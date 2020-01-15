Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Submitted photo From left: Zach Fawcett ’19, Nicholson; Dean Snyder ’19, Scott Township; Torie Evans ’19, Dunmore; Everett Leschingski 19; Noah Koeller ’19, Hawley; and Nick Koch ‘19 Moscow.

Johnson College announced its Welding Technology Certificate will be offered beginning in the spring semester. Since 2012, the college has offered the two-semester, 30-credit certificate program. In previous years, the certificate was only offered in the fall semester which led to interested students having to wait to begin their coursework if they did not enroll by the summer.

The Welding Technology certificate course prepares students for entry-level work in the welding industry. Students learn about safety, hand tools, oxyacetylene torches, plasma arc, shielded metal arc welding (stick), gas metal arc welding (MIG), gas tungsten arc welding (TIG), flux cored arc welding, metallurgy, print reading and weld symbols. This in-demand major at Johnson College starts a full cohort every year, and the college is proud of its placement rate of these students each year.