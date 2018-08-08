Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left, first row: Eugene Munley, Alicia Wang, April Guse, Amanda Marchegiani, Logan Hansman, Amy Hnat, Amy Kelley and Allie Marroquin. Second row: Linda Tregea, Christopher Krape, Michael Stremski, Christine Gabello, Sarah Mann, Robert Krukovitz, Jeff Cavanaugh, Jannette Moran, Kevin Brislin and Kim Fanning. Third row: Tara Priest Rhodes, Gary Howell, Carlyle Hicks, John Dean, Mark Barbernitz, Kim Rollman, Lisa Browning, Matthew Horvath, Elizabeth McGill, Terilynn Bretchel, Sara Dellecave, Mileise Sabbatini and Julie Bialkowski.

Leadership Lackawanna, a regional community leadership development organization, recently hosted its Celebration of Leadership at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center.

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, Celebration of Leadership paid tribute to Leadership Lackawanna’s history of visionary leadership success in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It also highlighted achievements from the past year and honored the participants in the Leadership Lackawanna Core Program Class of 2018, as well as participants in the Leadership Lackawanna Executive Program and Tomorrow’s Leaders Today.

The Leadership Lackawanna Core Program Class of 2018 members are:

Mark Barbernitz, Boys Scouts of America NEPA Council

Julie Bialkowski, Penn State Scranton

Mark Bonfiglio, NOTE Fragrances

Terilynn Brechtel, United Neighborhood Centers

Kevin Brislin, Lightspeed Technologies

Lisa Browning, Community Bank, NA

Jeff Cavanaugh, Office of State Sen. John Blake

John Dean, AllOne Health Resources

Sara Dellecave, Penn Foster Career School

Kim Fanning, Sordoni Construction Services

Christine Gabello, Keystone Community Resources

Kayla Guilford, Lackawanna College

April Guse, Bedrock Technology

Logan Hansman, Fidelity Bank

Carlyle Hicks, Keystone College

Amy Hnat, Electric City Escape

Matthew Horvath, Tobyhanna Army Depot

Gary Howell, Baker Tilly Virchow Krause

Amy Kelley, FNCB Bank

Christopher Krape, Weiler Corporation

Rob Krukovitz, Benco Dental Co.

Sarah Mann, Barry Callebaut

Amanda Marchegiani Northeast Regional Cancer Institute

Allie Marroquin, Lackawanna Susquehanna BH/ID/EI Program

Elizabeth McGill, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Jannette Moran, Wells Fargo Bank

Gene Munley, Prudential Retirement

Matt Nied, Penn State Scranton

Tara Priest Rhodes

Kim Rollman, TMG Health, A Cognizant Company

Bill Ruddy, Tobyhanna Army Depot

Mileise Sabbatini, NET Credit Union

Mike Stremski, Reuther+Bowen

Linda Tregea, Benco Dental Co.

Alicia Wang, Gertrude Hawk Chocolates