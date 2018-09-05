Article Tools
Leadership Lackawanna presented awards to several people and organizations during its 35th Anniversary Celebration. Recipients are, from left: Gene Munley, Prudential, Lifetime Leadership Award; Alana Roberts, PPL, Alumni Leader of the Year Award; Julie Bialkowski, Penn State Scranton, Class Leader of the Year Award; and State Senator John Blake, Legacy Award.
