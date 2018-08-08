Leadership Lackawanna, a regional community leadership development organization, recently hosted its Celebration of Leadership at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center.
In celebration of its 35th anniversary, Celebration of Leadership paid tribute to Leadership Lackawanna’s history of visionary leadership success in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It also highlighted achievements from the past year and honored the participants in the Leadership Lackawanna Core Program Class of 2018, as well as participants in the Leadership Lackawanna Executive Program and Tomorrow’s Leaders Today.
The Leadership Lackawanna Core Program Class of 2018 members are:
Mark Barbernitz, Boys Scouts of America NEPA Council
Julie Bialkowski, Penn State Scranton
Mark Bonfiglio, NOTE Fragrances
Terilynn Brechtel, United Neighborhood Centers
Kevin Brislin, Lightspeed Technologies
Lisa Browning, Community Bank, NA
Jeff Cavanaugh, Office of State Sen. John Blake
John Dean, AllOne Health Resources
Sara Dellecave, Penn Foster Career School
Kim Fanning, Sordoni Construction Services
Christine Gabello, Keystone Community Resources
Kayla Guilford, Lackawanna College
April Guse, Bedrock Technology
Logan Hansman, Fidelity Bank
Carlyle Hicks, Keystone College
Amy Hnat, Electric City Escape
Matthew Horvath, Tobyhanna Army Depot
Gary Howell, Baker Tilly Virchow Krause
Amy Kelley, FNCB Bank
Christopher Krape, Weiler Corporation
Rob Krukovitz, Benco Dental Co.
Sarah Mann, Barry Callebaut
Amanda Marchegiani Northeast Regional Cancer Institute
Allie Marroquin, Lackawanna Susquehanna BH/ID/EI Program
Elizabeth McGill, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine
Jannette Moran, Wells Fargo Bank
Gene Munley, Prudential Retirement
Matt Nied, Penn State Scranton
Tara Priest Rhodes
Kim Rollman, TMG Health, A Cognizant Company
Bill Ruddy, Tobyhanna Army Depot
Mileise Sabbatini, NET Credit Union
Mike Stremski, Reuther+Bowen
Linda Tregea, Benco Dental Co.
Alicia Wang, Gertrude Hawk Chocolates