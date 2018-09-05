Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Keystone Community Resources, (KCR) recently went to the Disability Funding Rally at the Pennsylvania Capitol Building in Harrisburg to support funding for Pennsylvanians with disabilities and rallied for the “We Are Worth It, Fix The DSP Crisis!” initiative. KCR joined advocates in and around the state to advocate for fair funding for individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities (ID), and their Direct Support Professionals (DSP) to help raise DSP wages to a living wage. A KCR program participant with intellectual disabilities, KCR employees and advocates got a chance to visit Senator Lisa Baker’s office to discuss issues that individuals and companies have that provide services. From left: Theresa Manning, production program manager, KCR Bridge Street; Mark Panek, day program participant at Keystone Community Resources; R. Michael Cortez, legal counsel and executive director of the health and human service committee office of Senator Lisa Baker and Kristie Baker, program developer at KCR.