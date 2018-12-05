Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Caprari

As Operations coordinator of Duchess Outlet, Julio Caprari is responsible for the day-to-day activities of the two-fold company.

“We operate both a brick and mortar and an online store,” he explained. “As a small, family-owned business we are a tightly woven tapestry.”

His responsibilities include managing online strategy which includes social media, advertising and overseeing the shipping department - shipping products all over the world.

The business carries a wide range of products. Outerwear from famous designers such as Michael Kors, Anne Klein, BCBG and London Fog dominate the showroom floor, but the outlet also dedicates about 2,000 square feet to collectibles like Madame Alexander dolls, doll furniture and accessories, Hansa Toys and Folkmanis Puppets.

The young businessman attributes the success of the company to the ability to adapt to changing trends and embracing new products.

“In the 1950s, my grandparents started a textile manufacturing plant that morphed into a discount retail outlet for clothing,” he explained. “In the 1980s, my parents vastly expanded the retail-clothing business and began carrying Madame Alexander dolls. In 2011, my brothers and sisters and I launched

DuchessOutlet.com.”

The young man is grateful to his grandparents and parents who instilled in him a passion for growing business and a commitment to playing a role in the community. He attributes his success to the support of his wife, Melissa.

Caprari graduated from Wilkes University where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in history and a master’s degree in law and public policy from California University of Pennsylvania. The businessman is a fourth-generation resident of Pittston and the oldest of five children. He works part-time with NEPA Inclusive as a direct support professional.

As a member of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, he sits on the board of directors and is vice-chairperson of the Small Business Merchants Association. He has promoted “live, work and play” in the Greater Pittston area in a commercial. He is a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus on the board of directors and two-term president of Council 372 Home Association. He raised funds to erect the President John F. Kennedy statue on Kennedy Boulevard and is vice-president of the Greater Pittston Historical Society. In 2017, he organized the first Pittston History Day, and was also a narrator on the TV series “Our Town Pittston” and has penned several articles for the Greater Pittston Journal. He is a member of the Wilkes-Barre Chapter of Unico National; a member of the Italian American Association of Luzerne County; and is active with the Columbus Day celebration in Pittston and the Pittston Tomato Festival.

Caprari resides in Pittston with his wife and their dog, Carlo. In his spare time, he enjoys gardening and horticulture and is a drummer in the blues band, the Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio.