy Secretary of Technology and Information for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. During his visit, Secretary D’Ettorre toured both the Scranton Enterprise Center and the TekRidge Center, meeting with IGNITE program clients, local dignitaries and regional incubator partners. He also participated in a roundtable discussion focused on technology and entrepreneurship. From left: Larry West, regional director of the Office of Sen. John Blake; Austin Burke, board member, Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority; Jack Groarke, economic development director for U.S. Sen. Bob Casey; Ken Okrepkie, Ben Franklin Technology Partners; Steve D’Ettorre, deputy secretary of technology and information, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development; Bob Durkin, president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Paul Macknosky, director, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development; and Aaron Whitney, IGNITE Business Incubator program manager, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.