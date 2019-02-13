Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JOE SYLVESTER / FOR NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUSINESS JOURNAL Amy Clegg, owner and operator of Express Employment Professionals in North Scranton. JOE SYLVESTER / FOR NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUSINESS JOURNAL Amy Clegg, seated, with some of her staff, from left, Zayli Melendez, April Nawrocki, Ashley Muriel, Paige Hernandez, Nikki Schake and Ericka Camacho.

by Joe Sylvester

Amy Clegg owns and operates Express Employment Professionals in North Scranton, one of the employment chain’s 800 franchises.

It is also one of the company’s most successful offices. She said becoming a franchise office of the international company played a big part in that, though others give a lot of credit to Clegg as a businesswoman and a leader.

“She is genuine,” said longtime employee Nikki Schake. “She knows how to motivate.”

According to a book published by Express and titled, “Portraits of Hope,” Clegg and her team “have grown and become known as staffing leaders and experts in their market.”

Clegg also was Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Franchisee of the Month for January.

Adoption advocate, philanthropist

Clegg’s success and leadership go beyond the office. Despite growing her business beyond her wildest dreams, she is not one to focus on only work.

Clegg, who has adopted three of her four children from overseas, is a philanthropist who recently raised $10,000 for charity. She supports an orphanage in the Philippines, where she adopted her youngest daughter, Lori Ella, now 6.

Clegg, 50, the former Amy Dougher, is a Scranton native and Clarks Summit resident who grew up in the Poconos. She started working for an employment service when she was 22, while attending college at night.

“I needed to support myself through college,” she said. “I worked for a small employment service. I was looking for a job and they hired me as their first employee.”

Seven years later her employer told her she should start her own business. With her mother’s help, she started looking for clients for her own employment business and once met a client in a bowling alley parking lot.

She was able to fund the business in East Stroudsburg with the help of her former boss and through savings and a bank loan. In 2000, she opened a second office, that one in Scranton.

“I decided I wanted to start a family through adoption,” Clegg said.

In 2001, she adopted a baby, Jack, now 17, from Vietnam. She suddenly was a single mom running two employment staffing offices. She later adopted Diana, now 15, from Kazakhstan, and met her husband, Jim. She gave birth to their son, Ryan, now 8, and they later adopted Lori Ella.

“I sold the East Stroudsburg office because I felt Scranton was a better place to raise a family,” Clegg said.

Franchise success

Then someone who used to work for her told Express about her, and the company suggested she team up with them as a franchise office.

She questioned why she would do that and have to pay a franchise fee. The person who approached her told Clegg she should do it if she wanted to grow. Express offers resources such as training, benefits, payroll, marketing and leadership events. Besides, if she didn’t become a franchise, this person told her, there would be an Express office there anyway competing with her some day.

“The Oklahoma people seemed way too nice,” Clegg said of the Express officials in the company headquarters.

The whole thing seemed too good to be true.

Yet, in her first year as a franchise office, Clegg’s business grew 500 percent.

She won trips and awards.

“We increased so big, so fast, we were the first Express out of the recession,” she said.

When her office first teamed up with Express, it had nine clients a week. That has increased to about 100 a week who make an average pay of $13.22 an hour.

The office supplies workers for office, industrial and some professional positions.

“There are many reasons companies would want our help,” Clegg said. “They can’t find people, they don’t have H.R. (a human resources department). It’s expensive to take somebody on with the turnover.”

But some of those temporary employees could and have become permanent.

“Around Scranton, there are a lot of transportation, call centers,” Clegg said. “Manufacturing is still alive and well.”

She started the office with one other employee.

“Now there are 10 of us,” she said.

Because she teamed up with Express, she was able to offer her staff benefits such as scholarships, health care, holiday pay and a 401k. She could offer client companies human resources services, call center support, leadership seminars and leadership simulcasts that have featured speaker Jim Stovall, who wrote “100 Worst Bosses,” Andy Buckley, who played David Wallace, Michael’s New York City boss in “The Office,” Dick Vitale and Terry Bradshaw.

“The leadership aspect has been really powerful,” Clegg said.

Penn Foster, formerly ICS, or International Correspondence Schools, in Dunmore, offers free courses.

“We invite our clients to simulcasts,” she said.

Penn Foster also is an Express client, where the Express sends people to work in the call center and various departments.

Clegg also opened an office in Wilkes-Barre. With a new baby and two adopted children at the time, she ran two offices for four years. She later adopted her fourth child and sold the Wilkes-Barre office.

“Now I’m devoting extra time and energy to helping an orphanage in the Philippines,” she said.

Express Clydesdales

She has brought in the Express Clydesdale horses three times for fundraisers, and the team of six horses appeared at Mohegan Sun Pocono, as well as in Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

She and her son, Jack, who helped with the horses, got to stay at the Clydesdale ranch outside Oklahoma City when she was at a training academy.

The Clydesdales’ appearance last year was to raise money for the orphanage where her daughter is from.

Clegg and her Express office also put on an international fashion show with The University of Scranton’s International Business Club and has helped local food pantries.

Most of the Express franchises are in the United States, but the company also has franchises in Canada and South Africa, Clegg said.

She said when people move around the country, they just go to their local Express office.

“We’re local ownership with international connections,” she said. “Clients recognize that.”

Clegg’s staff includes two business developers who meet with companies to find out their needs, four employment specialists who help match companies and workers and a safety director.

“We can’t help every person who walks in the door, but we provide hope. We’re the doctors of hope,” said Schake, the office’s director of community engagement. “That’s how Amy starts every day.”