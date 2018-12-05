Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Menichini

Jennifer Menichini abides by the philosophy of hard work and an ability to recognize the value of treating people with respect. Both of these qualities have attributed to the success she enjoys today.

“I work hard and treat people fairly and decently, and hopefully, you can expect the same in return,” explains the attorney with Joyce, Carmody and Moran, P.C., Pittston.

As a litigator, the young woman represents clients in a variety of matters in federal and state court with her practice focusing on labor, employment and/or civil rights litigation.

Menichini is currently the statewide cochair of the Pennsylvania high school mock trial competition, which is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Bar Association in conjunction with local bar associations who help organize the district and regional competitions, and has also served for many years as the local district coordinator.

“Pennsylvania has one of the largest mock trial competitions in the nation, and in my position as statewide co-chair, I help coordinate the program statewide,” she explains.

Active in several bar associations, Menichini is able to do great things in the community. As a member of the Lackawanna Bar Association, she has served as one of the cochairs for the annual Operation: Dear Santa event, inviting about 100 children to a party with Santa.

“We spend the evening with them as Santa’s ‘elves,’ and it’s our responsibility to buy and wrap the gifts for the children,” she notes.

As part of the Lackawanna Bar Association YLD, the operation of the milkshake stand at the annual St. Joseph’s Center Festival in July, is another event she participates in.

Menichini is a graduate of The University of Scranton with a bachelor of arts degree in history and political science, and graduated Magna Cum Laude. She was awarded the Loyola Merit Scholarship upon acceptance, renewed each of four years and the Charles M. Volpe Memorial Scholarship for academic excellence in history and political science during her senior year of studies, among other honors.

She graduated from Duquesne University School of Law and was ranked in the top 15 percent of her class. She was awarded a full-tuition merit scholarship upon acceptance, renewed each of three years.

The attorney feels fortunate to be surrounded by great people, especially members of the bar associations she has been a part of.

“They have helped me greatly throughout my career,” she noted.

Menichini is also grateful to her supportive family including her husband, Johnny Drahus; parents, Paul Menichini and MaryRose Centrella; sister, Christa Menichini; her own extended family and her husband’s extensive family, who are always there for her.

She previously held several other leadership positions, and she is currently the chair-elect of the Young Lawyers Division of the Pennsylvania Bar Association; executive committee member of the Lackawanna Bar Association; and immediate past president and newsletter editor, Middle District of Pennsylvania Chapter of the Federal Bar Association); and statewide co-chair, Pennsylvania High School Mock Trial Program.

Menichini also owns a beagle, who she affectionately refers to as her “furry kid named Jameson.”