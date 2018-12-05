Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Hauptman

Jacob Hauptmann believes in continuously making improvements, and this has contributed to the success he enjoys in his life.

“I have never been competitive with others, but I have been very much so with myself,” explains the senior CAD operator at Borton-Lawson engineering, Wilkes-Barre.

The entrepreneur first found enjoyment in drafting and design in high school. He attended Berks Technical Institute for an associate’s degree in architectural drafting. His first job in survey gave him a good perspective on how things come from a drafted document to being constructed. He then became an architectural designer and gained an understanding of how all the disciplines of a site and building work together. Next, he took a position in civil design with a heavy focus on software process improvement at the company. The last five years he has spent employed by the Borton–Lawson company.

Hauptmann is responsible for design and presentation for land development and environmental permits as well as being a supervisor and mentor for less experience designers and drafters. He hosts trainings to share his knowledge and teach more efficient methods.

“My personal study and practice in customizing our software has led to me being able to alleviate the stress of tasks that are time consuming, repetitive, error-prone and highly iterative,” he explains.

He is also responsible for leading committee efforts for the company to improve organization, manage files and reduce waste and leads a committee for technology-minded staff to meet and discuss ideas and break out into focus groups to help improve the company. Recently he was promoted to manager of a research and development group that will seek to serve the entire company in the pursuit of optimizing and advancing their services with technology.

“I truly enjoy helping people build value and learn to seek the opportunity to excel,” he notes.

The businessman has been inspired by his wife’s family from Elmira, New York. Her father, Walter, and brother, Mark, showed him what it meant to work hard and be accountable for what you produce and how people feel about it – a strong work ethic.

“Whether I was putting on a roof with Mark or building a rock wall with Walter, I was working hard. There was no cutting corners, no settling for less than great,” he admits, “Walter’s story and his influence taught me to always persevere through hardships, and see the greater good of my work.”

He is grateful to his wife, Kristen, for being his mentor and greatest supporter.

“She and I talk in depth about important matters and try to solve things together. I value her words and perspective very much,” he said.

He also relies on mentor, Tom Maheady, vice-president of industrial infrastructure and industrial energy.

“He has immense experience in engineering and I hope to gain a lot of knowledge from him,” noted Hauptmann.

Hauptmann is a true believer in empathy.

“Too often people make judgment before they consider they may not fully understand what kind of life the other person has,” he said. “We need to think about how our actions can have impacts that we may never feel, but others may feel immensely.”

“I believe everyone has immense potential. The potential of humanity to connect and work together towards a great purpose is staggering when you think about it. We may not know why we are here ... But I know “here” is all we have and you are here now,” he concludes.

He urges others to believe in a world where incredible things can be built, make extraordinary advances and strive to maintain harmony with this planet.

Active in his community, he considers himself a lifetime advocate for animal welfare assisting with rescues, foster care and supports shelters and sanctuaries.