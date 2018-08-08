Keystone Community Resources, (KCR) recently held a Celebration of Choice Award dinner at Constantino’s Catering & Events in Glenburn Township. Jeremy Yale was the keynote speaker at the ceremony.

Yale is a former employee of

Keystone Community Resources and a strong advocate for Human Services in his role as administrator of Lackawanna-Susquehanna counties.

KCR honored Vocational Program participants with five-year increments up to 25 years of service and Achievement Awards for individuals with development disabilities who learned a new skill or went out into the workforce with KCR Small Group Employment Program. Employees celebrating five-year increments up to 25 years of service to individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism were also honored.

KCR honored five local businesses for their partnership and commitment to KCR employment programs. These businesses support KCR’s mission by providing KCR clients with autism and developmental disabilities diverse opportunities to work in vocational programs, businesses and in the local community, allowing them to lead fulfilling lives. KCR has been partnering with businesses to assist with staffing needs for more than 20 years. The businesses honored this year were Chocolates by Leopold, Process Technologies & Packaging, Oak Leaf Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, Jacobson Hat Co., Inc. and Endless Mountain Events.

KCR provides qualified employees with disabilities in a variety of

positions, supported employment,

small group employment and

job coaching.