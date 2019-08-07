Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Lumber business to close doors

Franceski Lumber Co., located at 900 N. Main St., Forest City, a family-owned business since 1913, announced its owner is retiring and closing the business.

Throughout its 105-year history, Franceski Lumber Co. strives to serve its customers with the best possible products to fulfill all their building and remodeling needs, the company said.

Waverly company gives presentation

At the May 23 weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons, Russ Jones, president of Sandvik Materials Technology LLC, gave a presentation about the company’s local 44-acre site that produces tubing in Waverly Twp. Worldwide, Sandvik employs 46,000 people in 160 countries with annual revenue of $11 billion.

Appraisal business joins realty group

For the second time in the past seven years, a leading real estate firm in the valley area has merged with Realty Network Group. Liberty Realty & Appraisal Services LLC joins forces with a network of experienced sales professionals, who have been serving the Valley area as well as the Greater Scranton community for over a decade. The merger is intended to move both businesses forward, combining their strengths and positioning the company to better serve the public.

Store holds grand opening in Hawley

A grand opening was held recently at the new location of Lake Art at 222 Route 507. Lake Art has been a long-beloved shop in Greentown and this will be its first summer operating out of the Hawley location.

Each product is designed and crafted by owner and artist Rob Kobrzynski. They offer a large variety of merchandise from apparel and drinkware to decorative options for the home or office.

Alliance award winner named

The NEPA Alliance Procurement Technical Assistance Center selected a PTAC client for its “Client of the Year Award.” The award is presented to a client whose business practices and professional conduct are beneficial to federal, state and local governments, conducts business in a professional and ethical manner, reinvests in the local economy and its people, and helps to promote Northeast Pennsylvania as a vibrant place in which to do business.

This year, the award was presented to Finch Manufacturing & Technology LLC, a service-disabled-veteran-owned small business in West Pittston. Finch designs and fabricates large equipment, components and systems with expertise in the rotary processing equipment sector.

Center receives certification

Geisinger Marworth, a specialized treatment center for patients with addiction and substance use disorder, is one of seven treatment programs in the United States to receive the American Society of Addiction Medicine’s ASAM Level of Care Certification.

Geisinger Marworth received certification for ASAM Level of Care 3.7, Medically Monitored Intensive Inpatient Services, which is the highest level of recovery-oriented services available outside of a hospital setting. The seven programs certified are the first in the country to successfully complete Phase One of the ASAM Level of Care Certification pilot.

Online program recognized

Marywood University was recently recognized as one of the 2019 Best Online Master’s in Emergency Management programs in the nation by BestColleges, a leading provider of independent college rankings, college planning resources and higher education research.

The annual ranking by BestColleges highlights accredited, not-for-profit institutions that have developed quality online graduate-level emergency management programs that focus on student success while delivering a strong return on investment.

Law firm awards $5,000 scholarship

Munley Law announced Sophia Alles of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is the winner of its fall $5,000 scholarship.

Applicants to the Munley Law $5,000 scholarship were asked to compose an essay or video answering the question, “Which amendment to the Constitution is most meaningful to you, and why?”

Alles’ essay on the 14th Amendment earned her the $5,000 scholarship prize.

Alles, a recent graduate of Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn will be attending the University of Notre Dame in the fall. Alles intends to double-major in English and history, and to one day pursue a career as an attorney.

Railroad receives industry award

For the second time this year, Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad has been chosen for a prestigious freight rail industry award. Norfolk Southern Corporation presented the DL, a Genesee Valley Transportation (GVT Rail) subsidiary, with its Short Line of the Year award on June 11.

The recognition from Norfolk Southern follows the DL receiving the American Shortline & Regional Railroad Association Business Development Award for 2019. Presented at the organization’s annual conference, the ASLRRA award spoke to the DL’s boots-on-the-ground, “one carload at a time” growth strategy. This strategy has created traffic volume growth of 510% in the 25 years since GVT Rail first came to the Lackawanna Valley.

Store announces seasonal hiring

J.C. Penney plans to hire as many as 515 seasonal associates throughout Pennsylvania for a variety of store positions.

Available customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, Sephora inside J.C. Penney beauty consultant and more. J.C. Penney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount of up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

Additionally, J.C. Penney is seeking experienced stylists to be part of the company’s salon program.

Scranton hospital recognized

The American College of Cardiology has recognized Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. The hospital was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation in June based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack. Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year.

Diabetes program receives honor

Geisinger Health Plan’s diabetes prevention program recently earned full recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for demonstrating the program’s ability to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes in members and patients.

An evidence-based program developed by the CDC, GHP’s diabetes prevention program helps participants make healthy lifestyle changes to prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes and other serious health problems. It is offered at no cost to everyone in the community and a prediabetes diagnosis is not required to participate.

GHP is one of only 20 program suppliers in Pennsylvania with full recognition from the CDC.

Geisinger awarded $8.5M study grant

The health system, along with two university partners, the University of Washington in Seattle and Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded an $8.5 million, five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the role of genetics in neuropsychiatric disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The project is one of five funded through the National Institute of Mental Health’s newly established Mental Health Rare Genetic Disease Network, which includes researchers at 15 sites across the United States.

Advocates get foundation grant

Lackawanna County Court Appointed Special Advocates was awarded a $12,000 grant from the Hawk Family Foundation. Funds will be used to provide trained CASA volunteers from our community to serve children in foster care who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA is a nationwide child advocacy program, in which trained volunteers are appointed by judges to watch over and advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children, to make sure they don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social service system.

Law firm marks 60th anniversary

Munley Law is celebrating its 60th year in business. To mark the milestone, the firm conducted three “Days of Service,” where Munley Law lawyers and staff took part in acts of service to the northeast Pennsylvania community. These events occured at St. Francis Kitchen, Scranton, on July 8 and 15, and St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, Wilkes-Barre, on June 24.

Since 1959, service to the NEPA community has been a core value of the Munley Law firm.

University receives national ranking

The University of Scranton placed at No. 10 among the “Best Catholic Colleges and Universities” in America in a 2019 ranking that combines an average score from respected national publication rankings with an average score based on student reviews posted online. The ranking, published recently online by College Consensus, includes some of the most prestigious Catholic universities in America.

Scranton was the highest-ranked Catholic university in Pennsylvania.

Niche.com also ranked Scranton among “Best Catholic Colleges in America,” placing Scranton at No. 14 in its 2019 national ranking. College Factual ranked Scranton No. 33 in its national 2019 “Best Roman Catholic Colleges” list and No. 2 in Pennsylvania for its state rankings of Catholic colleges.

U.S. News has ranked Scranton among the top 10 “Best Regional Universities in the North” for 25 consecutive years.

Local hospitals receive award

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Quality Achievement Award was granted to Commonwealth Health’s Regional Hospital of Scranton – Gold Plus, Moses Taylor Hospital — Silver Plus and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital — Silver Plus. The awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Commonwealth Health earned the awards by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.

Marywood program marks milestone

Marywood University Communication Sciences and Disorders department recently celebrated 20 years of success and service during the university’s alumni weekend. Mona Griffer, Ed.D., CCC/SLP, founding director of the Communications Sciences and Disorders department, gave a brief history of the program. Griffer was joined by other university faculty and administrators who spoke about the program and the impact it has had on the community and the university. Speakers included Sister Mary Persico, I.H.M., Ed.D.; Mary Anne Fedrick, Ph.D., retired dean; and Andrea M. Novak M.A., CCC/SLP, current program director.

Along with the CSD department, the Alumni Association celebrated its 100th anniversary during the alumni weekend with special events and tributes to honor the association and its members.

Dealership donates to youth baseball

MotorWorld Toyota recently made a $5,000 donation to support Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League Baseball’s efforts to renovate and maintain its ballfield located in Wilkes-Barre’s “the Bog.”

Parkinson’s program added

The Jewish Home and Elan Gardens recently added a comprehensive Parkinson’s program to their services. The program addresses the understanding and management of the disease through education and support groups, exercise and dance programs, as well as clinical and medical management.

The program’s goals are to provide person-centered support systems to the residents, along with family and outreach services to the community.

The classes started July 9 at the JCC in Kingston. Classes will be provided free to the public through the Parkinson’s Foundation Grant. The facility will also be starting an exercise program with expert instructor Debbie Grossman and is working with the Scranton JCC to offer dedicated cycling and exercise programming specifically for Parkinson’s patients.

United Way honors UGI employees

Thea Lind, community relations manager – East Region for UGI Utilities Inc., received the Clifford R. Gillam Award from the Pocono Mountains United Way at its appreciation event June 20. The award recognizes an individual who, by vote of his or her peers, represents the spirit of outstanding volunteerism to the agency. The award is presented annually in memory of Clifford R. Gillam, a founder and longtime leader in the Pocono Mountains United Way.

The Pocono Mountains United Way award capped a series of recognitions UGI received across the state from various United Way agencies. They included:

The United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to IBEW Local 2244 UGI employees for their outstanding commitment to the community through their support of its annual campaign. In addition, the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties presented UGI with the Rising Star Award for a mid-size business raising the most new dollars.

