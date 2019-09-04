Submitted photo Twenty students from 13 area high schools were awarded a prestigious scholarship through the James F. Swift Scholarship Fund administered by the Scranton Area Community Foundation, which provides $4,000 per year for each recipient for up to four years to assist with continuing education expenses. First row, from left: Cathy Fitzpatrick, grants and scholarship manager, Scranton Area Community Foundation; Elizabeth Stone, Christina Carachilo, Calista Calabro, Meghan Keenan, Jade Wehner, Drew Yanni and Laura Ducceschi, president and CEO, Scranton Area Community Foundation. Second row, Emma Coar, Gia Occhipinti, Tiffini Kalt, Maura Turi, Alexandra Valvano and Evan Tremback. Third row, Jake McGovern, Stone Wormuth, Claudia Pitts, Jenna O’Malley and Gwyneth Serowinski. Other recipients include Shannon Baransky, Hannah Carr, James Docalovich, Collin Ennis, Marilyn Hoskins, Amanda Sakulich, Jacob Vituszynski and Joshua Vituszynski.