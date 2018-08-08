Article Tools Font size – + Share This



This year’s Leadership Lackawanna Core Program graduates recently completed four service projects that raised more than $44,000 in cash and in-kind donations.

As part of the 10-month curriculum, Core Program participants collaborate with local non-profit organizations to complete various projects that impact the community, address a need and result in a tangible end product.

The projects are:

Anthracite Heritage Museum

In honor of 250 years of anthracite coal mining in the United States, the Leadership team helped the community rediscover the Anthracite Heritage Museum. This project had two main goals - to celebrate the museum’s unique history and culture and to increase patronship - and consisted of an event and the creation of a recognition/sponsorship sculpture.

Lackawanna Heritage Valley

The group developed a “Founder’s Day” event that celebrated local heritage. This free, family-friendly community event was held Saturday, April 28 at the Olive Street Trailhead along the Downtown Scranton Riverwalk and contained various exhibits, activities and performances such as historically relevant song and dance from a local theater group.

Nay Aug Park, City of Scranton

The pavilion in Nay Aug Park, formerly known as the Everhart Pavilion or Marmie Pavilion, was built in 1897. It is among the first buildings erected in the park. The team revitalized and refurbished the pavilion and completed various landscaping tasks.

The Farmhouse Sanctuary

Founded in 2016, this farmed animal rescue and rehabilitation sanctuary asked Leadership Lackawanna to replace a small bridge and enhance their walking trails, as well as create a meditation area on the property.