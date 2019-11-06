Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Keystone Community Resources, (KCR) recently hosted a grand opening and family picnic at its newest Adult Day Program at 628 Genet St. in Scranton. Senator John Blake presented a citation for Keystone Community Resources’ 55th anniversary to President and CEO Laura Brown-Yadlosky. At the ribbon cutting, from left: Brianna Florovito, workforce and entrepreneurial development specialist at the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; MaryAnn Colbert, director, Intellectual Disability Services Lackawanna-Susquehanna Counties BHIDEI Programs; Laura Brown-Yadlosky, KCR president and CEO, Jennifer Wolf, KCR Genet Street program coordinator; Dawn Loven, KCR Genet St. program manager, Donna Perechinsky, KCR accounting coordinator and board member of KCR and Stan Chotkowski, vice president of programs and services of KCR.