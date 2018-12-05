Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Livingston

Ask for Kyle and leave with a smile!” is the slogan that Kyle Livingston says sums up his business philosophy.

“My philosophy is to work hard and play hard, and to treat people the way you want to be treated,” said the owner of Livingston Tire and Auto, Scranton.

An Old Forge High School graduate (Class of 2006) with high honors, he was a member of the football and golf teams for the Old Forge Blue Devils. He then attended Wyotech Automotive Technical School which began his extensive training in chassis fabrication, high performance engines and general business.

“Classes were 10 hours long, but trust me, there is a lot that goes into learning about repairing automobiles,” he explained.

Upon graduation from Wyotech with high honors and perfect attendance, he became a PA State Inspection, OBD II emission and air conditioning certified technician.

Fresh out of school, Livingston landed his first job at Nunzi’s Automotive in Scranton. There he met mentor and friend, Jason, who taught him about being a mechanic. He then became employed at McCarthy Tire, where mentor, Dave Burnside, taught him a lot about the tire business. It was following employment at another tire store and two years later that Livingston began his own business, opening Livingston Tire and Auto on April 1, 2016 on Keyser Avenue in Scranton.

Working with three bays and two automotive car lifts, while renting the garage, he hired a mechanic, and by the second month of business, he needed a second employee. A year in, he outgrew the garage and needed yet another employee.

“One would say this was a good problem – and it was. However, for me it was a challenging problem because I needed a bigger garage and it had to be in Scranton. I looked for over a year for a place and finally found one – a vacant building that needed a lot of work to bring it back to life,” he noted.

The second Livingston Tire and Auto opened June 1, 2018 on 350 E. Gibson Street in Scranton, and it features a waiting room, sales office, a large working garage area with six bays, three automotive car/light truck lifts, tire balance machine, inspection station room, a fourth employee and room to grow. The business is a PA state inspection and emissions station and full-service auto repair shop. The mechanic plans to add two more auto lifts, an alignment machine, more full-time employees and possibly a car sales lot.

As the owner, he says he touches every vehicle that comes into his shop, interacts with customers, places orders for parts, meets with vendors, changes tires and produces his own commercials and more.

He recalls watching his grandfather work as a mechanic in his shop, Morris Auto Ignition and riding on the air jack as a youth.

“I thought it was the coolest thing in the world,” he noted.

His parents have been his greatest supporters and his father would be at the shop everyday before his illness while his mother has been there since the first day and works five days a week.