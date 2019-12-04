submitted photo Johnson College received a $4,500 grant from the PPL Foundation. These funds will support the Solar USB Charger Workshop program. Johnson College faculty and staff will learn how to create a solar USB charger. Participants will then recreate the workshop for Lackawanna County middle and high school students, so that they can share the lesson with their students. The solar power USB charger will also be incorporated into Johnson College’s STEM outreach work with middle and high school students. From left: Megan Mould, associate vice president of college advancement; Kellyn Nolan, chief academic officer; Katie Leonard, president and CEO; and Alana Robert, regional affairs director at PPL Electric; and Tracey Pratt, manager of development.