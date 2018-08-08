Article Tools Font size – + Share This



by Phil Yacuboski

Anna Carfaro of East Stroudsburg juggles a full-time job with the federal government and caring for her live-in, 95-year-old mother Amelia who suffers from dementia.

“It’s day-to-day,” said Carfaro. “Not every day is the same. I can’t do two things. I can’t care for my mom and work from home. There has to be a caregiver here at home so in that sense, I wouldn’t able to do this alone.”

Carfaro considers herself lucky.

Working from home allows her to cater to the needs of her mother, especially between doctor appointments and other needs. She said her mother could no longer live by herself. She made the decision to have her mother move in with her several years ago.

“I can make decisions that I normally wouldn’t be able to make,” she said, adding that in-home services help tremendously in juggling the care of an aging parent and a full-time job.

“We really do help people by giving them the ability to have their career,” said Jessica Blomain, director of client services for Home Instead Senior Care. “They often have children they are raising and even grandchildren in some cases and we’re often a good solution to help provide relief from the struggles of caring of an aging loved one.”

The service helps to bring in people to care for an aging parent or parents.

Home Instead Senior Care, with an office in Clarks Summit, offers a complimentary assessment of where help is needed. The service was developed in 2002 and covers five counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania. They also do in-work visits when

arranged by an employer.

“During that consultation, we’ll talk about their daily routine and with that picture that’s painted, we can offer suggestions as to how make the situation better and improve someone’s quality of life,” she said, “whether that’s giving the daughter a break. We can do anywhere from three to 24 hours a day.”

Pennsylvania’s population is aging quickly. The latest census numbers show the Keystone State’s elder population is growing 20 times faster than the rest of the population in the state. In 2025, one in five Pennsylvanians will be age 65 or older, according to government projections.

In Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming, Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Bradford, Tioga, Carbon and Schuylkill counties, between 30 and 35 percent of the population is older than age 65.

Pennsylvania is the fifth largest state with residents aged 65 in the nation behind California, Texas, Florida and New York.

Pew Research estimates more than 40 million Americans are unpaid caregivers in the home in numbers last collected for a study in 2015. People ages 45-64 are most likely to be the caregiver and while many people see it as stressful, many told their study it’s rewarding.

“When I have the discussion with these families, a lot of people don’t see themselves as caregivers,” said Blomain. “In many situations they absolutely are caregivers. It’s a 24-hour job if you have one or both parents living with you. It’s a huge role and it requires a lot of responsibility.”

Blomain said they do receive calls from Employee Assistance Programs from employees who are struggling with an aging parent.

“Oftentimes, an employer is offering that assistance when that employee comes to them seeking help,” she said.

She said a service like this could ultimately help employers cut down on absenteeism because of missed work time dealing with an aging parent.

“Reaching out to us by helping get them a caregiver can increase productivity in the workplace,” said Blomain.

“Having an agency like this enables someone like me to continue to work and know that their parents or loved one is being taken care of,” said Carfaro. “You’re better served in the long term and it gives you peace of mind. My only other choice would have been to put her into a nursing home and I didn’t want to do that.”