Barasse

Lindsay Barrasse is tenacious.

“With the successes I have had there is a list of failures, setbacks and disappointments – some of which I caused and some of which were beyond my control. I have gotten back up, refocused, restarted, learning valuable life principles along the way and moving forward. Those ‘failures’ are the attributes to my successes,” she explained.

Wearing many hats and holding a variety of positions, the young woman is the co-owner/operator of Voyager Video, with her husband, where she oversees all areas of production – cinematography, camera/SteadiCam, editing and more including Voyager’s Creative Partnership program that helps small businesses with video and social media.

The couple recently finished production on a short film “The Road Less Traveled,” to be released at the NEPA Film Festival, and is currently working on the Mystery Box Film Challenge.

As the owner/operator/inventor of Zen-Doh, a vegan, non-toxic and all-natural modeling compound infused with essential oils used for recovery from a muscle injury, anxiety and stress release, she does it all – making, marketing and selling her product across the United States. The product sells locally as well as in in New York, California and Hawaii, Zen-Doh’s Website, Facebook and Etsy.

Priding herself on her humanitarian and volunteer work, she is a member of the United Nations Association of the USA; the U.S. National Committee for UN Women; vice-president of American Advertising Federation of NEPA; social media and communications chair for the National Alliance On Mental Illness PA Scranton Area Chapter; She supports the Junior League of Scranton and Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA; and is active in the arts and performing arts with the Scranton Fringe Festival, NEPA Film Festival, Lackawanna Arts Festival and the New York Women In Film and Television. She recently founded the all-female improv group “Make Your Own Damn Sandwich” with her best friend Jennifer Frey.

She is a certified Yoga instructor (and also holds a certification from The National Alliance On Mental Illness’ Family-to-Family Education Program and Mental Health First Aid; ) certified in Trauma Informed Yoga, Kundalini Yoga and Yoga for Children. She volunteers teaching yoga to the young adults in the PA Treatment & Healing Intensive Adolescent program, and classes and workshop at her home studio Mission Yoga, as well as Soulshine Inner Wellness and Thaxton Holistic Wellness Center.

Hard work and imagination have spurred on the entrepreneur. Learning entrepreneurship at a very young age from her father, owner of Billy B’s; her mother, an art teacher; and her Aunt Janice instilling her love of making films.

After graduating from college with a degree in visual art, she later returned to obtain a degree in marketing. Moving across the United States in her late 20s proved to be quite a learning experience for the young woman and has guided her to follow the philosophy, “struggle as hard as you can for whatever you believe in.”

“It is my philosophy and it is a reminder that no matter where I am, the universe, or God, has my back. You just have to be willing to struggle and believe that anything and everything is possible.”

Motivational speaker, life coach and author Gabby Bernstein and filmmaker Reed Murano have been her mentors.

Her husband, David Corigliano, who, with his love and support have grown their company together and continues to cheer her on or be a shoulder to cry on.

Voyager has received multiple American Advertising awards and has been a part of other award-winning commercial productions for other ad agencies for the video production side of things. Barrasse has also received first place at an International Film Festival in Singapore for a short film entitled “Life Before Death” and received the Scranton Chamber of Commence SAGE award for Woman of Excellence.