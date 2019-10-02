Article Tools
Submitted photo Leadership Lackawanna received a $1,000 grant from the PPL Foundation. These funds will be used to support various programming efforts and to help offset operational expenses. From left: Nicole Morristell, executive director, Leadership Lackawanna; Dominick Mitchell, program coordinator, Leadership Lackawanna; Alana Roberts, PPL; Dharti Ray; Henry Matute; Mike DePietro; and Amber Walko-Ray.
