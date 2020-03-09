by Dave Gardner

The use of digital channels to send a message has become a key facet of modern marketing, as platform after platform arises and reaches out at the speed of light.

Mandy Pennington, director of digital marketing with Wilkes University, pointed out that online platforms such as Google are evolving as 90% of people start their internet journey with a search. For a typical small business, it can be a tall order to learn how to use the variety of digital channels now available, but fortunately, the applicable “tools” are evolving to be more user-friendly.

Pennington offered some basic but effective tips to any business unit operating a digital marketing program. She advised that the marketer be active wherever the potential customer lurks, and to always have a presence on Google, even though advertising there can require a learning curve.

A social media presence is also vital, with platforms such as Snapchat and TikTok gaining in popularity. However, the marketer must not attempt to be visible on every channel, and instead should strive to offer a targeted presence that delivers value which stands out from the competitive noise while respecting audience attention spans.

“An example of this might be a plumber who has a Facebook page with tips on tools, repairs and winterizing,” said Pennington. “It’s also a fact that some campaigns are not effective, so the digital marketing manager should test a channel and watch for their numbers to improve.”

She added that most marketing efforts have a goal that is well defined, with specific objectives. These may change as personalization of websites increases along with the realities of smaller and fragmented audiences.

“Wearable technology will also grow,” said Pennington.

Exploit the positives

A somewhat complex marketing mission, which promotes both the parent organization’s efforts plus its clients and regional educational centers, is now being carried out by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC). Eric Esoda, CPA, NEPIRC president and CEO, explained that the root of the mission is to exploit the positives of the regional manufacturing through a positive and truthful outreach that highlights innovative clients.

While NEPIRC is big on exposure to the activities of its clients using social media posts, the organization also employs print media to promote special events. Esoda noted he has found LinkedIn and Facebook, in particular, to be proven digital platforms that allow granular detail to be spread.

He especially values the way digital feedback channeled back to NEPIRC can be broken down by section, hour and geography, generating a maximum bang for each marketing buck. In addition, the number of clicks a viewer must execute to find a specific piece of information should be respected.

To help balance exposure to NEPIRC versus an outreach for a specific client, and to keep viewers coming back for more, Esoda is a fan of value-added internet content. He advised this must be original, not just another promotion or self-promotion, and that bad news must be handled carefully while feel-good stories are golden.

“Never forget that customers can block domains that send out endless emails,” said Esoda. “Therefore, it’s smart to preserve value in a domain while not being too overaggressive. Staying away from a daily post just to present it increases value. We also track feedback on all posts and handle as necessary.”

According to Esoda, marketing’s digital future will expose prospective viewers to increased levels of informational noise. This will amplify the invasive nature of digital communication, and undoubtedly create negative consequences.

“The key is to find a drumbeat for the outreach that is appropriate,” said Esoda.

Comprehensive outreach

An enthusiastic Jim Cunha, digital sales manager with the lineup of Times-Shamrock properties, reported that he utilizes a variety of carriers to spread marketing messages. The list includes print, radio, digital and billboard, and he noted that Times-Shamrock specifically enjoys the way digital advertising can target almost any demographic with specific products and price points within selected areas.

With billboard, Cunha utilizes the digital power available through Mobile Geofencing. This is based on software that wirelessly emits digital data to trigger an action when a mobile device enters or exits a virtual boundary set up around a geographical location.

“With this technology, we can target advertising at special events, such as near the arena or with travelers who are nearby,” said Cunha. “It’s also important to partner with companies such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, Pandora and Sling TV to create a comprehensive program, while remembering that attention to metrics and follow-up are important with all digital marketing.”

Cunha’s program also maintains independent websites that can be used by businesses without an internet presence. He reported that once these clients understand the sheer power of digital information, plus its speed and ability to answer comments, they are hooked.

“The process should be click and go directly to that company’s website,” said Cunha. “If you have to click more than twice, most users will leave, and with a retailer it should be only one click.”

In addition, Cunha’s program offers free seminars on digital products with no direct sales pitch. Questions are answered by request, and through all of these efforts the number of clients his staff is servicing continues to expand.

Cunha warned that information accuracy on platforms such as Facebook is becoming increasingly vital. Political ads are being evaluated by the platform, some products are banned such as CBD and fireworks, and all across the digital world regulation is increasing.