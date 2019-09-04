Submitted photo Leadership Lackawanna, a regional community leadership development organization, recently held its first Welcome Scranton! program. Welcome Scranton! gives participants an insider’s look at the community over the course of two-and-a-half days. This first class had the opportunity to visit several key area business and historic and cultural sites, allowing them to gain a unique knowledge of the region. The inaugural class, from left, first row: Jennie Knies, Penn State Scranton; Dominick Mitchell, program coordinator, Leadership Lackawanna; Nicole Morristell, executive director, Leadership Lackawanna; Mike Vivlemore, Tobyhanna Army Depot; and Michele Santaniello, Fidelity Bank. Second row: Lindsey Billen, Commonwealth Health/Regional Hospital of Scranton; Elizabeth Turner, Olyphant Self Storage; Michele Nicoteri, Penn State Scranton; Pam Fisher, Benco Dental; Henry Matute, Penn State Scranton; Mechele Greene, Matthew A. Berger, MD; Lissandra Bertagnoli, Prudential; and Erica Burger, NBT Bank. Jeanne Hugenbruch, St. Joseph’s Center, was also a member of this class.