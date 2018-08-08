Article Tools Font size – + Share This



by Kathy Ruff

As technology evolves and consumer behaviors change, successful marketing becomes a high priority for businesses to reach both existing and potential customers.

A listing in the phone book used to be enough. Reaching customers today requires not only knowledge of where those targeted audiences get their information but also how to position your business to make it easy for them to see and contact you.

What marketing trends should businesses be aware of to reach their marketing goals in 2018 and beyond?

Basic strategies for successful outcomes to attract and retain loyal customers include being authentic, being honest and educating consumers. Technology allows businesses to share those strategies more easily.

One trend experts in the field of digital marketing see more heavily are chatbots – a computer program designed to simulate conversation with human users. When a visitor comes to a landing page, a chatbot can appear at the bottom right-hand corner asking if you need assistance.

“People are very busy these days,” said Cooper Marotta, owner of 1st Search Optimization, a full-service internet company based in Saylorsburg, Monroe County. “They have information overload. People just want to fill in the question or ask a question without having to pick up the phone, without going through the hassle of calling, being on hold. It suits people’s timeframes.”

According to Marotta, while the technology has been around for a few years, today it’s taking off.

Businesses can program a chatbot to respond automatically to typical questions asked by users, using artificial intelligence to nurture leads and find new clients.

“If a business person will see a lot people are asking these questions, he might come up with a typical first response for questions that a lot of people tend to ask,” he said. “The chatbot might handle that and ‘talks’ to the consumer before a live person gets involved.”

While chatbots can assist consumers by educating and directing them to solutions like an interactive FAQ page, artificial intelligence (AI) will not replace traditional media relations.

“The consumer may not appreciate that much, because if they knew they were talking to a robot, they might not want to do it,” Marotta said. “It’s like anything else. It is good technology but it definitely needs guidance from humans so it might work as efficiently and sensibly as possible. There is human thought that goes into it. You can tell by the response you get or the lack thereof.”

Marotta also sees an upswing in the use of search engine optimization, especially with optimizing videos.

“They say a picture is worth 1000 words,” he said. “These days you can pretty much find anything on YouTube. More and more marketers are using that. It is basically content on demand, on your own schedule, whenever you want to look. It shows suggested related videos you may be interested in. It’s very powerful.”

Personalized email and text messaging represents another powerful tool that continues to offer a high return on investment, especially when used with mobilification strategies.

“Mobilification goes beyond having a mobily-responsive website or email,” said Sarah Raley, chief cultivator and hybridizer with Social Seed Media, Saylorsburg. “The trend toward push-notification text alerts to market upcoming events and promotions has seen a huge uptake and is working very effectively for quite a few of my clients. Who doesn’t read their text messages?”

According to Single Point, a full-service mobile technology provider, texts have a 99 percent open rate. Velocity, a sales software company, reports texts have a 45 percent average response rate, typically with the average response rate in 90 seconds.

“Now stores will text you when you walk in the door,” Raley said. “If it is relevant, people will click through it to find out more information. It’s a quick and easy way to get in front of people who have opted in and can opt-out. This feature assures you don’t over-stay your welcome in your audiences’ space, but because it is quick and easy to process, people generally don’t mind the intrusion.”

Technology such as cookies generated when a user searches for keywords helps marketers to reach out to a target audience.

Audiences today also search for user-generated content such as reviews to do their homework before purchasing.

Today five-star system reviews on sites such as Trip Advisor, Google, Facebook and Yelp represent marketing tools bolstering authenticity due to the user-generated content. Search engine optimization algorithms now look at five-star system review to determine ranking.

“How people are consuming media is completely changing,” said Philip Osborne, co-founder and chief creative officer of Digital Feast, a nationwide digital marketing and branding company based in Allentown. “Some of things we have seen are companies looking to potentially internalize teams to help create content, especially across social channels. We’re doing a lot more training and consultation like how to hire creative people, the best people to have on your team in order to produce, curate and publish content across social channels. They are looking for ongoing creative content and that can be produced for Facebook, Instagram and those things that can be produced on a daily basis and just not once every two years.”

Osborne also sees impactful campaigns that integrate digital, print and other traditional marketing tools.

“It’s the creative that stands out,” he said. “It’s very important that people understand their audience and how much these audiences have changed...in terms of what it is they are consuming, how they are consuming media and that it’s the creative really matters. Really what you’re asking for is people’s attention.”

Osborne believes grabbing people’s attention through great art and down-to-earth content based on your personality help.

“It really depends on really knowing your audience and knowing what messages are going to hit home with these audiences,” he said.

Knowing your audience plays an integral part of success, as do word-of-mouth or online referrals.

“Today referrals and recommendations are a very large key part of business,” said Jennifer Narkavich, a business advisor based in Stroudsburg with Thryv, a digital marketing company. “Cultivating your client is really where it’s at, communicating with them the way they want to be communicated with, e-mail, text marketing, staying in front of them asking for their views and recommendations.”

Today’s trends focus on using appropriate tools to get data, referrals and recommendations and letting customers know who and where you are in a way they want to be informed.

“People today are really getting their information because they are being followed by cookies online and they may be searching and looking for information and then all of a

sudden they are retargeted to that information,” said Narkavich. “That’s where the better return is today.”

Using a customer relationship management (CRM) database efficiently lies at the core of Narkavich’s recommendations.

“A lot of companies have a database; they just don’t know how to utilize it,” she said. “I have seen the trends going from being in the phone book directory to getting online, being found, making sure that they are out there. Now the trends are really just making sure you’re collecting the right data, having it accessible digitally and making sure you’re putting out the right message consistently to target your customer and retarget your customer to bring them back.”

As a business advisor, Narkavich recommends business owners learn how to use the tools technology offers or to find someone who can help them navigate that process.

“I consult to help business owners see what they are doing, how they are doing and how they can better effectively get in front of the customers that they want to get in front of,” she said. “It’s really that simple.”