From left: Jeffrey Box, NEPA Alliance; Dale Parmenteri, Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center; David Suhosky, Kitty Hawk Technologies; PA State Senator Lisa Baker and PA State Representative Jonathan Fritz.

Kitty Hawk Technologies, a certified veteran owned small business, recently received its ISO 9001:2015 Certification through the NE Pennsylvania Transition Partnership (DTP). Completion of the certification allows Kitty Hawk Technologies access to new clients that cannot be approached without it. This certification will also aid in its market outreach efforts with both the Department of Defense (DOD) and Aerospace Industry.

This project was funded by the Department of Defense’s Office of Economic Adjustment. It was managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and implemented locally by NEPA Alliance and key partners, Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) and Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO).

David Suhosky, president of Kitty Hawk Technologies presented awards to his staff for their assistance and dedication during the certification process.

“The DTP initiative is designed to provide support to DOD contractors and supply chain vendors that have been affected by decreased DOD spending,” Jeffrey Box, president & CEO of the NEPA Alliance, said in a news release.

Box also noted the NEPA DTP has secured more than $3 million dollars to the region to support this initiative. He said the initiative has provided over $510,000 in vouchers to DOD contractors throughout the region, which leveraged $230,000 in private investments.

Dale Parmenteri, vice president, consulting operations for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), provided an overview of the ISO Certification process and its requirements.

State Senator Lisa Baker acknowledged the work the NEPA Alliance is doing with bringing the economic development partners together for job creation.

State Representative Jonathan Fritz commented on a job well done for Wayne County.

More info

For more information on the NEPA Alliance PTAC programs and services, contact Karen Ostroskie, senior government procurement manager, at 570-655-5581, ext. 244 or kostroskie@nepa-alliance.org.