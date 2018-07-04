In response to the tornado that recently tore through Wilkes-Barre, Priority Healthcare Group’s Ericka Rigol (center) organized a team of volunteers from local skilled nursing facilities, The Gardens at Scranton, The Gardens at Wyoming Valley, The Gardens at East Mountain and The Gardens at Tunkhannock, to provide packages of food and cases of bottled water. The provisions were sent to the Red Cross at its base of operations near the Arena Hub Plaza.